Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Haydock and Newmarket on Saturday

Newmarket

1.50 1 pt – 5 Fair Point

This isn’t exactly a strong listed race and it’s worth betting that Fair Point has further improvement in her stepping out of pattern company. The wet forecast at Newmarket certainly looks in her favour, remembering she won by 20 lengths on heavy ground at Chester in the spring, and she lines up following a career-best win in a handicap over this trip at Ascot at the start of the month. That success, from a BHA mark of 87, puts her at about the level it typically takes to go close in a race like this, and, with the Ralph Beckett stable still in fine form and conditions in her favour, it would come as no surprise to see her pull out a bit more progress.

2.25 1 pt – 3 Sea of Roses

Divina Grace and Mistral Star have both been running well this year, while Time Lock got back on track last time and won this race last year, but the ground will likely be very different for all of them and whether they’ll show their form on it remains to be seen. One horse with nothing to prove on that score is Sea of Roses, a maiden winner on heavy as a 2-y-o and scoring for the first time since then at Windsor last time on soft ground. She produced a game effort that day to fend off a challenger on either side in the latter stages, one of them being Deira Mile who has gone on to run well in the St Leger, and an ability to handle conditions coupled with a prominent run style ought to stand her in good stead on what will be her first experience of either of the Newmarket tracks.

3.00 No bet advised

There’s nothing exceptionally strong about the form of Formal’s wins at Newbury and Leicester, but the manner of success could hardly have been more taking either time, and there’s a firm feeling that she’s going to live up to her pedigree and make up into a high-class performer. Indeed, there might not be a more exciting juvenile filly in Britain at the minute, and with her latest success proving that soft ground is no issue and the opposition not exactly setting the pulse racing, she probably deserves to be as short as she is at the top of the betting.

3.35 1 pt – 3 Ice Max



There has to be doubt as to whether current favourite Lead Artist will be effective under very testing conditions (Goodwood win came on firm ground), while they’re an unknown for Prague and Task Force too, leaving Ice Max and Poker Face as the 2 to focus on. There was a length between them in last month’s Celebration Mile when Ice Max was getting 6 lb and he gets just 1 lb this time thanks to a combination of reduced weight for age and 3 lb penalty for that win, so it’s very easy to make a case for Poker Face reversing form, but this could be about an ability to handle very bad ground more than just weights and measures, and on that basis it’s hard to look beyond Ice Max who goes through the mud much better than most Flat horses, and who showed at Goodwood that he doesn’t mind a battle.