Sandown Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from the rest of Saturday's action at Sandown Park.

Star shines again in Charge Rumstar recorded back-to-back victories in the Coral Charge with a comfortable success in Saturday’s renewal. Rob Hornby always looked comfortable aboard the 10/3 winner who made his challenge approaching the furlong pole and ran on strongly to score by a length from Luna A Inbhir Mis and Partisan Hero. Disappointment of the race was 9/4 favourite Asfoora who raced in last under Oisin Murphy and failed to pass a single rival. Paddy Power and Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 7/1 for the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood, his next intended target.

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