The Trackside Live were back by the parade ring to bring you updates and selections from Betfair Chase day at Haydock Park. Recap the action.

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates.

Full result and report CHASINGOUTTHEBLUES 4/1 Saladins Son 100/30

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Jamie Hamilton: "He had the run at Perth, Mark's [Walford] were all just needing the run. I was happy with him that day. Came here today in good form, track suited him, ground was plenty quick enough for him but he got away with it. Good to win a nice Saturday pot with him. He's a real strong stayer, he finishes very strong. He got a bit outpaced down the back and I just thought if I can be on their tails leaving the back I knew he'd come home. I was off it sooner than ideal but he kept going and that was great. "He was very progressive last year and we hope there will be more improvement in him. Nice to get that under his belt and hopefully there's a few more days ahead."

Verdict 8 Jaccours best.

Parade ring updates 3 Caughtinyourtrance - very fit but just a touch on toes early, starting to get settled now. 4 Fortunedefortunata - they brought the 4 into the paddock at the wrong time, crowd cheering the Skeltons after the last, spooked him - given long absence though, looks fine. 5 Chasingouttheblues - nice chasing type, very relaxed, looks well. 6 Saladins Son - fine after absence, just come on a touch. 7 Dexperts Opinion - not overly big for a chaser, would say he might come on for this. 8 Jaccours - in superb shape, looks spot on here, very fit.

Full result and report GREY DAWNING 11/10 favourite Jagwar 17/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "He's a pleasure to ride round there, he just jumps around, never misses a beat and he's become a very special horse to us all. I'm just the lucky man who gets to sit on his back but there's no man that knows this horse better than Tom Messenger, our assistant, and Clare; they look after him. You need people around you to make horses like this, they don't just arrive and happen - you have to make them. "Tom spends every day with him, like Clare does, he knows him better than I do and I'm just the man who goes out there and enjoys it. I can't thank these two enough. This place is very unique, it's got its own little amphitheatre and Grey Dawning is a very special horse."

Verdict 3 Grey Dawning best, 4 Handstands next best.

Parade ring updates 1 Affordale Fury - lengthy chaser, looks well, sharp; no issues. 2 Gorgeous Tom - fit and well, a more rounded type of chaser. 3 Grey Dawning - have to say he looks spot on. Plenty of definition and very fit. Can't be faulted. 4 Handstands - probably as good as I've seen him, lost some condition, could be the danger. 5 Jagwar - proper lengthy chaser, rugged up early, await rug off. 6 Konfusion - lovely chaser but needs the run. 7 Salver - much less a classic chaser than a few of these, a little keen and he'll come on again for this.

Full result and report MATTY'S GETAWAY 100/30 joint-favourite Supreme Malinas 9/2 Seaniecon 100/30 joint-favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Ciaran Gethings: "I never travelled, he usually travels very well, and for the first two miles I never went a yard. He obviously got his shoe put on [at the start] and I think he was cold, he stood still for a long time. I want to thank the racecourse vets and the farrier for doing a good job because he hasn't got the best feet in the world and I was conscious of him not running without a shoe. He's a very, very good horse. Delighted for everyone and all the connections. He's got me out a hole there to be honest "I didn't want to get to the front as soon as I did but I just happened to be there and, because I was never going, I didn't want to take him back and he was dossing in front to be honest. He's an absolute dude, a character, but he looks after himself as well. Delighted to get it done although the three miles wasn't very enjoyable!"

Verdict Very open contest on looks. 6 Serious Chat and 9 Gold For Alec best pair for me.

Parade ring updates 1 Matty's Getaway - another fit and well, good definition, cannot fault. 3 The Egyptian Ginge - two handlers and keen, as can be his way, just okay. 4 Seaniecon - big, strong unit, surely fences beckon at some point; in great order again. 5 Phantomofthepoints - there's some rib on show but also some condition, likely to come on for this. 6 Serious Chat - languid walker, very fit, in excellent condition, appeals. 7 Supreme Malinas - looks plenty fit enough after absence, tight at the back. 8 Hartington - big unit, good walker, looks very well, no issues. 9 Gold For Alec - another that's in superb condition, has stepped forward from recent outing, appeals. 10 Eagles Reprieve - not concentrating, keen, others appeal more on that.

Full result and report KOCKTAIL BLEU 6/5 favourite My Chiquita

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Freddie Gordon: "He's very lairy out front, I was having to slap and squeeze the whole time just to keep him up to it because his strongest point wouldn't be his speed, he just stays all day. Last time at Chepstow he probably needed it big time and today was a massive improvement. "He'll be a nice fun horse and I think we might have a crack over fences now. "The Gordons love Haydock! We love it here. Both times we've been here there's been lovely ground, very good prize money and good racing. "

Verdict This looks a little more open than the market suggests. I'll take the 5 Miss Maverick as best and to cause an upset.

