Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Goodwood on Friday

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets for the ITV racing at Goodwood on Friday.

Goodwood 1.50 1 pt ew – 11 Tenerife Sunshine

It’s easy to make a case for quite a few in here, the form from similar events this season and further back well represented, including the first two from this race in 2022 and the first three from last year’s renewal. Tenerife Sunshine could be the pick of the prices on Thursday afternoon, however. A course winner himself early in the summer when fending off the reopposing Vino Victrix with the pair nicely clear, he looks quite well treated on that form having been dropped in the weights for two subsequent runs that aren’t hard to excuse – the Ascot Stakes came just nine days later and Newmarket last time was seemingly an inadequate mile and three quarters. That run at Ascot was his only one to date beyond two miles, and he’d only stepped up to two miles for four runs prior to that, but he shapes like a thorough stayer and he could well have more to offer now retries over a marathon distance from a mark just 2 lb higher than that win here a couple of months ago. What’s more, given the yard he’s in, this race has probably been on the agenda for some time. 2.25 1 pt – 1 Al Musmak

Plenty of these have a little to prove for one reason or another and siding with Al Musmak – who had three of these rivals behind when winning the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket last time – looks by far the best option. He was getting his career right back on track at Newmarket having come up well short in the Dante and the Hampton Court over longer trips on his first two runs of the year but there’s no reason to doubt the form, the race well run and the timefigure good, while he showed when readily accounting for a trio of very useful horses at Haydock last year that much firmer ground isn’t a worry. 3.00 1 pt – 13 Darkness

There’s no doubt that this is tricky, but a horse that is likely to be ridden positively from a single-figure draw looks the percentage call and having shaped well when ending up on the wrong side in the Bunbury Cup, Darkness fits the bill. He’s run well here several times, including when fourth off 3 lb higher in this race last year and certainly comes here on good terms with himself after ending a losing run at Newmarket prior to that Bunbury Cup outing. There are plenty of dangers, his stablemate Blue For You at the head of the betting for one, but he is a little in and out, while Classic surely has the talent to defy this sort of rating, but the concern is that his usual hold-up tactics will rather negate the advantage of his draw in stall 3. 3.35 1 pt – 12 Starlust & 0.5 pt – 8 Rogue Lightning

The market for this is headed by three of the four that made the frame in the King Charles III Stakes and there shouldn’t be much between them again. Asfoora just about holds the edge, even under her Group 1 penalty but with her and Big Evs disputing favouritism, there seems little juice in their odds. It may pay to look at a different formline and the City Wall Stakes at York looks interesting. Starlust got back on the up to win that contest and his record at five furlongs stands close scrutiny, his only defeat at that trip when a good third at the Breeders’ Cup behind Big Evs. The track should be fine for him given he was a good second in a nursery at this meeting last year and should get a tow into the race from the speedy Czech raider Ponntos. A three-year-old that’s still on the up, he can go well. He’s reopposed by Rogue Lightning from York and it’s a surprise he’s being dismissed in the market to the extent he is. He proved very progressive in a hood in the second half of last year and looked unlucky when a fast-finishing fifth in the Abbaye at the end of the campaign. He’s been a bit too keen without that headgear on his last two starts and it would be no surprise to see him return to his best with one refitted. In a race that is likely to be strongly run, he ought to be finishing off better than most.

