The Trackside Live team are at Newbury for the two-day Gold Cup meeting to bring you updates and selections from the parade ring and they were among the winners on Friday.

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates.

Full result and report KEABLE 12/1 Geezer Rockstar 10/1 Lallygag 40/1

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Winning reaction Jack Stenhouse: "He was brilliant today. He jumped very well and he tries very hard so it makes my job very easy. He's been around now, he never goes stupid and he gives himself a breather so he makes my job very easy. "They're [Hobbs and White] very good to me, I'm very lucky to get the opportunity to ride some nice horses on some big days so very grateful to them. Nine altogether on the track now, four for the season - hopefully, just keep building and building more connections and riding nice horses like this lad."

Verdict 10 Geezer Rockstar and 3 Deep Cave best pair.

Parade ring updates 12 Earth King - one of the better runners, athletic and moves well. 5 Alentejo - deep through the girth, fair definition behind. 10 Geezer Rockstar - eye keeps being taken by this gelding, slender framed and neat. 9 Blizzard of Oz - yard's runners can carry condition, doesn’t appeal on fitness though. 7 Lihyan - heavy set gelding, okay but no better. 15 Moonset - might tighten up for the run. 11 Walking On Air - lacks fitness, others preferred. 8 Western Monkey - likeable type, moves well, in fair order. 2 Keable - should tighten up for this. 6 Lallygag - needs another run. 1 Isaac Des Obeaux - comes back off a long break but not lacking definition, will tighten up a little. 13 Harbour Light - plenty to like, showing definition. 3 Deep Cave - solid build and stocky, but looks in good order.

Full result and report SOLDIER REEVES 3/1 Strong Leader 9/1 Impose Toi 4/1

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Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "He's a bull in a china shop. I couldn't see anything for half the race, my goggles are that steamed up, the reins are slipping, I was like a little boy on his back but geez he's talented. "The first couple of furlongs he was a bit keen but once he sort of settled down into the race he was fine. He's talented and, to be fair, I think Dan's had a lot of confidence in the horse; he was really set on his mind that this year the horse would stay over hurdles and he thought he could turn, hopefully one day, into a Stayers' horse. The nice thing is, he gets to the front and he doesn't do a lot then and he's always only doing enough once he's in the race. He's only a baby and hopefully he can keep on an upward trajectory for the Stayers' Hurdle. "Nice for Des Grech who owns him, he's relatively new to us but has been a massive supporter, put a lot of investment into this game and he's got a really good horse.

Harry Skelton after winning on Soldier Reeves

Verdict Some of these, whilst in fair order, look like they may sharpen up a bit. 5 Le Frimeur looks ready and is the pick.

Parade ring updates 3 Ma Shantou - big sturdy horse with chest and deep girth, looks in fair order for reappearance. 1 Impose Toi - will tighten up a touch for the run but has enough about him to make presence felt. 11 Lavida Adiva - relaxed mare, lean behind and had a nice way about her. 8 Supremely West - still looks heavy, should come forward for the outing. 10 Wade Out - needs the run. 4 Strong Leader - always walks well, have probably seen him look fitter in the past for all he has definition. 5 Le Frimeur - takes the eye immediately, has a real presence. Big horse but slender framed, plenty to like. 7 Soldier Reeves - needs the run.

Full result and report TWINJETS 13/8 favourite Etalon 2/1

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Winning reaction Jay Tidball: "I was squeezing him everywhere, I wasn't going a yard the whole way round and I think he was saving himself for the best until last and that's exactly what he did. He got a really good jump at the last and I was happy Harry [Skelton] come to me really because it pushed us along a bit, like I said, he wasn't doing a yard in front by himself so I was happy that Harry come and give me a bit of a hand coming down to the last. "I'm very lucky, I hard a hard summer, I was bashed up for six months and I come back and all Paul has has done is put faith in me and given me a lot of great opportunities and letting me ride nice horses like your man himself here." Paul Nicholls: "Flat track, round here, trip's right, keeps galloping and Jay gave him a great ride. He wasn't good enough last time in the Charlie Hall but today was much more to his liking, delighted. I might just wait for New Year's Day with him or something like that. He's got to go left-handed because he jumps left so it's not easy to place him but we'll find something."

Verdict 4 Etalon best.

