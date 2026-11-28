He got on a real roll but the winner had the rail and enough in hand to hold on by a length-and-a-quarter.

But the biggest threat was in behind with Regent’s Stroll getting a second wind under his big weight and he rattled home under Sam Twiston-Davies.

However Gavin Sheehan conjured a sustained run from Jamie Snowden's charge to run down the front-running Booster Bob going to the final fence.

Sent off a well-backed 11/4 favourite, the winner took a while to warm to his task and turning for home still had plenty of work to do.

The winning trainer said: "He travelled pretty well, but he just hit one down the back which put us on the back foot a little bit, but he stays very well and he got rolling up the straight. We probably got there a little bit too soon as he pricked his ears in front a little bit, and it was a long way home from the back of the last, but he gallops, and jumps. He is a proper horse.

“This is a big day. We were lucky enough to win it a couple of years ago, and to win it again, it is like a drug as you just want more and more, and thankfully he has given us that.

“A lot depends on what the handicapper says. We are in the Welsh National, we are in the King George, obviously you have got the Cotswold Chase, and ultimately you have the Grand National at the end of the season. That is probably where we are heading, but how we get there remains to be seen."

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