Trackside Live from Coral Eclipse day at Sandown: parade ring updates and selections

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Tribal Chief best, Sea Force and Mirsky worth noting (lean from the yard/improved from Ascot).

Parade ring updates

4 Excellent Believe - two handlers but easily managed, good level of fitness.

5 Balmacara - backs up quickly and looks well enough, others make more appeal.

7 Indalo - lovely type, athletic and moves well, probably more struck by him at Ascot but still plenty to like.

10 Hard Endeavor - no fitness questions, one of the better models.

17 City Of Poets - in good order, strong type.

3 Ebt's Guard - sweating, which tends to be the case, fit and well.

16 Bourbon Blues - sweating, no major concerns, okay but no better.

15 Tribal Chief - looking far improved from last two sightings, walks out with an alert stride, plenty to like.

8 Ozat - heavy, still needs the run.

12 Sea Force - notably lean, especially for a Haggas (can present heavy over ribs) - to post early and will be mounted on chute.

6 Classic - compact and powerful, looks well enough.

9 Popmaster - can present heavy but hard to like from a fitness perspective against some of these.

13 Mirsky - can get warm and on toes but staying fairly level headed in pre-parade. Looks improved from Ascot where his coat wasn’t quite there.

1 Liberty Lane - makes early appeal although he generally does catch the eye; rib fit with an uphill walk.