Grey Dawning put in a superb performance to go back-to-back in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.
Dan Skelton's horse was sent off the 11/10 favourite to repeat his success from 12 months ago and if anything he was even more impressive this time.
As Jagwar took them along under Harry Cobden, who got the JP McManus-owned horse jumping well out in front, Harry Skelton sat in his slipstream with Salver and Affordale Fury forming a leading quartet.
Nothing else ever looked like winning and as Salver and Affordale Fury dropped away it was down to Jagwar and Grey Dawning in a Haydock head-to-head.
Grey Dawning always looked to have Jagwar's measure, though, and while the runner-up rallied after the last a confident-looking Skelton glanced across at his rival, shook the reins, and quickened clear for a comfortable victory.
Jagwar finished three-and-three-quarter lengths adrift in second with Handstands staying on for third.
As Grey Dawning returned to a rapturous reception in the Haydock Park winner’s enclosure, Dan Skelton reflected: “I was lucky enough to be up here a couple of times when Kauto Star won. I am not comparing that to this because it's not fair, but it's just great to be involved in such iconic horses and it's just an amazing achievement by this horse.
“It was a fabulous ride by Harry, and I have to say it just feels like a real team, it just feels like a real team atmosphere and people love him, it's great.
“He's always been very easy and very good to train. There have been a couple of days we felt like he's perhaps lacked concentration on occasions. We put cheek pieces on him when we dropped him back in trip and I'm sure they'll go back on when we come back in trip in the springtime, but realistically he's been straightforward and I'm very lucky that my team, they all know how to train horses.
“I steer the ship a little bit and drop in ideas here and there, but the team know how to train him and Tom Messinger, my assistant, rides him every day, if Clare doesn't who looks after him. They all know what they're doing, and we just try and add milk and stir in this instance.
“Jagwar made a small mistake three out, ours jumped it well and we've ended up in front, which means Harry's had to half commit, but going down to the last, I think Harry obviously felt like he had a bit left under the tank and just let him pop. Maybe five years ago Harry would have thought I needed that big jump there, but he's riding at the top of his game. He's a phenomenal horseman, he does more for me than you'll ever know or potentially appreciate. I can't articulate enough how much he does and it's just a massive, massive team environment. Me and Harry are with a pair of strikers, if you like, I suppose, he's the main striker obviously, but it's our job to help everybody along.
“It's just great to be able to do it all. I love this sport, I love days like this and I feel very, very lucky. I know we are a big team, we have lots of winners, despite the fact that we do that, this is not lost on us, this is phenomenal.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
As to the rest of the season, the trainer continued: “Of, course the Gold Cup is our ultimate test in the sport, but we tried that, I thought we had him in Gold Cup form and so it turned out. If he hadn't have been in great form for a Gold Cup, he wouldn't have been able to do what he did at Aintree afterwards when he won a Grade One (the Melling Chase). But I think he shows great tenacity to be able to come out of a hard Gold Cup and still be able to win a Grade One.
“But the truth is we tried for a Gold Cup and we weren't quite good enough. The Ryanair is a Grade One, it's the marquee race on the Thursday, these races all need support, with the horses who can best support them.
“This horse is definitely better in a Ryanair than a Gold Cup and that's where he'll go and maybe or not, he doesn't win. I'll enter him in King George just in case it is abandoned and we go left-handed somewhere, but that's not going to happen obviously.
“I will also enter him at Leopardstown. I've done that a few times recently and wasted money entering horses, but if you're not in, you can't win.”
"He's a pleasure to ride out there," Harry Skelton said. "He jumps around and never misses a beat. He's become a very special horse to us all and Tom (Messenger) rides him every day and knows him better than anyone."
Oliver Greenall, who trains the runner-up Jagwar jointly with Josh Guerriero, said: “That was good. He jumped well and it was a joy to watch. I think it was the best he has jumped. Even after last, he battled back, which was good to see. He was beaten by a better horse on the day and there are no excuses really.
“It was just nice to see him getting a nice rhythm and jump well. Harry (Cobden, jockey) said he felt great. It was good.
“He loved that ground. It's hard to know where we'll go with him now, maybe the Fleur de Lys at Windsor or something like that.
“The Grand National is definitely a long term aim again. We're not going to save him for the National specifically, but definitely if he's right for the National, we'll go again.
“That's the best he jumped. He was brilliant there. I know Haydock is an easy track to jump, but Harry just gets a bit of confidence in him. Harry came off there smiling today, he really enjoyed that too, so it was good.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.