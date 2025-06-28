Trackside Live blog recap from the Curragh: parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team were at the Curragh as Lambourn won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Recap their live updates from the afternoon.

4.10 - Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Reaction of winning connections "He's a very straightforward horse that gets the trip well," said wnning trainer Aidan O'Brien. "Ryan [Moore, winning jockey] was going to be happy if someone came with him as that keeps him focused. He's a little bit laid-back, a little bit lazy and you could see up the straight he was waiting all the time but that's him. Ryan gave him a lovely ride. "Ryan thought he would keep pulling out and he was pricking his ears all the way. "He could be a King George horse, he could be an Arc horse. He gets the trip well and is very sound and very genuine. "We minded the second horse for a handicap in Ascot that we thought he couldn't get beat and then a horse came and beat us that was entered in the King George so it just goes to show what can happen."

Full Result 1st Lambourn 8/13 fav 2nd Serious Contender 28/1 3rd Lazy Griff 14/1

Paddock Notes 7 Shackleton - already very on toes, and sweating heavily, can be tense but probably worse than seen recently. Major negative, has kicked out and been generally unruly, had second handler added 9 Tennessee Stud - lengthy colt, athletic, presents well and looks similar to Epsom 5 Puppet Master - smaller, more compact colt than the rest of the O’Brien horses, looks like he’ll might sharpen up 10 Thrice - plain sort, wouldn’t knock your eye out but he’s presenting similar to as before the Gallinule, fine 1 Green Impact - small colt but an athlete, fine limbed and very fit, likeable 6 Serious Contender - lengthy athletic colt, okay 2 Lambourn - very fit, no question marks about that but looked better at Epsom in terms of coat condition 8 Sir Dinadan - lovely and alert with a swinging walk, solidly built colt 4 Pride Of Arras - looking similar to York and Epsom, in fair order although not standing out over others 3 Lazy Griff - always turned out well for the yard and looks in excellent order again, they’ve done really well to uphold his condition through last three runs Paddock Verdict

Taken with 1 Green Impact, who may not have the size and scope of his opponents but really catches the eye as an athlete. 3 Lazy Griff looks arguably the best he has all season, really maturing into his frame. No questions about 2 Lambourn but those two catch the eye.

Keke wins the Rockingham

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Billy Lee told Racing TV: “It [stall 1] can be a tricky draw if you’ve nothing to fall on but luckily for me there was plenty of pace. “He travelled well and I probably got there a bit soon but he’s improving and he quickened up well. “He’s coming up through the ranks and you’d like to think he’s better than a handicapper on that performance. “He gets into a high gear and quickens well – the exciting part is we don't know where his improvement will stop.”

Full Result 1st Keke 11/4 fav 2nd Red Evolution 10/1 3rd The Highway Rat 16/1

Paddock Notes 11 Red Evolution - wears red hood but been straightforward, very well muscled 12 Moral Turpitude - come into the paddock quite tight and agitated, needs to settle 9 Harry's Hill - nice and straightforward gelding, good attitude, walks well, in fair condition 7 Apache Outlaw - light framed type, very fit 14 Cuban Grey - in fair order, no issues 1 Thunderbear - compact, in fair order 13 Sporting Hero - should sharpen up for this, not unfit but room for improvement 5 Go Athletico - smaller, compact gelding, quite workmanlike, others appeal more 4 Little Queenie - little close coupled filly; fine 10 Fair Taxes - in good order, nice shine to coat 6 Duran - come into the paddock keen, but easily manageable, okay 8 Greek Flower - big framed filly, expect her to keep improving 3 Keke - couldn’t put you off, compact, solid build type so will never jump out as overly fit, looks good for his frame 2 The Highway Rat - fine in first time blinkers, in okay order Paddock Verdict

11 Red Evolution and 7 Apache Outlaw the best pair

Skukuza is away and clear under Ryan Moore

Reaction of winning connections Robin Trevor Jones, travelling head lad to winning trainer Ed Dunlop, told Racing TV: “I said to Ryan [Moore, winning jockey] ‘What’s Plan A?’ He said ‘If they go fast, I’ll drop in, but I'll probably have to make my own running.' “You don't give Ryan Moore orders - the rest is history - he won very well. “He [Skukuza] was sore last year after the Britannia and it was the right decision not to run him at Ascot the other day. He loved the ground here and hopefully he will be ok in the morning. “He’s progressing.”