Parade ring updates 1 Give It To Me Oj - has some stride on him, covers the ground well; looks in need of this after a break. 2 Melon - fine, another run won't go amiss though, bring him on again. 4 Kocktail Bleu - a dark grey and always a harder call; appears plenty fit enough but doesn't leap out at me. 5 Miss Maverick - strong, and fit, looks well. 6 Smokeringinthedark - a nice, compact, type, looks in good order after a break. 7 My Chiquita - a lighter-framed type, looks like the run will sharpen her up a touch.

Full result and report KINGOFTHEFRONTIER 5/1 Hold The Throw 12/1 Cosmic Connection 11/4

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Conor O'Farrell: "You saw in Cheltenham what he did when he got there [to the front], what I didn't want to do was stick him in front with loads of daylight and have to be harder on him than I needed to be; I always knew I was getting there. They went hard in front and they weren't going to be able to quicken again. Sean [Bowen] gave me a great lead into the race and it was just about timing it, in hindsight I was probably still there too soon but he's done it well and is a lovely horse. "I wouldn't say we've reached the ceiling yet; the progression of this horse is amazing really, how he keeps stepping forward from one run to the next. He was so much more professional today. They've gone a real good gallop and he's just settled into his own rhythm, jumped away, every time I've given him a squeeze he's picked up and gone forward for me. Looking forward to seeing where he goes next."

Verdict 8 Wilde's Legacy best, 6 Saint Jeannais next best. Good-looking field.

Parade ring updates 1 Kingofthefrontier - again in great shape, coat still as good as it was Cheltenham and if anything he does look to have come on for it. 2 Cosmic Connection - very fit, a lot of definition on show, tight; has the size for fences down the line. 3 Hold The Throw - fit and fine, some size to him but others appeal more. 4 Kershaw - not your typical Russell horse, normally embryonic chasers but this a more athletic type, fit. 5 North Shore - first in. He looks well again, much as he did at Cheltenham. Quite a rounded type, more for now than a few of these. 6 Saint Jeannais - probably the one you want for fences, little on his toes but nothing awful; very fit. 7 Spanish Darling - fit, fine, doesn't leap out at me but nice enough. 8 Wilde's Legacy - a good-looker, athletic and fit; a proper racy model and could be the one here.

Full result and report WE'RE RED AND BLUE 100/30 Kykorock 6/4 favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Jonjo O'Neill Jr: "Carlisle was a nice place to start him off, although he did get the trip that day he got a little bit tired and returning back to two miles has suited him well. "It was nice to ride him a little bit differently, he had been pretty one dimensional over hurdles but in the better races he didn't have to make the running the whole time so just wanted to teach him a little bit how to race. He's enough tactical speed over two to use it when you want to. A good, improved display. I always felt he was going to improve over fences, he jumps well, today was a nice pot and we'll look forward to the next day. I'd be happy enough keeping him at two miles until we need to step him up."

Verdict 6 Tigers Moon best, 1 We're Red And Blue next best.

Parade ring updates 5 Bleu d'Enfer (first entry below) - getting a little more agitated. Rug off the 1 We're Red And Blue, fit. 1 We're Red And Blue - fully rugged, can't see a thing. 2 Kykorock - good sized chaser, partly rugged up; for me he looked sharper at Worcester last time, wait for rug off. 3 Sir Tivo - still looks like he needs another run. 4 Milan Tino - another that's very fit, hasn't grown a lot since his 4yo days but can't fault for fitness. 5 Bleu d'Enfer - a bit fussy, second handler added to keep him calm, is fit. 6 Tigers Moon - looks very well in his coat. Very fit after recent run. Makes appeal. 7 Calgary Tiger - very keen and on toes, rugged up at present.

Full result and report KOKTAIL DIVIN 1/2 favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Jordan Gainford: "He's a nice horse and very straightforward. He jumped great, his form has been rock solid. Darragh O'Keeffe has been onto me this morning and said 'make it simple and ride him like the best horse in the race' and Henry [De Bromhead] said the same and that's the way I rode him and he's a classy individual. "I thought we went a good even gallop when we hit the line. For a minute Harry [Skelton] gave me a bit of a fright but class told. I think he might get three miles but this trip today is ideal so I don't know why you'd change it."

Koktail Divin wins at Haydock

Verdict 1 Koktail Divin best.