Harry and Dan Skelton picked up another big-race prize as Soldier Reeves came from off the pace to win the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.
The well-backed 3/1 chance was confidently ridden towards the rear along with last year's winner Impose Toi, but both made good headway on the long-time leader Strong Leader before the turn for home.
As the pace-setter – who had won the race in 2024 before finishing second 12 months ago - met the second-last wrong, the closers loomed, along with Ma Shantou who had raced in a more prominent chasing pack throughout.
However, it soon became clear that last season's Turners' fourth Soldier Reeves was moving with the most menace, and after a fluent jump at the last, he was able to reel in Strong Leader who drifted to his left under Sean Bowen late in the piece.
Impose Toi, who was penalised for his win 12 months ago, was third, a mistake at the sixth notable but unlikely to have made any difference to the result.
The unexposed favourite Le Frimeur lost his unbeaten record, never looking like playing a major hand in the finish back in fifth.
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Dan Skelton said: “I was very impressed with him. I’m not surprised he could win because he has lots and lots of ability. I’m surprised he could do it first time up, but he relaxed well enough, although he still didn’t relax all that well.
“Harry did get him to switch off, and ultimately he came home very strongly. I didn’t go to three miles in the spring, and I was really glad that I didn’t at the time, and I’m even more glad now.
“Maybe we left a good race behind not going three miles at Aintree, but I knew as a five year old in the spring I might be asking too much at the end of the season. I just kept away from that and I trusted him today, and he delivered.
“He wasn’t quite behaving the way you need him to go win one of them good races. I put that behaviour down to the fact that he was very raw at four and five.
“We only went hurdling last season with him because I was so annoyed with him after he ran in a bumper at Newton Abbot. He pulled so hard, I was so annoyed with him I said ‘Sod it, we are going hurdling with him’.
“We are going to slow you down, and put some jumps in front of you, and slow you up a bit, which was the right thing in the end.
“He just improved and improved, but he has got a hell of an engine.
“I couldn’t really see a lot, as there was a lot of fog and a lot of mist. He settled alright, looked like he jumped beautifully. He had some real good yard sticks around him going to the last.
“Olly’s horse (Strong Leader) has danced all those big dances, and he is no pushover, and I’m very impressed he has been able to do that.
“I thought it was very competitive today. I was impressed with the field before the race, and during the race, and I was impressed with him. We will head on to the Long Walk now.”
Olly Murphy, trainer of runner-up Strong Leader as well as Wade Out, said: “We just bumped into a younger, better horse on the day. There was no excuses whatsoever. Everyone loves to knock this horse.
“Yes, he doesn’t like Cheltenham, but nine times out of ten he turns up everywhere else jumping the last looking like he is going to win a Grade One or proper pattern race.
“We will go again. Whether we go to Ascot at Christmas or over to Ireland I’m not sure, but there is still life in him yet.
“I thought for a second, when Harry got to us, as a five year old, would he grind it out and go by us, but he did. Sometimes you have to accept you are second best, but he has run a cracker, and I’m very proud of him.
“He loves left handed flat tracks. He did run very well in the Long Walk last year, but Ireland is certainly something we will look at. We will make sure he comes out of today well.
“He so deserves to win another big one, but it is hard when these five year olds are coming through. That is life, and you have got to keep going.
“I would say Wade Out laughed at us with no blinkers on. He never went forwards, and he will be having blinkers on again before too long, and a little whisper in his ear to make sure he gets out the right side of the bed the next time we see him.
“He was a bit rusty, but he is a lot better than that. He might have one more go in a race like this, but, if he ran like that again, he would be back in handicaps.”
Henderson said of Impose Toi: “He has run a great race. He has enjoyed that out there today, but ours are just needing that. He came there travelling well, and he just took a blow late on.
“He had his Grade One penalty today, but he chucks that away in the Long Walk, which is where he will head next, so let’s take them on there."
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