The Trackside Live team brought you updates and selections from Newbury's parade ring on Coral Gold Cup day - recap a thrilling afternoon here.

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Full result and report PLEASINGTON 15/2 Wreckless Eric 11/2 Jour d'Evasion 18/1

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Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "If you watch some of his races, he comes from a mile back and flies home but for whatever reason today, he decided he wanted to latch onto the bridle. He winged everything and got into a real good rhythm. "It's surprising, we've had a lot of rain but it's still not really in the ground; it's only easy side of good. It's crazy, we need a lot more of it."

Verdict The opening ditch will be omitted. 2 Ryan's Rocket best.

Parade ring updates 7 Pleasington - fit for reappearance. 5 Un Sens A La Vie - lean and slender, no negatives. 10 Jony R (first entry below) - second handler added, strong. 10 Jony R - doesn’t jump out, some definition. 4 Stencil - needs another run. 8 Escapeandevade - strong sort, pulling around in the pre-parade, fit. 12 The Four Sixes - fit and well, one of the better models. 13 Pure Carbon - tends to carry condition, big hefty type, looks fine for him. 1 Breaking Cover - been kept busy and has held solid fitness, well. 2 Ryan's Rocket - run round Ascot after unseating has done him good; sharpened up, likeable. 11 Wreckless Eric - will improve again for the run. 6 Jour d'Evasion - might still need an outing.

Full result and report WENDIGO 11/4 favourite Regent's Stroll 11/2 Booster Bob 11/1 Road To Home 11/1

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Winning reaction Gavin Sheehan: "It's weird isn't it? I've won this race before. It's a very special race, it's always been a special race to me since I moved to Lambourn. It felt unlikely for a longways. Down the back I said to Paddy Mullins 'geez they're going some gallop' and I struggled; so then you can ask a horse to just maintain. "Going out on the first circuit, even though I've rode him loads, I'm still learning about him in the sense that when I came off the bend and he's seen the fences, he was good and attacked them - it felt like a new lease of life. So, my only hope was when he turned the bend, hopefully, he's out to pick himself up and he can go. "I had to get after him early and I thought we were beat but then we got to Regent's Stroll and then Sean [Bowen] was obviously going to be tough to pass but he's just a dream to ride. I didn't put him spot on for every fence but he's just very good. That's the thing with horses, you don't know how big their heart is and he's got a massive heart. The further we went, the better."

Wendigo holds off Regent's Stroll in a Coral Gold Cup thriller

Verdict 6 Miami Magic, 13 Booster Bob and 16 Mr Hope Street the best trio.

Parade ring updates 7 The Jukebox Kid - hasn’t improved for reappearance, others appeal more. 4 Downmexicoway - bit heavy, others appeal more. 8 Myretown - tense and tight, others appeal more. 13 Booster Bob - notable. Very lean for reappearance. 2 Wendigo - big, strong sort, ideally suited to a marathon test. Looks exceptional on his best day; probably falls short of that here but in good order. 12 The Doyen Chief (first entry below) - increasingly tense, jogging. 10 Amirite - still might improve again; not a stand out. 12 The Doyen Chief - strong, muscular type, capable of defying conditions. 5 Panic Attack - fit and well; very quiet demeanour but this is typical for her. 1 Regent's Stroll - tall, strapping individual, might tighten up for this. 14 One Big Bang - thought he might need the run on reappearance and hasn’t come forward notably. 17 Here Comes Georgie - fit and well although others jump out more. 15 Kap Vert - low to the ground and sturdy sort, fit. 16 Mr Hope Street - looks very very well, tends to present positively but really takes the eye. 9 Road To Home - sturdy and workmanlike, typical Mullins horse, fit and well. 6 Miami Magic - tightened up for reappearance run, looks in great order. 11 Havaila - needs the run.

Full result and report MONDO MAN 22/1 White Noise 9/1 La Conquiere 7/1

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Winning reaction Caoilin Quinn: "He's a very talented horse, we've seen that in the Imperial Cup with him. I thought, actually, today was the best he's jumped, he got into a lovely rhythm. "All credit has to go to Jamie [Moore] he rides this horse every day and he quietly said to me during the week he'd be hard to beat and he was right. Last year he started to play ball with us and he's relaxed a lot more now which makes my job easier and he's only getting better which is good to see because John and Yvonne [Stone] are good supporters of ours and they spent plenty of money on him. It's good to repay them.

