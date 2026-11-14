Meetmebythesea lands Paddy Power Gold Cup plunge at Cheltenham

Well-backed 2/1 favourite Meetmebythesea put in a terrific jump at the last to seal the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

In a race decimated by non runners, with Madara, Johnnywho, July Flower, Guard Your Dreams and Norn Iron taken out, mainly on account of the quick ground, the finish was dominated by the market leaders as Blueking D'Oroux (100/30) challenged Ben Pauling's horse in the final quarter mile. Indeed, Dan Skelton's new recruit from Paul Nicholls' looked to be travelling the better under Harry Skelton approaching the final fence, but Harry Cobden, who has had a dream weekend in the new job for JP McManus after Friday's success on Jonbon, conjured a quick jump out of the winner who stretched clear up the hill for a two-and-a-half length success. Blueking D'Oroux had to settle for second with Torneo (12/1) running on for third. Quebecois, who made much of the running for Nicholls under Sam Twiston-Davies, was outpaced late on and faded into fifth. The way Meetmebythesea stayed on for the victory suggests three miles may well be a port of call for him sooner rather than later and Paddy Power cut him to 10/1 from 20s for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.

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"Wonderful day isn't it," a beaming Cobden said walking in at Cheltenham. "You can't come here that often and ride horses like that in those sort of races. I did it for Paul Nicholls but I was probably too young to appreciate it. It's wonderful to be here and even better to cross the line in front. "The arms, elbows and legs came out at the same time, but he winged the last two. Seeing the ex-Nicholls horse loom up alongside that I've ridden a few times probably spurred me on a little bit!" Pauling said: “He was really good. Harry wanted to ride him forward because not many are coming in from behind today. He jumped brilliantly, and travelled really well, but he didn’t travel with the sort of verve he sometimes does. I was a little bit worried turning for home that Blueking D’Oroux was going so well, but showed a bit of guts there to win well. “Jumping two out I thought this is going to be hard work, but jumping the last he had plenty left. He has so much pace for a big horse, but you wouldn’t know it at home as he is very workmanlike. “I don’t know what I see him as yet. He needed to do that today. He showed a lot more than we have seen so far with what he found, but he is just really good. You don’t know what you have underneath the bonnet until you go to races like that, but that was really cool. “There was no pressure as JP, and his team, are such superb people. They never put pressure on me, but I must admit the twenty minutes before I said 'Oh golly gosh' as you just want it so much. You believe in these horses, and for it to actually come off is a huge relief, as well as an enjoyment.

Harry Cobden is all smiles with the Paddy Power Gold Cup