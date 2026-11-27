Harry and Dan Skelton picked up another big-race prize as Soldier Reeves came from off the pace to win the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The well-backed 3/1 chance was confidently ridden towards the rear along with last year's winner Impose Toi, but both made good headway on the long-time leader Strong Leader before the turn for home. As the pace-setter – who had won the race in 2024 before finishing second 12 months ago - met the second-last wrong, the closers loomed, along with Ma Shantou who had raced in a more prominent chasing pack throughout. However, it soon became clear that last season's Turners' fourth Soldier Reeves was moving with the most menace, and after a fluent jump at the last, he was able to reel in Strong Leader who drifted to his left under Sean Bowen late in the piece. Impose Toi, who was penalised for his win 12 months ago, was third, a mistake at the sixth notable but unlikely to have made any difference to the result. The unexposed favourite Le Frimeur lost his unbeaten record, never looking like playing a major hand in the finish back in fifth.

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Dan Skelton said: “I was very impressed with him. I’m not surprised he could win because he has lots and lots of ability. I’m surprised he could do it first time up, but he relaxed well enough, although he still didn’t relax all that well. “Harry did get him to switch off, and ultimately he came home very strongly. I didn’t go to three miles in the spring, and I was really glad that I didn’t at the time, and I’m even more glad now. “Maybe we left a good race behind not going three miles at Aintree, but I knew as a five year old in the spring I might be asking too much at the end of the season. I just kept away from that and I trusted him today, and he delivered. “He wasn’t quite behaving the way you need him to go win one of them good races. I put that behaviour down to the fact that he was very raw at four and five. “We only went hurdling last season with him because I was so annoyed with him after he ran in a bumper at Newton Abbot. He pulled so hard, I was so annoyed with him I said ‘Sod it, we are going hurdling with him’. “We are going to slow you down, and put some jumps in front of you, and slow you up a bit, which was the right thing in the end. “He just improved and improved, but he has got a hell of an engine. “I couldn’t really see a lot, as there was a lot of fog and a lot of mist. He settled alright, looked like he jumped beautifully. He had some real good yard sticks around him going to the last. “Olly’s horse (Strong Leader) has danced all those big dances, and he is no pushover, and I’m very impressed he has been able to do that. “I thought it was very competitive today. I was impressed with the field before the race, and during the race, and I was impressed with him. We will head on to the Long Walk now.”