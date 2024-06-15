Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Sunday

Thirsk

3.45 1 pt – 1 Alice Fairfax 13/2

There’s a fair bit of potential in this field but Timeform ratings say the race contested by Alice Fairfax and Ripple Effect at Doncaster at the start of the month is being underrated by the market. There was only a short head between them then, but Ripple Effect had the benefit of experience and Alice Fairfax strikes as the likelier candidate to progress this time. It’s true that you’d perhaps rather see her going up rather than down in trip (the Doncaster race was over an extended six furlongs) considering she’s a daughter of Lope de Vega out of a mile winner, but she was actually on the bridle longer than almost anything else that day, and it perhaps wasn’t ideal that she made her effort wide on the track, a little bit isolated from the main action.

4.15 1 pt – 7 Burdett 7/1

Paborus has created a good impression in winning novices at Redcar and Carlisle this season and few would argue that he isn’t the likeliest winner of this handicap, but for us there’s some concern that the Carlisle performance was more style than substance and an opening BHA mark of 90 is no gimme to overcome. Several of his opponents come here with solid handicap form, Diligent Resdev for one having won at York’s Dante meeting last time and fully 16 lb better off with the favourite than when a five-and-a-quarter-length third behind him at Redcar earlier in the season, but a low draw is off-putting for a horse likely to be ridden with patience. The one we like most at the prices is Burdett, who himself has solid winning form in a big-field York handicap, impressing with how he travelled before coming two lengths clear of Sea The Dream. Ground conditions will be fine for him and it’s easy to see this race panning out in similar fashion to York given the very strong pace forecast.

4.45 1 pt – 2 Mezzo Soprano 5/4

Mezzo Soprano was unbeaten in three starts last year, including when giving 6 lb and an emphatic beating to the now-useful Midream at this track, and she looks likely to prove tough to beat on her return from a break. The handicap that she won at Kempton last year worked out very well and it’s hard to imagine that a 6 lb higher mark will be enough to stop her. One of those wins last year came on soft ground so any ease in the going shouldn’t be an issue and it’s probably no coincidence that connections have pinpointed this quite valuable option for her return. She faces some in-form rivals, but they don’t have the potential to operate at a significantly higher level, Mezzo Soprano appealing as a bona-fide odds-on shot in this company.

5.15 1 pt – 9 Fox Legacy 11/2

This is a competitive three-year-old handicap for sure, and it isn’t hard to find interesting horses. Too Bossy For Us tops that list, doing well to win a steadily-run race over a mile and a quarter on his handicap debut and sure to have more to offer now that he goes up in trip, but at the odds available on Saturday he’d be a marginal bet, and there could be a bit more juice in the price of Fox Legacy. The sole handicap debutant in the field, he’s taken a little step forward with each of his three runs to date, and his reappearance run came in what the sectionals suggest was a warm novice event at Leicester. What’s more, he wasn’t hard ridden at all to take second in the last half furlong (the winner was away and gone) and strikes as one set to go on improving for a while. The very early signs from that Leicester form are positive, the fourth home taking a nice step forward when filling the same spot in a handicap at Sandown on Friday that looks another strong piece of form, and it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise were Fox Legacy to prove a good bit better than a mark of 77 this summer.

5.45 1 pt – 15 American Affair 13/2

High numbers have undoubtedly held sway on the sprint course at Thirsk in recent times and, as such, it makes sense to concentrate on those in double-figure stalls in such a big-field affair. Looking For Lynda in 17 fits the bill, as does Fair Wind in 15, whilst Intrinsic Bond in 14 has slipped back to a handy mark and should strip fitter for his recent comeback run at Haydock. We’re prepared to give another chance to American Affair, however. He was selected in this column for a similar race at Hamilton a fortnight ago and, though put firmly in his place by the much-improved all-the-way winner Desperate Hero that day, shaped more than well enough to believe his mark is still an attractive one, travelling well under a patient ride and not enjoying a great deal of luck in-running. American Affair is essentially a sprinter that’s still on the up and hails from a yard whose handicappers tend to gradually progress as the season wears on, anyway.

6.15 1 pt – 15 Letsbefrank 11/2

Lots of these are in good nick and it’s a really competitive older-horse staying handicap for the grade, likely it’ll throw up several winners over the next three weeks or so. The one that’s potentially a fair bit ahead of his mark, however, is the bottom-weight Letsbefrank. He’s still only five races into his career despite being a four-year-old and, on just his second handicap start, had a fair bit more in hand than the result suggests when causing a surprise at Hamilton earlier this month, forced to wait for a gap before settling things in the final 100 yards and readily on top at the line. A 6 lb rise is less of a concern than the possibility he’ll be dropped out in a race that isn’t sure to be run at an end-to-end gallop, but that worry applies to a fair few of those towards the top of the market in truth and it’s not as if Letsbefrank is short of speed in any case, his pedigree suggesting this longer trip shouldn’t be a problem yet always going smoothly when successful at Hamilton.

6.45 1 pt – 17 Dandy Fitz 17/2

To say this is tricky could be the understatement of the weekend. That the pace – and there’s absolutely no shortage of it – is spread across the track doesn’t make things any easier, so it’s probably best just to focus on progressive individuals who seem likely to have more to offer and Dandy Fitz fits the bill nicely. Second at a big price on his reappearance, there was plenty to like about his win at Catterick last time, and even more so given the way it’s working out, the second and fourth both having won since and the sixth showing much better form when third a week later, while a middle draw should give David Allan options.

Salisbury

4.00 No Bet Advised

New Charter’s debut second behind Mountain Breeze at Newmarket has taken a few knocks since, including when she herself was a beaten favourite for the Woodcote at Epsom, so there are grounds for opposing her up against a set of male rivals in this. The problem is that only two of the others have racecourse experience, and none of the newcomers really leap off the page, and that makes for a race that’s best passed over.

4.30 No Bet Advised

These valuable novices are often fascinating races when it comes to future analysis, but it’s rare that they’re of much interest as betting opportunities. Ejaaabiyah stands out a mile on form following an excellent second in listed company at Newbury a month ago and, even up against rivals with potential, she has the look of a justifiable odds-on shot.

5.00 1 pt – 1 Croeso Cymraeg 8/1

God of Fire is an interesting trainer change in this having joined the Kublers from Stuart Williams since the end of last season, but he can probably be overlooked on this occasion given his lack of solid turf form, no surprise if connections have got their eyes more firmly fixed on an all-weather target. As such, the top-weight Croeso Cymraeg makes more appeal. He’s well into the veteran stage now but has proved a cracking servant for James Evans over the years and has slipped back down to a mark 2 lb lower than when gaining his sole 2023 success at this course. That was over a mile and a half but he’s just as effective at this shorter trip given enough of a test and has done enough in two outings so far this season to believe his powers aren’t yet on the wane, this the lowest grade of race he’s tackled for a long time.

5.30 No Bet Advised

Unlike a lot of the handicaps on Sunday, there isn’t much depth to this one and, as such, it’s a straightforward one to price up. It’s hard to argue that Taritino and Fiddlers Green shouldn’t be the top two in the market and, whilst a case of sorts can maybe be made for Fair Dinkum (has been gelded and had a breathing operation since last season) at the foot of the weights, it’s a concern that he’s stepping back half a mile in trip for his first run in over six months.