1. Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott/ Mr Rob James (7))

Won this race in 2021 and was sixth in 2022 and fourth in 2023. Runs here off the same mark as when landing the prestigious Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan last season but has been below his best in cross-country chases at Punchestown and Cheltenham the last twice.

2. Nick Rockett (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Finished third in the Bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown on his final start last season and was a creditable fourth in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown on his return. Remains open to improvement and shapes like he has one of these big pots in him.

3. Favori de Champdou (Gordon Elliott/ Mr Josh Williamson (7))

Won twice during his first campaign over fences last season, landing a Grade 2 at Punchestown in November and a Grade 3 at Limerick in April. Was a respectable eighth in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown last month on his return to action and he's not ruled out.

4. Grandero Bello (Eddie & Patrick Harty/ Ricky Doyle)

Got off the mark over fences at this course a couple of years ago and added to his tally when successful on his seasonal reappearance at Galway in October. Not quite at his best when a respectable eighth in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury in November but still has relatively few miles on the clock and can't be discounted here.

5. Glengouly (Willie Mullins/ Sean Cleary-Farrell (7))

Won here on his chasing debut a couple of seasons ago and produced his best effort over fences when runner-up in this race last year. Has been disappointing since so is a risky proposition at present but is only 1 lb higher in the weights than he was in last year's Thyestes so he's on a handy mark.

6. Yeah Man (Gavin Cromwell/ Keith Donoghue)

Progressed well over fences last season, winning the Grand National Trial at Haydock. He was a good third behind Stuzzikini on his return in the Troytown Handicap Chase and has probably been saved for this, so he looks a big player.

7. Velvet Elvis (Gavin Cromwell/ Conor Stone-Walsh (5))

Made a winning start for this yard (previously with Tom Gibney) in a conditions chase at Fairyhouse last February on his final start of the season. Was down the field in a handicap hurdle at Leopardstown on his return last month but he should strip fitter for that and cheekpieces go on for the first time.