Mondo Man is clear at the last in the Gerry Feilden

Verdict Taken by the physical improvement of 6 Minella Yoga, pick.

Parade ring updates 3 Mossy Fen Road (first entry below) - second handler added as keen. 1 Idaho Sun - struggling to find a Harry Fry horse who hasn’t appealed on fitness over last two days and this horse is similar. Definitely ready for reappearance, walks well. 2 White Noise - looks in good order, big solid mare who undoubtedly would have improved for reappearance. 6 Minella Yoga - was always a slight, slender horse last campaign and has filled out notably. Impressive physical now. 4 Mondo Man - fit enough as you’d expect from the yard but will tighten up. 3 Mossy Fen Road - should come forward for the run, Derham horses have really caught the eye and think he will improve for today. 8 Klycot - looks no forlorn hope in paddock, well defined and powerful. 5 La Conquiere - slight filly, agile type, tends to profile fit and does so again. 9 Our Boy Stan - will come forward for the run.

Non-runner & course update 3 Massacio out of the Coral Gold Cup (15:00). The water jump is to be omitted.

Full result and report FINGLE BRIDGE 8/1 Moneygarrow 11/4 favourite A King Of Magic 3/1 Frontier Prince 10/1

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Winning reaction Olly Murphy: “He is a horse that hasn’t been the easiest horse in the world to train. He had some good form over fences behind Meetmebythesea, but he just didn’t take to jumping them. I said last season that I thought he would be my best novice chaser, and he went missing, that is the long and the short of it. “This lad has got a lot of ability, but he just lost his confidence over fences. He ran badly in the Imperial Cup, and Aintree, but sometimes you have to forget all that and just start again. He has had a real good prep, with a couple of racecourse gallops, and he was a well-handicapped horse on his old form. I don’t know whether this horse might be one for those middle distance Graded races in time. There is a lovely race at Windsor, over two and a half miles, during the Berkshire Winter Million meeting. Something like that might just suit him really well.”

Fingle Bridge edges out Moneygarrow

Verdict 11 A King Of Magic and 18 Walk On High the best pair.

Parade ring updates 14 Frontier Prince - preferred of the O’Brien duo, has a good level of fitness. 11 A King Of Magic - showing no fat, in excellent order. 13 Insurrection - very fit, no issues. 10 Gentleman Toboot (first entry below) - worthy of an upgrade, keeps taking the eye further in the paddock. 9 Kamsinas - least liked of the O’Brien pair, fine at best. 17 Firestream - very on toes and desperately needs to settle. 4 Jig's Forge - desperately needs the run. 6 Fingle Bridge - fairly defined for a horse returning off a long break, fine. 10 Gentleman Toboot - fit enough after a break but think he’ll tighten up still. 2 Califet En Vol - does tend to carry some condition, in fair order for him. 18 Walk On High - makes immediate appeal, business like and very fit. 5 Nurse Susan - fittest of the Skelton runners, slender and plenty of muscle definition. 8 Moneygarrow - will improve for the run behind. 15 Court In The Act - fit on reappearance but perhaps a little mind blown by the return to the track; a run to take the edge off may be beneficial. 12 One Horse Town - keen to get on with the job, looks in fair order. 16 Spirits Bay - still might improve for another run. 3 Ace Of Spades - okay definition, other stand out more.

Full result and report KNIGHT OF ALLEN 7/2 favourite Norn Iron 11/2 Holetown 18/1 Go West 12/1

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Winning reaction Ciaran Gethings: "I ride some gorgeous horses for some very good trainers and it's great to be riding on Saturday on ITV Racing with favourite's chances - delighted. She's [Jane Williams] a very good trainer, I think her main asset is how she buys her horses, she buys them all as stores and yearlings. "We said the minute I got off him at Aintree, we said we'd come for the Peter O'Sullevan race and it's worked out a treat. He's been very well trained and she's got a very good team. We went quick down to the first couple, they laid up a little bit then but he felt a little bit timid, once I got him going he did take off but he was dossing up the run-in and I couldn't see a thing because it's horrendous."

