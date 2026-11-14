Cheltenham Paddy Power Gold Cup Day reports, reaction and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Paddy Power Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham.

Diamond shines brightest of all Passing Diamond shone brightest of them all to continue his productive spell over fences to give trainer Ben Haslam a breakthrough winner at the home of jump racing in the Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase. After just being denied a four-timer when finishing second over course and distance last month, the gelded son of Diamond Boy gained compensation when rallying back in tenacious to grab the spoils in the Grade Two. For much of the two mile prize, the 13/2 chance was embroiled in a private duel with 10-11 favourite, and eventual runner-up, Workahead, who despite making several mistakes on route still somehow found himself in contention on the run to the second last. It looked as though the odds-on market leader was going to collect once pressing on under Sean Flanagan, however Passing Diamond was not to be denied with Richie McLernon forging his head back in front before collecting victory by two and a quarter lengths. Haslam, whose nine week old son Freddie was in attendance, said: "I’ve been shouting so I’ve lost my voice, but that was phenomenal. I thought we were beat turning in, but it shows how tough he is, and it was a great ride from Richie. “He actually missed the first two. I think when he is in a really good rhythm he will probably be even better. The two big non-runners has obviously helped us, but you have got to beat what is in front of you. “The races he was winning in the summer probably weren’t taking much out of him. He has won two races around Cartmel, and that is a great track as I love taking good horses there, but I didn’t necessarily expect to be winning here.” A return to the track in March for a tilt at the Arkle could now beckon for Passing Diamond, according to the winning trainer. He added: “He has been brilliant. I don’t really know where we go from here. The word Arkle is in the title of the race, so that is probably the obvious thing to think about. I think we train him lightly into Cheltenham.” City continues bright start to hurdling Owner Sean Mulryan appears to have another exciting prospect on his hands in Atomic City, who maintained his unbeaten record over jumps with a polished performance in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle. Having opened his account on his first attempt over hurdles at Cork last month, the Ghaiyyath gelding added to that success when looking a class above his rivals under JJ Slevin in the Grade Two contest. Always moving well, the Joseph O’Brien-trained 11/10 favourite breezed effortlessly into contention round the home turn before mounting his challenge on the run down the last. Although last time out Wetherby scorer Charles Darnay tried to match strides, it was to no avail, with Atomic City finding an extra gear on the final climb to the line before scoring by four lengths.

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Mulryan, who owns Atomic City with his wife Bernardine, said: “I didn’t back him, as I thought it was a very tight price, but it didn’t matter. I’m absolutely thrilled as it is great to have a winner here. “We were reasonably confident, but that was a good performance. JJ produced him with great timing, and he likes decent ground. “Every time I come here the hairs stand up on the back of my head. I said to my team this morning that I have been coming here for 40 years, and it is the place (to have a winner) as it is very special, it is magical.” Although Mulryan won the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle with Lark In The Mornin back in 2024, a tilt at the Triumph Hurdle looks more likely for Atomic City, who was cut from 33/1 into 16/1 for the Grade One in March. He added: “Joseph will decide where he goes next. We said after today we would know if he is a Grade One horse or a handicapper, after that performance I don’t think he will be going to the Fred Winter. “Do you go for the Triumph Hurdle or do you just wait for Punchestown, that will be the decision. There is also Christmas and Leopardstown to think about. I will talk to Joseph and see what his plans are."

Atomic City wins at Cheltenham

Crawford strikes with first runner Dinoland roared loudest of them all to give trainer Ross Crawford his first winner from his first runner at Cheltenham in the Citipost Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase. Arriving on the back of a fine second at Down Royal last time out, the gelded son of Doctor Dino went one better to secure a third win since joining Crawford, who was one of the few trainers pleased to see conditions on the quick side, earlier this year. Having seen off most of his rivals, it looked as though the 4/1 chance was going to be picked up late on by strong-travelling favourite Little Ledgend, who ranged up as live threat approaching the second last. However, Dinoland was not for passing, and after jumping the last much better he bounded away up the run to score by six lengths to give Oran McGill his first winner at the track.

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Crawford, who only took his licence out in December, said: “He is a horse that seems to be enjoying out in front, or handy, as it keeps him interested. It was brilliant. “Throughout the race he looked quite comfortable, and a few times it looked like he was taking him back, which is a great luxury to have. That was a great run at Down Royal last time. He was beaten by a good one of John McConnell’s that was rated one hundred and thirty-eight at one time. “We didn’t expect our horse to be competing along those lines, but he is progressing away, and he seems pretty happy with himself. “Coming here we were shooting blind a little bit as I didn’t know how we would get on. This might sound a bit arrogant, but I knew when we jumped the second last in front that our lad stays really well, so I was really confident from there on in. “If he was going to get beat it was going to be before that. He is a tough little battler as well. “The ground is key as we wouldn’t have been here in normal circumstances. “He is a lovely horse, and he is a really nice character. The owners said if we can win three chase races with him that would be great when I got him back in January time. I laughed at them as I said let’s start with one and see how we get on, but that is three now, and we will get greedy now and try and win more.”

Kenneally at the double Black Bamboo snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when staging a gallant late rally to form the first leg of a double for conditional jockey Michael Kenneally in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap Hurdle. Having been out of sorts last season, the John Joseph Murphy-trained gelding, who finished sixth in the 2024 Coral Cup at the Festival, took a step back in right direction last time out when responding well to first time blinkers to fill the runner-up spot at Cork. However, although enjoying a solo spin out in front for much of the three mile prize, the of Fame And Glory gelding looked set to be booked for second again when passed after the last by 3/1 favourite William Yeats. But the 12/1 chance was not done just yet, and after finding another wind up the run in he mustered extra in reserves to wrestle back the lead and prevail by two and three quarter lengths.

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George Murphy, son and assistant trainer, said: “He seemed to really come alive today. He travelled around super. I thought when he got passed he was going to struggle, but he really dug deep. It was a super result. “He finished behind Langer Dan in the Coral Cup in 2024, but he has been a bit unlucky not to win a good race somewhere along the line. He has had some decent form, but that was brilliant. “He did lose his way a bit. The blinkers have been a big help to him. He had a good run the last day, and he has come on for it and done well. “We had spoken about this race to the lads that owned him. We were thinking about this race, and at the start of the season it was the plan.” Kenneally then doubled up on Sunny South West (4/1) in the Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle.

Elegant success in the last Elegantemente sent favourite backers home happy when taking a step up in class in her stride to maintain her unbeaten record in the Karndean Designflooring Mares’ Open NH Flat Race. The Henry de Bromhead-trained mare showed an admirable attitude when rolling up her sleeves under John Gleeson to follow up her debut victory at Ballinrobe back in August in the Listed finale. One of three runners that held legitimate claims turning in, it was to be the 15/8 market leader who was to get the better of a late tussle in the extended two-mile test. Receiving a dream run close to the running rail, the daughter of No Risk At All found extra gears when called on for effort before passing the post three lengths clear of Eastern Whisper. Robbie Power, assistant trainer, said: “It was a great performance. She is very straightforward as she is a very relaxed, simple mare. "John wanted to keep it nice and simple on her. She relaxed, settled well, and showed a nice turn of foot up the hill. “We were hopeful coming here as she was impressive at Ballinrobe. We did plan on going to Gowran Park for a Listed bumper, but the ground went soft, and this was the next logical step. Luckily it has all paid off. “She wants good ground, so she will probably have a break now, and we will look towards the Grade Two mares' bumper at Aintree in the spring.”