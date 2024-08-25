Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Goodwood and Beverley on Sunday

Goodwood

1.50 No Bet Advised

Of the seven with experience, at least five still look open to improvement and, whilst Charlotte’s Web just about sets the standard, her form isn’t that far in advance of a few others and she’ll be tackling softer ground than previously, too. To muddy the waters still further, there a couple of potentially interesting newcomers from the David O’Meara and William Haggas yards to consider, both possessing the type of pedigree that makes it hard to dismiss them purely on lack of experience alone.

2.25 0.5 pt – 10 Plantadream

This is a well-contested handicap for the grade but most of those with apparently better chances have unsurprisingly been well found in the market. It is possible to make a case for the bottom-weight Plantadream being overpriced, however. He’s well into the veteran stage now and is perhaps better known as an all-weather horse, but we don’t have to do too much digging into his overall record to know that he does act on turf and, indeed, is equipped for testing ground, too, his best effort in 2021 coming when third on soft ground at Epsom. Plantadream has been a close second on his last two starts, arguably unfortunate when edged out by Whitcombe Rockstar on the latest. He’s just 1 lb higher here and, whilst it’s possible this will prove a step too far in terms of class nowadays, he's worth chancing to small stakes at double-figure odds.

3.00 1 pt – 8 Tiriac

Tiriac has already enjoyed a good time of i this season, winning handicaps at Windsor and York in May, but there’s been enough in his three runs since those successes to believe he’s capable of defying his current mark, too. He shaped notably well when third behind Holkham Bay in a large field affair back at York, made his effort too soon when fourth at Haydock, then arguably found the ground too firm at Hamilton last time. He’s back on easier ground here, has had a short break since that below-par effort at Hamilton, and was beaten only a neck (clear of the rest) on his previous start at this track.

3.35 1 pt – 5 Metal Merchant

Metal Merchant has done the vast majority of his racing at 1m over the last couple of seasons, landing the Spring Cup over that distance on his reappearance, but he’s such a strong-travelling type that he’s long since shaped as if he’d be just as effective over 7f. Sure enough, he acquitted himself well when dropped to that trip in the International at Ascot last time out, beaten less than a length into fourth behind Northern Express. The second and fifth were both successful next time out and, from stall 1, it’s hard to see why Metal Merchant won’t run another big race, especially as he copes fine with plenty of give underfoot whereas a fair amount of his rivals aren’t sure to be as comfortable on the ground.

Beverley

2.05 1 pt ew – 6 Thankuappreciate

A maximum field for this sprint handicap to open the card and the likelihood of a furious gallop as a result. This could play into the hands of Thankyouappreciate, who’s yet to win a handicap but is generally reliable and has plenty in his favour here. He makes life hard for himself by being slowly away but, as a result, an end-to-end gallop in a big field on a stiff track (placed on both previous starts at Beverley) should see him to advantage. He also drops in grade here, beaten only a length and a half in a 0-92 at Doncaster last time out and down into a 0-77 this time. His style of racing does mean that he’ll need a degree of luck in-running but, if the gaps do appear, he has a better chance of being involved in the finish than his odds on Saturday afternoon might suggest.

2.40 2 pts – 5 Stay In The Game

Touch The Moon and Stay In The Game are comfortably the least exposed pair in this handicap but, with a first-time hood sounding a note of caution with the former, it’s Stay In The Game that makes a fair bit of appeal. He’s improved with each of his three runs so far, finishing clear of the rest when chasing home Dambuster in a minor event over this C&D on his reappearance. Admittedly, that was four months ago and it’s a bit of a niggle that he hasn’t been out since, but that form looks good in the context of this largely exposed bunch and, as a horse who cost €120,000 as a yearling and £80,000 as a 2-y-o, there’s got to be a good chance that Stay In The Game hasn’t yet shown his all, either.