Dan Skelton's horse was sent off the 11/10 favourite to repeat his success from 12 months ago and if anything he was even more impressive this time.

As Jagwar took them along under Harry Cobden, who got the JP McManus-owned horse jumping well out in front, Harry Skelton sat in his slipstream with Salver and Affordale Fury forming a leading quartet.

Nothing else ever looked like winning and as Salver and Affordale Fury dropped away it was down to Jagwar and Grey Dawning in a Haydock head-to-head.

Grey Dawning always looked to have Jagwar's measure, though, and while the runner-up rallied after the last a confident-looking Skelton glanced across at his rival, shook the reins, and quickened clear for a comfortable victory.

Jagwar finished three-and-three-quarter lengths adrift in second with Handstands staying on for third.

As Grey Dawning returned to a rapturous reception in the Haydock Park winner’s enclosure, Dan Skelton reflected: “I was lucky enough to be up here a couple of times when Kauto Star won. I am not comparing that to this because it's not fair, but it's just great to be involved in such iconic horses and it's just an amazing achievement by this horse.

“It was a fabulous ride by Harry, and I have to say it just feels like a real team, it just feels like a real team atmosphere and people love him, it's great.

“He's always been very easy and very good to train. There have been a couple of days we felt like he's perhaps lacked concentration on occasions. We put cheek pieces on him when we dropped him back in trip and I'm sure they'll go back on when we come back in trip in the springtime, but realistically he's been straightforward and I'm very lucky that my team, they all know how to train horses.

“I steer the ship a little bit and drop in ideas here and there, but the team know how to train him and Tom Messinger, my assistant, rides him every day, if Clare doesn't who looks after him. They all know what they're doing, and we just try and add milk and stir in this instance.

“Jagwar made a small mistake three out, ours jumped it well and we've ended up in front, which means Harry's had to half commit, but going down to the last, I think Harry obviously felt like he had a bit left under the tank and just let him pop. Maybe five years ago Harry would have thought I needed that big jump there, but he's riding at the top of his game. He's a phenomenal horseman, he does more for me than you'll ever know or potentially appreciate. I can't articulate enough how much he does and it's just a massive, massive team environment. Me and Harry are with a pair of strikers, if you like, I suppose, he's the main striker obviously, but it's our job to help everybody along.

“It's just great to be able to do it all. I love this sport, I love days like this and I feel very, very lucky. I know we are a big team, we have lots of winners, despite the fact that we do that, this is not lost on us, this is phenomenal.”