Trackside Live blog from the Curragh: parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team are parade ringside during the second day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh - follow the action here.
Please refresh page for updates - all times BST
1.45 Airlie Stud Stakes (fillies' Group 2)
Paddock Notes
Verdict
Hard to see past Lady Iman, she’s very well developed compared to these other two year olds. Best alternative would be Luna Mia, another compact and muscley sprinting type.
Lady Iman - not a big filly but physically forward for her frame, well developed. Still babyish in attitude for a filly who’s had three runs already, nowhere near the finished product yet which makes her exciting.
Beautify - big bodied filly, light through the neck, good demeanour.
Luna Mia - wears red hood, sprinting type filly, closely coupled.
Skydance - solid filly, still might sharpen up for racing.
Artista - athletic filly, a little tense and still learning, no fitness queries.
Leblon Queen - having a good look at everything, slim filly with plenty of leg.
1.15 Barronstown Stud Irish European Breeders Fund (C & G) Maiden
Result
1. DORSET 4/9 favourite
2. Benvenuto Cellini 11/2
3. Al Haarith 12/1
Winning reaction
Aidan O'Brien: "Lovely straightforward horse. Came forward lovely and he'll get further. Ryan gave him an uncomplicated ride so I really couldn't be happier. By Wootton Bassett, a good mover, he'll stay and will have no problem getting further than a mile next year, he's a lovely horse I'd say. He could go to Pat's race, a new race put on, he could go to the Futurity, he could go to the Tyros - all those races are open to him I think, he could go to Newmarket for the Superlative, any of those races I think.
He's [Benvenuto Cellini] lovely, travelled well and with a run under his belt he'd be fairly hot in a maiden next time you'd imagine.
Paddock Notes
Verdict
Looks to be between Dorset and Benvenuto Cellini here, and the professionalism of Dorset wins out - Benvenuto Cellini may be the best of the pair going forward. South Island catches the eye from a debutant perspective.
Hamiyan - close coupled, probably will come forward for the run.
The Holy Apostle - lacking a bit of quality compared to some of these but racy enough.
Palace Tyne - likeable type for a debutante, been relaxed in the paddock and looks fit.
Unbreakable Duke - nice type, has something about him.
South Island - keeps catching the eye, two handlers but hasn’t turned a hair, big, easy moving type.
Swinging The World - compact colt, well put together, no fitness concerns.
Jordi Bear - two handlers, still green despite already having a run, neighing.
All Hail - little on toes but no concerns, tightened up since debut here.
New Zealand - laid back with a good walk, might sharpen up for the outing.
Dorset - the best of the O’Brien trio, a bit of presence about him, likeable.
Mr Vettori - come into the pre-parade neighing, green but lean enough for debut.
Benvenuto Cellini - two handlers and babyish, having a good look at everything, little surprise to see have quality about him.
Al Haarith - still high at the back with some growing to do, relaxed attitude but looks like he’ll improve for the run.
