River Kwai could be chucked straight into the deep end on his next start after maintaining his unbeaten record in division one of the Coral “Black Friday Price Boosts” ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle at Newbury.

Arriving on the back of a bumper success at Exeter in March, the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding added to that success when showing a battling attitude in the opening division of the extended two mile contest. After cutting out the early pace, the 11/8 favourite looked like he was there for the taking as he was joined at the last by Prince Rupert, who loomed up large still travelling well in the hands of Nico de Boinville. But it was not to be, after the Kathy Stuart-owned son of No Risk At All rolled up his sleeves up the run in to forge clear again before holding the running-on Lover Desbois by two lengths. Nicholls said: “I would have been mortified if he got beat to be honest with you as he has been working very well at home, and we have always thought a lot of him. “He won his bumper last year, but he had sore shins and that, but he had improved. The first three home were all bumper winners, and nice horses. I would say that is a good race, so I’m thrilled with that. “He is still green, and it was a big thing to make the running on his first run over hurdles. “Sam said he wasn’t doing tap, but he gave him a slap after the last and he took off, and that is what you like to see. “We love him, and we will mind him because he could be a serious chaser one day.”

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And following the race Nicholls admitted that River Kwai, who was cut from 50/1 into 40/1 for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, could return to Newbury next month for a tilt at the Grade One Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle. Nicholls added: “He is one of four that could be a Challow horse, and he might end up going in the Challow next, who knows. He is the sort of horse that will be in those sorts of races. “You imagine him filling out as he will be a lovely chaser in a year’s time.”

Stick To The Board

Half an hour later, stablemate Stick To The Board moved a step closer to a potential Grade One outing when hitting the target at the second time of asking in division two of The Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” For Free ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle. After meeting defeat on his hurdles debut at Chepstow last month, the gelded son of Crystal Ocean atoned for that reversal with a front running success to supply both Nicholls and winning jockey Sam Twiston-Davies with their second winner on the card. Bowling along comfortably in front, the 4-11 favourite had his task made all the more easier when his nearest pursuers, Plan De Stan and Tally Ho Back, both came down at the second last. And, after safely negotiating the final flight, the odds-on market leader coasted home to glory by 20 lengths to leave Nicholls contemplating giving the five year old an outing in the Grade One William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.

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Nicholls said: “He is quite sharp, and you wouldn’t be afraid to stick at two miles with him. The other lad will be better over two and a half miles. He was going to go to Aintree, but he was lame. He was lame for ten days, but then he came right. “I missed ten days with him, and I thought I was rushing him a bit to get him here today, but it didn’t affect him at all. “The biggest thing that day (at Chepstow) was that he was bit fresh, and a bit keen. It did cross my mind then if two miles would suit him better. “It never does a novice harm to get beat first time out. He jumped better today, and he was relaxed. "He is a bit more streetwise (than River Kwai). He had run in a point-to-point, and a bumper, and that was only River Kwai’s second race in his life. “Sam just said that to me about the Formby, and if it was soft ground we might look at it, as you could pop along in front and use his jumping. I'm amazed how much speed he is showing."

Klub De Reve wins at Newbury

Harry Derham appeared to unleash another smart recruit over fences in Klub De Reve, who set up an immediate return to Graded race company with a near flawless display in the Coral Racing Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Having seen Cristal d’Estruval make a winning start to life over fences in emphatic fashion at Carlisle, the Boxford handler watched on with delight after the son of Fly With Me did likewise under Paul O’Brien. Despite having fitness to prove on his first start on 279 days, the 5-4 favourite moved almost effortlessly through the race with a measured round of jumping before moving on with Country Mile to tackle the final three fences. However, the race became a one horse event after the last as O’Brien quickly put his mount, who claimed Grade Two glory in last season’s Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton Park, through the gears before steering him to glory by six lengths. Derham said: “That was everything we wanted to see, and more really. He jumped very well, but we hoped he would as his schooling had been good. “I said to Paul that he will improve for the race, and I don’t want you to get off the bridle too early, but in the end it looks like he has won on the bridle, so that was really good. “He was on a real roll last year when we had to stop with him, so I feel, as a consequence of that, he is rated one hundred and thirty-two, and he might have been higher if he kept going. "He didn’t make a mistake there, so it was a good start. He has that gear, as he won the Dovecote with a turn off foot.”