Meetmebythesea lands Paddy Power Gold Cup plunge at Cheltenham

Well-backed 2/1 favourite Meetmebythesea put in a terrific jump at the last to seal the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.
In a race decimated by non runners, with Madara, Johnnywho, July Flower, Guard Your Dreams and Norn Iron taken out, mainly on account of the quick ground, the finish was dominated by the market leaders as Blueking D'Oroux (100/30) challenged Ben Pauling's horse in the final quarter mile.
Indeed, Dan Skelton's new recruit from Paul Nicholls' looked to be travelling the better under Harry Skelton approaching the final fence, but Harry Cobden, who has had a dream weekend in the new job for JP McManus after Friday's success on Jonbon, conjured a quick jump out of the winner who stretched clear up the hill for a two-and-a-half length success.
Blueking D'Oroux had to settle for second with Torneo (12/1) running on for third. Quebecois, who made much of the running for Nicholls under Sam Twiston-Davies, was outpaced late on and faded into fifth.
The way Meetmebythesea stayed on for the victory suggests three miles may well be a port of call for him sooner rather than later and Paddy Power cut him to 10/1 from 20s for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.
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"Wonderful day isn't it," a beaming Cobden said walking in at Cheltenham.
"You can't come here that often and ride horses like that in those sort of races. I did it for Paul Nicholls but I was probably too young to appreciate it. It's wonderful to be here and even better to cross the line in front.
"The arms, elbows and legs came out at the same time, but he winged the last two. Seeing the ex-Nicholls horse loom up alongside that I've ridden a few times probably spurred me on a little bit!"
Pauling said: “He was really good. Harry wanted to ride him forward because not many are coming in from behind today. He jumped brilliantly, and travelled really well, but he didn’t travel with the sort of verve he sometimes does. I was a little bit worried turning for home that Blueking D’Oroux was going so well, but showed a bit of guts there to win well.
“Jumping two out I thought this is going to be hard work, but jumping the last he had plenty left. He has so much pace for a big horse, but you wouldn’t know it at home as he is very workmanlike.
“I don’t know what I see him as yet. He needed to do that today. He showed a lot more than we have seen so far with what he found, but he is just really good. You don’t know what you have underneath the bonnet until you go to races like that, but that was really cool.
“There was no pressure as JP, and his team, are such superb people. They never put pressure on me, but I must admit the twenty minutes before I said 'Oh golly gosh' as you just want it so much. You believe in these horses, and for it to actually come off is a huge relief, as well as an enjoyment.
“I just believe in the horse. It is all well and good sitting on the fence playing the whole, ‘I don’t know how good they are’, but I knew he was good, but I didn’t know how good he was.
“We avoided Aintree as we wanted to keep his mark for this, but he went up six pounds for standing in his box, but he has still done it.
“This has given me a bigger thrill than his win at the Festival. Growing up this was the first race that really made me tick. I’ve been coming here since I was fourteen years of age, and the Paddy Power to me was a huge race. To have the favourite is brilliant, but to win it is even better. I hope he can be as good as any we have trained."
It was a first Paddy Power Gold Cup for owner McManus who said: “I just feel pleased. Ben had great faith in the horse, as had Harry. I wanted to see it as he had gone up fourteen pounds. He has progressed nicely. He did well over the summer, but we were happy how he had strengthened up a bit, what more can I say.
“I didn’t know (if he was one of the best chances I've had in this race), but now I know he was. I thought he had his chance as he was jumping well, and he was in a good rhythm. I think the horse finds a bit. I was expecting he might find a bit, and sure enough he did.
“Festival wins are all great, there is no bad win here. I’ve not thought about the King George, so who knows. He is only a young horse, so let’s see. There is plenty of time for that.
“I left it all to Ben. I never interfered with where he wanted to go, or what he wanted to do. You can give him all the credit.”
Skelton said of the runner-up: “There are absolutely no excuses whatsoever. He did everything perfectly, they just did it a little bit more perfectly. It was a fine run. Everything went well for us, everything went well for them, they picked up a little bit more from the back of the last.
“It was a very good race. I think they are two very good novices’ from last season. It was a great race, but unfortunately we did not quite win.
“I think the December race comes a bit soon. The other one went away from us up the run in, so we might just give him a bit longer off, but there are some big dances to be danced.
“We won’t run him on really deep ground, but a little softer than that is no problem. We shall go and have some fun around the place, and hopefully he will have a day in the sun.”
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