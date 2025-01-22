Read Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the prestigious Thyestes Handicap Chase which takes place at Gowran Park on Thursday afternoon.
Thyestes Handicap Chase
1. Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott/ Mr Rob James (7))
Won this race in 2021 and was sixth in 2022 and fourth in 2023. Runs here off the same mark as when landing the prestigious Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan last season but has been below his best in cross-country chases at Punchestown and Cheltenham the last twice.
2. Nick Rockett (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)
Finished third in the Bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown on his final start last season and was a creditable fourth in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown on his return. Remains open to improvement and shapes like he has one of these big pots in him.
3. Favori de Champdou (Gordon Elliott/ Mr Josh Williamson (7))
Won twice during his first campaign over fences last season, landing a Grade 2 at Punchestown in November and a Grade 3 at Limerick in April. Was a respectable eighth in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown last month on his return to action and he's not ruled out.
4. Grandero Bello (Eddie & Patrick Harty/ Ricky Doyle)
Got off the mark over fences at this course a couple of years ago and added to his tally when successful on his seasonal reappearance at Galway in October. Not quite at his best when a respectable eighth in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury in November but still has relatively few miles on the clock and can't be discounted here.
5. Glengouly (Willie Mullins/ Sean Cleary-Farrell (7))
Won here on his chasing debut a couple of seasons ago and produced his best effort over fences when runner-up in this race last year. Has been disappointing since so is a risky proposition at present but is only 1 lb higher in the weights than he was in last year's Thyestes so he's on a handy mark.
6. Yeah Man (Gavin Cromwell/ Keith Donoghue)
Progressed well over fences last season, winning the Grand National Trial at Haydock. He was a good third behind Stuzzikini on his return in the Troytown Handicap Chase and has probably been saved for this, so he looks a big player.
7. Velvet Elvis (Gavin Cromwell/ Conor Stone-Walsh (5))
Made a winning start for this yard (previously with Tom Gibney) in a conditions chase at Fairyhouse last February on his final start of the season. Was down the field in a handicap hurdle at Leopardstown on his return last month but he should strip fitter for that and cheekpieces go on for the first time.
8. Macdermott (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)
Big improver during his first campaign over fences last season, signing off with victory in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. Was pulled up at Navan on his return and was well down the field at Leopardstown last month, so needs to bounce back here.
9. Shannon Royale (Gordon Elliott/ Mark Walsh)
Useful form when runner-up on his first couple of starts over fences and then dug deep to win a novice chase at Punchestown on New Year's Eve. This lightly-raced seven-year-old is a strong stayer and another bold bid looks likely on his handicap chase debut.
10. Stuzzikini (Gordon Elliott/ Carl Millar (5))
Produced a career-best effort when winning the prestigious Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan in November, seeing his race out well to score by two and a half lengths. Should continue to give a good account.
11. Spanish Harlem (Willie Mullins/ Michael O'Sullivan)
Showed useful form over fences without winning last season, producing his best effort when sixth in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. Never figured in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase on his return last month so a bounce back is required.
12. Macs Charm (Colm Murphy/ Brian Hayes)
Was fifth in this race last season but has yet to fire in a couple of starts this term so others are more persuasive.
13. Where It All Began (Gordon Elliott/ Danny Gilligan)
Was pulled up in the Welsh Grand National last month but shaped much better than that result might suggest as he was closing in third when making a bad mistake four out. The blinkers he wore for the first time there are retained and he is entitled to respect.
14. Largy Debut (Henry de Bromhead/ Darragh O'Keeffe)
Still a maiden over fences and hasn't been seen since he was brought down at the first in the Troytown Handicap Chase in November 2023. He had been runner-up in the Munster National prior to that so is worth a market check.
15. My Immortal (Barry Connell/ Sean Flanagan)
Yet to win over fences and was below form when only seventh in the Porterstown Handicap Chase over nearly three and three-quarter miles at Fairyhouse last month. Drops back in trip here and cheekpieces replace a visor. Better required but represents an in-form yard.
16. Klarc Kent (Willie Mullins/ Sean O'Keeffe)
Finished a good fourth in the Scottish Grand National last season but has been disappointing on both starts this term so has a bit to prove at present.
17. Bushmans Pass (Oliver McKiernan/ Phillip Enright)
Progressed well last season and produced a career-best effort when winning a handicap chase at Navan in March on his first attempt at around three miles, looking well suited by the increase in trip. This is a tough test on his return to action.
18. Will Do (Gordon Elliott/ Sam Ewing)
Placed on his first three starts over fences and didn't shape badly when a respectable fifth in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown last month, failing to sustain his effort. The blinkers he wore for the first time there are retained and he is expected to give a good account for his in-form yard.
19. Stormy Judge (RESERVE)
Hasn't won since 2021 but finished fourth in this off a 5 lb higher mark last season. Unseated rider two out when keeping on just outside of the frame at Limerick last month and the step back up in trip should suit. RESERVE.
Timeform's Analyst Verdict:
NICK ROCKETT took another step forward when an excellent fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown on return and he may have come on for that, so he gets the nod ahead of Shannon Royale, who took a novice in likeable fashion at Punchestown and probably has even more to offer. Yeah Man completes the shortlist.
1. Nick Rockett
2. Shannon Royale
3. Yeah Man
