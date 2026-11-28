Reports, reaction and free video replays from Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury.

Mondo proves the Man for Moore team Mondo Man made all to win the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle but was given an almighty scare by White Noise. Once very useful on the Flat in France, Jamie and Josh Moore’s charge put his speed to good use under Caoilin Quinn and held a six lengths lead over only serious pursuers White Noise jumping the last. However the petrol tank began to empty and the runner-up put her stamina to good use and began to run him down. It got nervy for the those who’d backed the 22/1 winner but he found the necessary reserves to hold on by a length. Disappointment of the race was Idaho Sun who pulled up late after making stepping at two successive hurdles down the back straight.

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Josh Moore said: “He probably just tied up being in front so long on his own. It is a very long run from the last (hurdle) today, so he is entitled to be tying up like he did. He hasn’t run since Royal Ascot in June, and it was very different there to what it is here today. “It was a professional performance I thought. The Greatwood was the plan originally, but he likes to get his toe in, and at decs, when you couldn’t be guaranteed to get your toe in, we couldn’t be running him on that. “We felt it was best to wait for this, and we are pleased with our decision. He put in a very good performance that day (in the Imperial Cup), and I would say he has probably put in a better performance today, as it is his first run of the season. “He had to blow a few cobwebs away, as we hadn’t taken him away anywhere, so there is a bit to work on from today. I would be thinking of the William Hill Handicap Hurdle back here in February for him. It would suit him, as he could be on the front end, as he is uncomplicated that way. “We have learnt that is the way to ride him, and that is what you need in a race like that. It wouldn’t worry me laying up in a pattern race though, as he seems to travel and jump well enough for one of those. He has got a lot of options.”

Fingle Bridge edges out Moneygarrow

Bowen masterclass as Bridge edges thriller Sean Bowen was seen at his dynamic best after driving Fingle Bridge home to a first victory in almost a year in the Coral “Bet£10 Get£50 Sign Up Offer” Handicap Hurdle. With his chasing career failing to go to plan last season, the Flemensfirth gelding showed little switched back to hurdles on his final two starts of the campaign in the Imperial Cup at Sandown Park, and on his final start at Aintree. However, after appearing rejuvenated following a lengthy break, the Olly Murphy-trained eight-year-old bounced back to form to clinch a last gasp success in the £40,000 prize under the reigning champion jockey. And after watching the 8/1 chance master Moneygarrow by a neck, to secure his first success since December, the Wilmcote handler hinted that a trip to Windsor could be next on the agenda for Fingle Bridge ahead of a step up to Graded race company later in the term.

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Murphy said: “He is a horse that hasn’t been the easiest horse in the world to train. He had some good form over fences behind Meetmebythesea, but he just didn’t take to jumping them. “I said last season that I thought he would be my best novice chaser, and he went missing, that is the long and the short of it. “This lad has got a lot of ability, but he just lost his confidence over fences. He ran badly in the Imperial Cup, and Aintree, but sometimes you have to forget all that and just start again. “He has had a real good prep, with a couple of racecourse gallops, and he was a well-handicapped horse on his old form. “I don’t know whether this horse might be one for those middle distance Graded races in time. "There is a lovely race at Windsor, over two and a half miles, during the Berkshire Winter Million meeting. Something like that might just suit him really well.”

Knight Of Allen leads them home at Newbury

Gethings earns praise as Knight strikes Jane Williams was not shy in hiding her emotions after Knight Of Allen put in a smart round of jumping to open his account for the campaign in the Coral Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase. After filling the runner-up spot on his seasonal return at Aintree, the gelded son of Masterstroke built on that effort when going one better upped back in trip to an extended two-miles-and-six-furlongs following a near flawless round of jumping. And once back in the winners’ enclosure, the triumphant handler, who let out a passionate shout of joy, was quick to praise winning rider Ciaran Gethings, not only for steering the five-year-old to glory by two lengths, but for pinpointing this race as a target.

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Williams said: “As soon as Ciaran got off him at Aintree he said this is the race for him. I entered him for the two-and-a-half mile race, and this one, but I wanted to go the extended two miles six with him, but then I got a bit panicky when it rained on the way up here. “When it comes right you just have to celebrate. We have got a purple patch at the moment, which is great. I think Ciaran is a very good jockey for the big days. He has got a great game head on him as the big days don’t worry him. “We were pleased with him at Aintree, and in a funny sort of way that was more impressive, but we thought we would go a bit further here, and that was good.”

Royal Response flies the last at Newbury

Henderson gets on the board with Royal winner Fears of Nicky Henderson walking away from the two-day Coral Gold Cup meeting empty handed were ended after Royal Response maintained her unbeaten record under Rules with victory in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. The Dash Grange Stud-owned filly made it two wins from as many trips to the track when backing up her course-and-distance success 23 days ago after taking a step up to Listed company in her stride under Nico de Boinville. Although ending up running out a decisive enough winner, victory for the 2/1 second favourite was only settled after jumping the last, with 6/4 market leader Fairy Park appearing to hold all the aces on the run to the final flight. However, after the Joe Tizzard-trained mare trailed her hind legs through the obstacle in the extended two-mile test, it opened the door to Royal Response, who needed no second invitation to go sailing past and secure victory by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

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Henderson, who drew a blank at the track on Friday, said: “It was a bigger battle today as it was a lot more competitive, but she was good. She is a lovely mare. She has got scope, size, and quality. She has got everything. “Nico said she was a bit cold early on. As soon as she had to go and get it done, she was very good. She has quickened up very well. “I don’t think she would be frightened of going up to two-and-a-half miles. She is gutsy, and she jumps well. She is very uncomplicated.” Following the race Royal Response was cut from 14/1 into 8/1 by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, which Henderson admitted could come onto the agenda later in the campaign. He added: “She doesn’t need to be rushing around anywhere particular. I think she would get two-and-a-half, but we wouldn’t necessarily do that next. We will see how she comes out of it. “Usually, you find these things very obvious, but I’ve not got the programme book in my head. You would be thinking about (the mares’ novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham). It would have been horrible to come out of this meeting without a winner. They are all running great, but they are just needing it.”

Sappingirl strikes at Newbury

Sappingirl continues Nicholls' fine meeting Paul Nicholls picked up where he left off on Friday after Sappingirl showed an abundance of stamina to land the Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Novices’ Hurdle. Having saddled three winners at the Berkshire track on Friday, the 14-time champion National Hunt trainer wasted no time in getting the ball rolling after the gelded son of Blue Bresil hit the target on his second start over hurdles. Racing close to the pace throughout the extended two-and-a-half-mile test, the 11/4 chance looked like he would be booked for second place once again as long-time leader Trial By Jury opened up a useful advantage between the final two flights. However, after jumping the last, it was the Kate & Andrew Brooks-owned five-year-old that landed with momentum, and after gathering a good head of steam under Sam Twiston-Davies, he picked up and passed the leader late on before getting up by a neck.

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