Tony Martin’s suspension extended following Newcastle rule breaches

In mid-May the trainer was banned for six months for breaking anti-doping rules, three of which were suspended.

His sister, Cathy O’Leary, has taken over his licence in his absence, but Martin was present in the paddock before and after the Newcastle success and appeared to have given Hollie Doyle riding instructions.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s referrals committee considered Martin’s actions to “constitute a flagrant disregard of the rules” that had “brought horse racing into disrepute” resulting in an additional two months’ suspension, running from August 16 to October 16, and a €5,000 fine.

Martin was found to have committed a “significant breach of Rules 272(i) and 273(xiii), undermining regulatory authority and damaging the reputation of the horseracing industry in that, once his licence was withdrawn, he continued to act in his capacity as a trainer despite the revocation of his licence”.

The handler was quick to apologise for his behaviour surrounding the race, and his immediate willingness to distance himself from future races and training activities undertaken by his sister has lessened the sanction.

He also explained that Doyle had contacted him for advice on how to approach the race due to his prior familiarity with the horse – something the jockey corroborated.

The IHRB referral committee acknowledged Martin’s apology, which read: “I sincerely apologise for my actions during the Northumberland Vase.

“I fully understand that my behaviour was inappropriate given my current suspension status.

“I let my excitement and passion for the sport get the better of me, and for that, I am deeply sorry.

“I accept the consequences of my actions and will comply fully with any disciplinary measures imposed.

“I apologise to the racing community, officials and fans for any disappointment caused.”