Parade ring updates 4 Etalon - always been a good looking horse but really takes the eye; in strong shape. 6 Gemirande - withdrawn. 3 Teddy Blue - tends to carry condition, in fair order but doesn’t jump out. 8 Issar d'Airy - least liked of the Moore pair, lacking definition behind. 2 Le Patron - rare to see the Moores turn out a horse who notably needs the run; might tighten up a touch but he’s in fair order. Little keen, a run might take the edge off. 1 Twinjets - walks well, moves forward and plenty of hind quarter definition.

Full result and report TAURUS BAY 11/8 favourite Royal Infantry 5/1

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Winning reaction Ben Jones: "To be fair to him, when we won at Aintree we said we'd give him a break. I actually worked him on Tuesday and he felt brilliant and I thought let's just give it a crack and Ben [Pauling] was brave. We walked the track earlier and we were humming and hawing, we didn't know what to do but he's only small and the speed they went, it just took me a long time to get into it and he's picked up nicely up the straight in the end. "Last year we ran him at Cheltenham and he just faded away on us, this year we were going to mind him but he is just a different horse. Even though he ran in snatches, he's walking back in with his ears pricked and pulling my arms out so he's definitely strengthened up, he's got an ending and he actually is a good jumper. He's only small and he's never been that fast in his life let alone over the bigger obstacles. He's just got such a willing attitude and he's just a joy to ride."

Taurus Bay (left) collars Royal Infantry

Verdict 1 Taurus Bay best.

Parade ring updates 3 Favour And Fortune - slender chested but deep through the girth, fit and fine. 1 Taurus Bay - have queried the fitness of some of the Pauling horses over the last week but no question marks here. Big strong type, plenty of definition behind. 2 Catchintsavo - big, easy moving chasing type. In fair order but no standout. 4 Royal Infantry - another horse who always presents well, strong topline and moves well. No negatives. 5 Tutti Quanti - always been a good looking horse, impressive stamp with size and scope. Boots on all four.

Full result and report KOALA ROSE 8/13 favourite Echo Valley 14/1

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Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "For a three-year-old filly she has a bit of substance and she just loves the game. I actually spoke to one of her part-owners, Ian McAleavy who has had horses with us nearly since the start, I was watching, I think it was Pontefract, I rang him up and said 'if you ever wanted to go jumping with her' because she wasn't winning on the Flat and I know Ian and Tony [Bloom] are trying to have listed and upwards horses, and said 'don't be giving her away at the sales too cheaply, we might be able to win a hurdle with her'. "She loved her jumping and she did what she did at Hereford. Probably that day there was no competition so it was an impossible race to read but any horse that wins a race by 62 lengths must be all right. This was the obvious place to come then and try a bit deeper but she's very good at this game. "I want to talk to Harry because on the way round there I was noticing she wasn't getting her toe very far off the ground at all. Hereford was very quick ground, today was a little softer - it will be interesting to see what Harry says and how she coped with that ground and would she go any softer. That would be the deciding factor in how effective she might be on slower ground, I wouldn't want to go and find out what she couldn't do on slow ground, I'd be more interested about, if we think she wants better ground, just keeping her for the spring."

Verdict So taken by the 4 Koala Rose, 4-2 (Espritroyale) for a forecast.

Parade ring updates 3 Hey Stella - big filly, largest in the field, been a little keen and fussy. 1 Echo Valley - small, lacks physical presence, agile type but not of note. 7 Talka - workmanlike filly, having a good look around, better types in here. 6 Red Moon - not a great mover, doesn’t use her hind end well. Okay definition but others better. 5 Nathalie Jolie - neat filly, not overly large but well built through the body. Low to the ground, a little unsure but nosy rather than tense. 2 Espritroyale - has been brought over from Ireland in excellent order, very fit. Not the biggest filly and doesn’t knock your eye out but undoubtedly agile. 4 Koala Rose - immediately taken by this filly; lovely physical and fit but it’s her demeanour that catches the eye, wonderfully indifferent and relaxed.

Update Paul Nicholls on Caldwell Potter “Sam said it is only good underneath, and it was not like he was going to win today. It is not worth risking him. I’ve got this far, and I don’t want to do a wrong move. I’ve entered him in every race possible, but he needs to run on soft ground. His best races will be in the spring, and I don’t want to take a wrong move now. I’ve entered him in the Savills Chase, the Rowland Meyrick and other races. He just wants genuine soft ground. As he had a leg problem in the past I don’t want to take a chance.”

