Sandown Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from the rest of Saturday's action at Sandown Park.
Star shines again in Charge
Rumstar recorded back-to-back victories in the Coral Charge with a comfortable success in Saturday’s renewal.
Rob Hornby always looked comfortable aboard the 10/3 winner who made his challenge approaching the furlong pole and ran on strongly to score by a length from Luna A Inbhir Mis and Partisan Hero.
Disappointment of the race was 9/4 favourite Asfoora who raced in last under Oisin Murphy and failed to pass a single rival.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 7/1 for the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood, his next intended target.
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Winning trainer Jonathan Portman said: "This gives me a lot of satisfaction as it's so competitive this game and there's a thin line between winning and losing. When you're losing no one is interested but when you win it oils the wheels and it's important, winning is everything.
"He was great on his return at Newmarket and everyone was telling me he had a great chance at Royal Ascot but he only beat home one horse so we were a bit deflated. We were drawn low and that might not have been the place to be. I think with these sprinters you've just got to wait for your turn and keep rolling the dice.
"This race was always on our minds having won it last year and he's good in Group Three company. We get excited and spend all this money entering in Group Ones and seem to always get left with egg on our face but he's put a bit of money back in the kitty here.
"We'll go to Goodwood (King George Stakes) now and then York (Nunthorpe Stakes), he's entered in everything and we're enjoying the ride. We love him and he's great."
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