Full Result 1st Skukuza 11/4 2nd Alakazi 11/4 3rd Currawood 2/1 fav

Paddock Notes 7 Alakazi - impressive physical, big stamp of a horse with deep chest, red hood but has been very relaxed, early positive 9 Fiery Lucy - nice filly, well muscled, keen but not agitated in the pre-parade 1 Lord Massusus - always tends to present similar, reliable from a paddock perspective, looks in good order again 4 The Liffey - upheld similar appearance to Ascot when looked well, no issues 5 Wahdan - very tuned up for the day, fit, light framed and different from some of these 3 Skukuza - not keen to enter paddock, very upset at this stage, had to get a lead in, settled quickly but worth noting, fit for the day. No lead again in the paddock and has got upset again, will mount in entrance to chute so he has someone to follow out 2 Howyoulikethat - red hood and keen to get on with the job, well muscled 8 Currawood - in fair order, no major concerns Paddock Verdict

7 Alakazi favoured, really impressive physical

Celebration time for the Vespertilio team

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle told Racing TV: “She got there and I thought I'd win by a neck but she thought it was job done. “I pinged the lids with her the last day but that isn’t how she wants to be ridden. We decided to drop her back in and ride her with confidence. “She has so much pace when you kick her into gear - she just needs a little bit of luck – and you have to deliver her as late as possible. “Hopefully she can build on that next time back up in grade.”

Full Result 1st Vespertilio 2/1 fav 2nd My Mate Alfie 3/1 3rd King Cuan 6/1

Paddock Notes 8 East Hampton - straightforward filly, walks well, fine 12 Songhai - keen since been saddled, two handlers on and raring to go, monitor in paddock 1 My Mate Alfie - first one to really catch the eye, well muscled over quarters, likeable 5 Russet Gold - relaxed type, taking everything in his stride, no fitness issues 3 Erosandpsyche - a little warm but no major concerns, compact 11 Seattle - gone into the paddock on his toes, shouting his head off, unusual for an O’Brien runner. Has settled. Unusually compact type for a Siyouni colt, nice sprinting profile 9 Vespertilio - one of the fitter horses in the field, like 4 King Cuan - light framed gelding, okay 2 Big Gossey - tends to present similar, in fair order 6 Tango Flare - typical sprinting type, okay 10 East Hampton - lengthy type for a sprinter, playing with tongue, fine Paddock Verdict

1 My Mate Alfie favoured, 11 Seattle to outrun expectations

Slieve Binnian wins on Irish Derby day

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Liam McAteer told Racing TV: “He’s improved and David [Marnane, trainer] had the idea of dropping him back to a mile and he ran well here the last day. “I was happy despite not having as much cover as I'd have liked, and when I got there I knew I had a bit more left in the tank. “It's great for everyone. It’s hard here but when you’re getting the right support it is made much easier. He’s a lovely horse to have anything to do with.”

Full Result 1st Slieve Binnian 7/1 2nd Love Billy Boy 9/2 3rd State Actor 13/2

Paddock Notes 8 Akecheta - sizeable filly, no fitness concerns 10 Retracement - very fit, light framed, positive 5 Spoken Truth - needs the run, will come forward 2 Coeur d'Or - clearly tightened up since seasonal return, looks in excellent order 9 I Am Superman - no fitness concerns 6 State Actor - tight enough but looks the type to keep coming forward for the run, wouldn’t put you off but suspect will be even better next time 13 Slieve Binnian - nice easy walker, good mover 11 Serialise - high level of fitness, likeable 12 Urban Sprawl - fair order, no negatives 4 Love Billy Boy - toey, compact, fine 3 Chazzesmee - close coupled, fair level of fitness 7 Booyea - late to paddock, very on his toes but clearly standard behaviour Paddock Verdict

10 Retracement and 11 Serialise the best pair

Sujet wins at the Curragh

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Chris Hayes told Racing TV: “I haven't sat on him since last year but they've been raving about him at home. “I was delighted when I saw the weights and I knew Colin [Keane] wouldn’t be able to do the weight. “He did it well – going forward was the only way to ride him from that wide draw and I got a lovely tow into the race “He did it nicely and didn’t win by too far so the handicapper can’t go over the top.”

Full Result 1st Sujet 10/1 2nd Mississippi River 6/4 fav 3rd Lady In Paris 10/1

Paddock Notes 11 Its All Peachy - scopey, athletic filly, fine with first time cheekpieces 6 Iron Fist - come into the pre-parade a little buzzy, no major concerns. Second handler added 13 Nyman - solid build but looks like he might come forward a bit over the ribs 7 Lady In Paris - big framed filly, no issues 4 Viking Invasion - probably not as fit as some you’d see from the yard but he’s that type, okay 9 Calrissiana - backing up quickly and held fitness 3 Shiota - lean and fit, no issues with first time hood 5 Dignam - close coupled colt, good level of fitness 10 Triple Double A - good coat condition, fine 2 Mississippi River - in good order, muscled over quarters, no issues 8 Tangaspour - closely put together but looks like he might sharpen up a bit for this 12 Sujet - not unfit but will sharpen up for the run 1 Thunder Wonder - big colt, has upheld condition from Ascot, fine Paddock Verdict