Full result and report KLUB DE REVE 5/4 favourite

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Winning reaction Harry Derham: "He's not massive but he's plenty big enough for chasing. That was everything we wanted and more probably, he hadn't raced for a long time and I'm not sure he came off the bridle. He's won really nicely and he's a lovely horse' I think we'll go straight to the Wayward Lad [at Kempton Park]. He has to progress [to go for the Arkle] but why can't he? He's lightly raced, he's won his last three, I feel he's progressing a lot at the moment and he's still got a lot to learn but he's a good horse. "I feel like we've got some really nice horses for this season, he's one of them, and just need to keep trying to get them right, put them in the right races and if we can do that I think we'll have a good year. Paul [O'Brien, jockey] is a massive part of that [their schooling of horses]; I think he is a fantastic jockey over obstacles. We haven't had many chasers in our career so far because we've lots of young horses and, I hope, now that we've got lots of nice horses to go chasing Paul will really come into his own. "I'm hoping Cristal d'Estruval will go to the Henry VIII next Saturday."

Klub De Reve wins at Newbury

Verdict 1 Country Mile best.

Parade ring updates 1 Country Mile - big strong type; built uphill and moves well. Not a scrap of fat, plenty to like. 2 Klub De Reve - notable physical progression from hurdling days, has grown and improved. Will tighten up for whatever he does today but fit enough to do himself justice. 3 Masked Man - likely to tighten up for the run.

Full result and report STICK TO THE BOARD 4/11 favourite Jetaway Holiday 18/1 Duhallow Storm 16/1

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Winning reaction Paul Nicholls: "We've got some lovely, lovely young horses and they are just beginning to reward the guys' patience. We thought he'd go well today, he's a smart horse. "A chaser one day, that's what he'll make but he's sharp enough and might not have to go much further than two to start with. Again, like the last winner, they're future chasers which is what we've got to build up and what we're trying to build up. "I don't think Caldwell Potter will run. Sam said after the first race it was quick enough for him. I'd say I won't risk him but I'll just see how the afternoon goes on."

Stick To The Board in action

Verdict Lacks the quality of the first division, a few got tense late. 10 Stick To The Board probably best.

Parade ring updates 10 Stick To The Board - on toes and tight through the shoulders and neck, athletic and fit though if he can be kept together. 1 Ashes And Arrows - professional for a debutante, will come on for the run. 12 Unbelievable Jeff - busy with two handlers, on toes and needs to settle. 4 Jaycee Reidy (first entry below) - second handler added, very keen. 9 Rock On Ronnie - big, free moving type. Nice demeanour. 3 Duhallow Storm (first entry below) - increasingly joggy switched to paddock. 7 Our Rarest Hour - fit after backing up quickly but lacks quality of others. 11 Tally Ho Back - workmanlike appearance, doesn’t knock your eye out. Slender and weak through the neck. Can’t fault fitness but not a physical that appeals. 8 Plan De Stan - fit, as you’d expect to see from the Symonds yard. Little babyish. 6 Octo Gane - withdrawn. 5 Jetaway Holiday - well balanced and neat, well defined, easy demeanour. 3 Duhallow Storm - not a standout on quality but moves freely and takes the eye, fit. 13 Days Of Joy - heavy and will improve for the run. 4 Jaycee Reidy - slight for a Chris Gordon; the yard tend to like a big stocky type. Little keen and needs to settle.

Full result and report RIVER KWAI 11/8 favourite Lover Desbois 11/4 Prince Rupert 7/4

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Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "Lovely. It was obviously first time out over hurdles. Attacked the first and then it was very straightforward throughout, loved how he has hit the line, especially after getting into the bottom of the last two and, all in all, I think he is a proper one going forward. Good attitude, nice to see him now in here taking it all in; just shows from his bumper run learnt a lot and the penny is dropping all the time. A fine individual and there's going to be a lot of races between the lot of them. Size and scope about him and he's only going to keep progressing." Paul Nicholls: "Big baby and we thought we'd keep it simple, just bowl along even though it was his first run over hurdles. He was a bit green. I just said to Nicky [Henderson] I would have been mortified if he'd got beat on what we'd seen at home and what we thought of him. Gorgeous horse for the future. He's 16-3+ [hands], proper big chaser and that's what he'll be in the future, we just need to get him there and look after him - absolutely thrilled with that. I thought he was one of our top four novice hurdlers, you don't know until they do it. Who knows where he will end up but chasing will ultimately be his game one day and you need to give horses a bit of time and patience to get there."

River Kwai (right) wins at Newbury

Verdict 10 River Kwai and 6 Lover Desbois are easily the best pair.