Tom Clover hoping Lightning can strike in Abbaye

Rogue Lightning is limbering up for another crack at the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The four-year-old changed hands at the end of last season when purchased by Wathnan Racing for £1million following a fifth-placed run in the same French sprint at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe meeting 12 months ago. Beaten only a length and a quarter from a wide draw, the gelding will contest the race again having run over course and distance last time out. That performance was in the Prix du Petit Couvert, a five-furlong Group Three in which he finished third when beaten only a short head on soft ground. Conditions will be testing when the bay returns to Paris for the Abbaye and Clover is hoping a change in headgear will also be of benefit to the horse.