The Trackside Live team are in France for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend, providing parade ring updates and selections from ParisLongchamp. Recap Saturday's action.

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Full result and report QIRAT 9/1 Quddwah 8/11 favourite Siciliano 100/1

Qirat wins the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein for Silvestre De Sousa and Ralph Beckett



Our thoughts are with connections of Fallen Angel, who suffered an injury in the home straight. pic.twitter.com/XLOt8ZCU6d — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Winning reaction Silvestre de Sousa: "We got beat on him last time but I thought the race was a bit too sharp for him over seven. "I thought stepping up in trip today would help him along with the ground being on the slow side. He's just a proper miler and the older he gets, the better he is. "I feel great and I'm just delighted to the owners for the opportunity to ride this horse. Ralph Beckett and his team brought him here in great shape and thanks to all of them." Verdict 8 Fallen Angel and 3 Qirat both look better than they have in recent starts, best pair.

Parade ring updates 7 Isaac Newton (first entry below) - now heavily sweating, concern. 1 Quddwah - a little tense and tight but looks in good order. 2 Ridari - on toes but far more manageable than York. Very fit and well. 3 Qirat - moving well today, using his body, alert. 4 Diego Ventura - always been a good looking individual, has gone a little in the coat but fit. 5 Sir Tommy Cen - walks well; businesslike and relaxed. 6 Siciliano - smaller type, compact and together, fine 7 Isaac Newton - big, rangy type, more likeable sorts in here. 8 Fallen Angel - looks better than she has for a while, can carry condition. A little lit up by the delayed presentation but calming. 9 Anakova - together and well balanced filly, looks in fair order. 10 Elastic - plain and solid, okay.

Full result and report CABALLO DE MAR 9/2 Scandinavia 1/6 favourite Queenstown 12/1

A HUGE upset at ParisLongchamp! 🤯



CABALLO DE MAR retains his Prix du Cadran crown, denying 1/6 favourite Scandinavia!@oismurphy @GScottracing pic.twitter.com/yvSCG9wo8d — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Winning reaction George Scott: "It's incredible. What an amazing performance from the horse. Just so special to go and beat Scandinavia, to turn it around, he got beat two furlongs by him at Ascot. "He went past him easily and then Scandinavia showed himself as a champion but we got back up; unbelievable. It's just very cool, this is what you do it for, this is what you live for, these moments, this is what we do everything for. "It's a credit to all my team. Everyone at home that did this. They're amazing at travelling these horses. Alex [Mant] my assistant, she's so meticulous and it's all about the detail so credit to everyone at home at Eve Lodge - I'm quite emotional. I'm just proud of everyone, the team, Oisin [Murphy] gave him a great ride - look at the reception!"

Verdict Like an AOB 1-2 here, 1 Scandinavia best with 2 Queenstown liked as best alternative.

Parade ring updates 1 Scandinavia - struggling to find fault, has presented impressively through the year and continues to do so. 2 Queenstown - angular, smaller type than stablemate, fit and well, probably looks better than he has done in the past. 3 Anspruch - tall and strong, walks well, likeable. 4 Mr Hollywood - low set, stocky build; fit and fine. 5 Waldadler - lean and slender chestnut; lacks physical presence of others but fit. 6 Wintertraum - muscular over quarters, in fair order. 7 Caballo De Mer - has appealed less in the second half of the season but ran better; similar comments apply here, looks fit and well. 8 French Master - have seen him look better, others preferred. 9 Double Major - lacks presence but no change on previous sightings, tends to carry a little heavy over ribs. 10 Sheema's Rose - gone in the coat and plain compared to some, others preferred.

Full result and report FAIRY GLEN 17/2 Sunly 5/6 favourite Amelia Earhart 16/1

Winning reaction Ed Crisford: "They went slow early and I thought maybe she was a bit far back but they actually got racing quite far out. She travelled into it super and Mickael [Barzalona] knows her well from Dubai and he rode a beautiful race on her. She finished off super well and she's a very good filly. "She won over shorter in Dubai, she's actually got a really good turn of foot. This was always the plan after Dubai. We wanted to give her a nice summer break and make this the aim so we gave her a nice run at Yarmouth a couple of weeks ago and that set her up nicely for this. She's a really game filly and she's won a Group 1 now which is fantastic. "She'll be retired at the end of this year for sure but we'll speak to her owner Sheikh Hamdan and make a plan whether we look at Ascot, she's entered but there are other races, so we'll take her home, see how she is and go from there."

Verdict 7 Santorini Star looks spot on today, favoured. 10 Earth Shot could outrun odds.

