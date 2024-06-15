Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for day two of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot

2.30 1 pt – 17 Miss Rascal 10/1 William Hill, Ladbrokes, Betvictor, Boylesports

The usual massive field for the Queen Mary and, with so many unknown quantities, it’s hardly a race that anyone can have a notably strong view on. There’s plenty to like about Miss Rascal’s claims, however, very much catching the eye when green on her debut at Newmarket then showing the benefit of that experience when making all in likeable fashion over this C&D the following month. The form of that race has worked out notably well, with the placed horses Naana’s Diamond and Dolce Vitta both taking sizeable steps forward to win next time out and even the pair that occupied the last two places doing appreciably better when runner-up on their next outings. Miss Rascal has wisely been kept fresh for this and it seems highly likely she’ll take another step forward, the Cole team having been in splendid form of late (just five unplaced runners from 18 runners during that time, including seven winners). The fact that Miss Rascal is drawn 5 of 26 is a slight concern, with a fair amount of evidence to suggest that high numbers are generally favoured on the sprint track at Ascot, but in races such as this it’s often the case that it’s more important to be where the strongest early pace is and, in that respect, it’s very hard to know where that will be in a race contested by so many inexperienced types, Rashabar proving in the Coventry on the opening day that racing on the far side isn’t a barrier to success.

3.05 1 pt – 2 Grosvenor Square 10/1 Betvictor, Ladbrokes/Coral

We have to go all the way back to 2020 and the last Aidan O’Brien-trained winner of the Queen’s Vase but there’s a strong chance that normal service will be resumed four years on and that the prize will be going back to Ballydoyle. The market suggests that it’ll be the Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Illinois that gets the job done, but at appreciably longer odds his stable-companion Grosvenor Square makes more appeal from a betting point of view. Grosvenor Square is a half-brother to the 2020 winner Santiago who showed most progressive form as a two-year-old, making all to run out a wide-margin winner of the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes (9f, heavy) at Leopardstown on his final outing. On the face of it, his reappearance third behind the ill-fated Hidden Law in the Chester Vase was a bit disappointing, especially bearing in mind he was sent off 7/4 favourite, but lots from the yard have been needing their first run of the season and Grosvenor Square was plenty fresh enough, too. He should be much more settled with that run under his belt and, unlike plenty of these, his pedigree strongly suggests that distances in excess of a mile and a half will suit.

3.45 1 pt – 11 Rogue Millennium 10/3 bet365, William Hill, 3/1 general & 0.5 pt – 3 Doom 14/1 bet365, William Hill, Bet Victor, Ladbrokes, Coral, Boylesports

Laurel certainly has the form to win this but it’s hard to be sure quite how ready she’ll be for this first run in more than a year, the stable having been fairly open with how they’ve left their other star mares a bit short for their returns to action of late and, besides, she faces quite a formidable rival in the shape of Rogue Millennium. Admittedly the race was run on the straight course when she won it last year and is on the round course this time, meaning a slightly higher chance of trouble in running, like she met in the Lanwades Stud Stakes on her first run since being bought out of Tom Clover’s yard for a huge sum, but it’s hard to think that she wouldn’t have gone very close to winning but for that and, what’s more, this has surely been the main aim for the first half of the season, so there’s every reason to think she’ll be in peak form three and a half weeks on. It’s encouraging that she was ridden a bit more forward that day than had tended to be the case for her former yard, and it’s worth remembering quite how good a record her sire Dubawi has with his progeny on the round course at Ascot.

Indeed, that last point is part of the reason why we want to have Doom on side too. Admittedly the last time she raced over 1m she was turned over at 1/25 in a match, but she wasn’t beaten for stamina that day – she’s bred to excel over it – and so it’s encouraging that she’s been able to progress as she has over 7f in the meantime, wining a listed race at Fontainebleau at the end of last year and improving further when beaten less than a length in the Athasi Stakes at the Curragh on her return. She’ll need to take another big step forward to be competitive, but she’s got the scope to do so back over 1m for a trainer’s whose horses are in super nick.