Knight Of Allen leads them home at Newbury

Verdict 4 King's Threshold, 5 El Capitaine and 18 Holetown best trio.

Parade ring updates 16 Chuggy (first entry below) - has got very keen late, concern. 16 Chuggy - keen and on toes, big horse, fit. 14 Demnat - has some fitness but will improve. 18 Holetown - late to paddock and keen, wouldn’t be a concern - yards runners often are. Fit enough on return. 8 Sheldon - very reluctant, hard to like on demeanour. 11 Leader In The Park- quite strong in the pre-parade, keen to get on with things. 7 Jipcot - no doubts on fitness, but fine only. 1 Down Memory Lane - typical Bramley profile, strapping and muscular, fine. 5 El Capitaine - big strong type, powerful mover. 12 Knight Of Allen - plenty of definition behind, little fault to find. 2 Go West - heavyset type but others appeal more on fitness. 4 King's Threshold - another one in excellent order for the time of year, appeals. 13 Neon Moon - boots in front, slender and fine. 17 Eyed - desperately needs run and teeth grinding. 10 Kdeux Saint Fray - good shine to coat in miserable conditions, moving well. 6 Royal Jewel - needs the run. 3 Norn Iron - catches the eye instantly, big tall type with good level of fitness. 15 Moon d'Orange - always used to be very slender, now carries more condition with Christian Williams but not sure it’s necessarily a bad thing. Others better.

Full result and report ROYAL RESPONSE 2/1 Fairy Park 6/4 favourite Boombox 25/1

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Winning reaction Nicky Henderson: “It was a bigger battle today as it was a lot more competitive, but she was good. She is a lovely mare. She has got scope, size, and quality. She has got everything. Nico said she was a bit cold early on. As soon as she had to go and get it done, she was very good. She has quickened up very well. “She is gutsy, and she jumps well. She is very uncomplicated. She doesn’t need to be rushing around anywhere particular. I think she would get two-and-a-half, but we wouldn’t necessarily do that next. We will see how she comes out of it."

Nico De Boinville and Royal Response switch past Fairy Park

Verdict Market has probably got this right, 2 Fairy Park marginally best. Like the 4 L'amandine to run a big race.

Parade ring updates 6 Marvelous Dragones - babyish still, will grow further and improve, fit on slender frame. 10 Salsinha - slender filly, almost raw framed still and will improve physically. Fine. 9 Royal Response - moves well, professional and forward in attitude, good level of fitness. 5 Ladies Day - big solid filly, chasing type and a little on edge, like to see her settle. 4 L'amandine - built uphill with a powerful hind end, businesslike and looks the type to enjoy tough conditions. 3 Katios Queen - typical Skelton physical, not overly big but powerful. Nice and quiet demeanour, fine. 12 Ti'mamzel - should come forward for the run, will tighten up over ribs. 7 Miss Kingston - lacks definition behind, plenty others appeal more. 1 Boombox - neat, slender filly with height. In fair order. 2 Fairy Park - always been an impressive physical, a big mare with plenty about her. Little to find fault with.

Full result and report SAPPINGIRL 11/4 Trial By Jury 100/30 Wonder Flying 22/1

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Winning reaction Paul Nicholls: “He is still a green, raw, baby, jumping wise. He learnt a lot from his first run, and more from that run. They were well clear of the rest, and I would say they are two quite nice horses. He definitely wants three miles, but we knew that. He is a gorgeous horse that had a couple of bumper runs last season, but he was still immature to do anything else with. “Those two yesterday are very smart, and the best of this one won’t be seen until he goes three miles over fences. He is one we won’t aim too high, but he will win some nice races along the way over a trip.”

Sappingirl continues a good meeting for the Paul Nicholls team

Verdict A field full of exciting chasing types, plenty of horses for the notebook. From a hurdle and today perspective, 10 Aqua Bleu and 1 Terrano make the most appeal.