Parade ring updates 1 Fairy Glen - intelligent filly, takes everything in without getting tense, angular over rear end. 2 Eleganz - solid and muscular, quite short coupled, little tense but manageable. 3 Waardah - tends to look like she’s carrying condition and does so again; but better than Doncaster. 4 Karla Jet - poor in the coat, very lean, others appeal more. 5 Consent - always looks slender to the point of light, no obvious changes to presentation; fine. 6 Sunly - plain filly, doesn’t fill the eye but typical appearance. Fit and well. 7 Santorini Star - very taken by this filly, can display mixed presentation but catches the eye today; coat in great condition and very fit. 8 Amelia Earhart - big strong filly, impressive physical compared to some of these but no notable improvement from Doncaster. 9 Cameo - lean fine, always presents angular, fine. 10 Earth Shot - athletic and leggy, very lean for a Haggas. 11 Sugar Island - fair level of fitness, fine.

Full result MASTER MAN 3/1 favourite Rymskhaya 5/1 Flying Spur 50/1

Master Man hacks up in the Haras de Bouquetot Criterium D'Automne! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pjetoPdvGv — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Verdict 1 Breath Of Paradise and 14 Rymskhaya best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Breath Of Paradise - has a real appeal on quality, lovely way about him. 2 Keskaviel - very on toes, needs to settle. 3 Magic Harry - small and busy, fine. 4 Moon Sand - okay, doesn’t jump out as a physical. 5 Hello Major Tom - keen with two handlers but not overwrought, well balanced, alert. 6 Astabuen - toey, but very fit. 7 Master Man - looks a little heavy, others appeal more. 8 I Will Be King - tall and physically imposing, will continue to improve for all he’s fit. 9 George Cross - short coupled, lean. 10 Numeri Hooves - too tense and tight, others preferred. 11 Gafara - walks well; still quite raw in the frame. 12 Kirrika Queen - needs run. 13 Flying Spur - tight over quarters, fine. 14 Rymskhaya - ready made two year old, more for today than some, well balanced. 15 Vivianne - quite strong and solid, likeable.

Full result and report WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE 5/2 Zaydann 13/2

Wimbledon Hawkeye! ❤️🤍@GScottracing's charge triumphs in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Dollar, defeating Zaydann... pic.twitter.com/MDJBwNvk6U — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Winning reaction George Scott: "It was a great performance. He travelled into the race brilliantly and swung away although the ground is a bit tacky for him. Delighted with the horse and what a horse he is. "He's a very high class horse. He's on the right trajectory. Got the tactics perfect as well. We wanted to be ahead of the favourite and try and get him to come pass us and he couldn't so it was very exciting. Great to provide a horse like this for Sheikh Nasser."

Verdict 7 Distant Storm has improved markedly since last sighting; notable.

Parade ring updates 2 Seagulls Eleven (first entry below) - back to his normal behaviour and currently clearing through the paddock - that would be a positive. 1 Zaydann - heavy set, bullish type but looks like he might improve for the run. 2 Seagulls Eleven - very calm in preliminaries for him, usually turning inside out; always appears to be at his best when very keen. 3 Wimbledon Hawkeye - has improved since switching to Scott’s, almost carrying more bulk, couldn’t put you off. 4 First Look - plain and workmanlike in appearance, others stand out more. 5 Silawi - very on toes and sweating heavily, two handlers and warrants concern. 6 Phineas - small, almost ponyish but still lengthy through the back, fit but doesn’t catch the eye. 7 Distant Storm - not sighted for a few months and has become a very impressive individual; always small and agile, grown and matured.

Full result and report JABRACADABRA 9/1 Space Waltz 11/4 Winday 25/1

Joy for the @almracing team! 🥳



On his first try at the trip, Jabracadabra strikes in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay... pic.twitter.com/FWvNbEgyZe — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Winning reaction Amy Murphy: "Halfway down the back I was thinking they're going too slow for Victoire Magique so I was thinking let's inject some pace, then I saw Jabra travelling sweetly behind him. He couldn't have done more and I'm very proud of him. He started his year off in a maiden at Le Mans so to be here on Arc weekend is fabulous so well done to him and well done to the team. "I'm gutted that one of his main owners, Kevin Freeman, is not here and Matt Coleman who sourced him; gutted those two are missing. Matt's at Book 1 at Tattersalls on the ground for next week. Just unbelievable. What a performance. What a ride from Ebbe [Verhestraeten]. We walked out there together and I said 'just remember you can do this'. He's a young jockey, he only lost his claim last week and he gave him a fantastic ride so kudos to him. All my team are here which is fabulous, that was great. The champagne is firmly open from about 10 minutes from now!"

Verdict 4 Space Waltz best.