4.25 1 pt – 10 Inspiral 5/2 general

In one sense it’s hard not to be disappointed by the number of horses missing from the Prince of Wales’s Stakes – King of Steel, Passenger and White Birch all absent due to either injury or ground – but this still has the potential to prove a blockbuster clash between a pair of fast-ground specialists Inspiral and Auguste Rodin, with narrow preference at the prices for the mare in receipt of 3 lb. A five-time Group 1 winner at 1m, she added a sixth when stepped up in trip for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf last autumn when doing well to run down a hardy and talented rival in Warm Heart having very much conceded first run. Yes, she was disappointing in the Lockinge on her return, but Gosden revealed afterwards that she was in need of that run and both Royal Scotsman at Epsom and Charyn on Tuesday have shown that that form is best not taken at face value in any case. There’ll surely be little shortage of pace in this with pacemakers present which will help her settle at this trip, and it’s worth remembering quite how impressive she was when taking apart the Coronation Stakes at this meeting a couple of years ago on her only previous run on the round course here.

5.05 0.5 pt ew – 5 Streets of Gold 16/1 (6 places) William Hill, bet365, Ladbrokes & BetVictor

Streets of Gold’s two previous visits to Ascot have yielded a close third in the 2023 Jersey Stakes – when just paying for a big move to challenge – and sixth in this year’s Victoria Cup, and he can enhance that positive course record now he tries a mile for the first time in what is a typically very difficult Hunt Cup, in which the likes of Perotto (former Royal Ascot winner starting out on only second season for Roger Varian), Fantastic Fox (too much to do at Epsom) and Real Gain (unexposed and Buick now takes over) are among those to make plenty of appeal as well. Streets of Gold has spent his career at 6f and 7f, but he’s by Havana Gold out of a sister to a very smart mile-and-a-half winner (who stayed as far as two miles) in Count Octave and left the impression in the aforementioned Victoria Cup that he’s well worth a try at this trip now, still no better than mid-field rather isolated from the main action further towards the middle two furlongs out but sustaining his headway from rear right to the line. It looks no negative that Charles Bishop – aboard for three of his five wins during an unbeaten juvenile season - retakes the ride today, but stall five is an unknown and it isn’t chock-full of obvious front runners anywhere on the track, either, so a small-stakes approach is advised.

5.40 1 pt ew – 12 Farhh Too Shy 28/1 (5 places) Ladbrokes, BetVictor & Boylesports

The handicaps don’t get any easier on the opening day of the Royal meeting but one mare well accustomed to testing her mettle in races like this – especially those at Ascot - is Farhh Too Shy, who bids to improve upon her sixth in the race in 2023 when behind the reopposing pair from last year’s renewal at the top of the weights, Villanova Queen and Adelaise. Villanova Queen finds herself only 1 lb higher in her bid for a repeat, but an overly strong pace played into her hands then and Adelaise, a promising fourth that day, finds herself 12 lb higher thanks to a listed success in the spring, giving hope Farhh Too Shy can overturn form with that pair for starters. Farhh Too Shy isn’t the type to find much for pressure, but she’s a notably strong-travelling type who will spend most of the race on the bridle, something she displayed at Nottingham last time when an ill-advised early bid for home predictably backfired. Dropped another 1 lb in the weights for that, leaving her 4 lb lower than twelve months ago, after which she added to further Ascot placing to her record, Farhh Too Shy will benefit no end from the drying ground and can run well enough to reward each-way support at least, with extended placings on offer across the board.

6.15 1 pt – 24 Treasure Isle 4/1 general

A plethora of lightly-raced horses open to improvement, but Treasure Isle is 6 lb clear on Timeform ratings and still open to plenty of further progression himself, so we’re keen to keep this simple. A beaten favourite on debut, he made no mistake when winning in a pretty good time at Naas four weeks later, still by no means the finished article but knuckling down when required to fend off the persistent challenge of much the best backed of his rivals. O’Brien was successful in that same Naas race last year with River Tiber who came on to Ascot to land the Coventry, while Treasure Isle’s sire No Nay Never won the Norfolk here on firm ground and has already sired a number of two-year-old Royal Ascot winners, including Little Big Bear who justified prohibitive odds when winning this race two years ago.