Reports, reaction and free video replays from Betfair Chase day at Haydock including Koktail Divin's winning return.

Divin survives scare to make winning start Koktail Divin made a winning start to his season in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase. Sent off the 1/2 favourite, Henry de Bromhead’s charge jumped fluently throughout and turning in had one of his two rivals, Leave Of Absence, well beaten. However Be Aware looked up at the second last under Harry Skelton and looked a major danger from that point on before Koktail Divin eventually put the race to bed on the run-in, scoring by two lengths.

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The winner will be given an entry in the Savills Chase over Christmas but Robbie Power, representing connections, added: “The Ryanair is something we’re dreaming of. He travelled down the hill in the Brown Advisory like a winner and probably didn’t get home. “He went to Aintree over two-and-a-half and was very impressive. That probably looks his trip at the moment but he’s a bigger and stronger boy this year so maybe we will consider going three miles again at some stage.”

Were Red And Blue continued Jonjo O'Neill's good form

Grand Annual plan for We're Red And Blue A trip to the Cheltenham Festival could also be on the cards for We’re Red And Blue after he successfully defied top weight in the Bet At Your Best With Betfair Handicap Chase. The winner’s sound jumping proved a key asset as a number of his rivals made errors along the way and by the final fence Jonjo O’Neill Junior had the race in safe keeping. Another economic leap there sealed matters and his partner ran on to beat 6/4 favourite Kykorock by two-and-a-half lengths.