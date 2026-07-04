Saddadd has the measure of King Of Cities
Saddadd has the measure of King Of Cities

Trackside Live from Coral Eclipse day at Sandown: parade ring updates and selections

Horse Racing
Sat July 04, 2026 · 10 min ago

Our Trackside Live team provide parade ring updates and selections for Coral Eclipse day at Sandown Park.

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14:25 Coral Challenge

Verdict

Tribal Chief best, Sea Force and Mirsky worth noting (lean from the yard/improved from Ascot).

Parade ring updates

4 Excellent Believe - two handlers but easily managed, good level of fitness.

5 Balmacara - backs up quickly and looks well enough, others make more appeal.

7 Indalo - lovely type, athletic and moves well, probably more struck by him at Ascot but still plenty to like.

10 Hard Endeavor - no fitness questions, one of the better models.

17 City Of Poets - in good order, strong type.

3 Ebt's Guard - sweating, which tends to be the case, fit and well.

16 Bourbon Blues - sweating, no major concerns, okay but no better.

15 Tribal Chief - looking far improved from last two sightings, walks out with an alert stride, plenty to like.

8 Ozat - heavy, still needs the run.

12 Sea Force - notably lean, especially for a Haggas (can present heavy over ribs) - to post early and will be mounted on chute.

6 Classic - compact and powerful, looks well enough.

9 Popmaster - can present heavy but hard to like from a fitness perspective against some of these.

13 Mirsky - can get warm and on toes but staying fairly level headed in pre-parade. Looks improved from Ascot where his coat wasn’t quite there.

1 Liberty Lane - makes early appeal although he generally does catch the eye; rib fit with an uphill walk.

13:50 Coral Charge

Full result

1. RUMSTAR 100/30
2. Luna A Nibhir Nis 18/1
3. Partisan Hero 12/1

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Winning reaction

Rob Hornby: "He's a cracker, a real superstar and just very lucky to have such great owners with him and his owner Vincent has been able to make it today and Russell, his son, they're all here. Obviously won this race last year. We were gutted after Ascot, he just didn't really fire but we always think he's a proper horse when he's on song and he's gone and shown that again today."

Verdict

Rumstar favoured, best we’ve seen him for a while. Gold Digger overpriced, Spencer horses have been presenting notably fit over last week or so, similar comments apply.

Parade ring updates

2 Partisan Hero - never jumps out from a fitness perspective, solid and heavy over ribs, but that’s typical from him. No issues.

10 Palmeira - solid filly, sweating heavily but forgivable given she’s easily managed.

7 Luna A Inbhir Nis - very on toes but easily managed by two handlers, seen similar presentation before, well muscled.

5 Asfoora - hasn’t been standing out in the paddock this year and similar comments apply, for all she’s fit.

1 Getreadytorumble - big, strong gelding, walks out well, good level of fitness, little keen but easily managed.

3 Rumstar - improved sighting from both starts this year, looks like he’s coming into himself in a good way.

9 Gold Digger - big, easy mover, slim through the neck, fit.

4 Shagraan - rib fit and on toes: both typical presentation for him.

6 Leovanni - going to post early but has been very well behaved, has improved fitness from Ascot, perhaps not fully fit yet.

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