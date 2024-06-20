Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for day four of Royal Ascot

2.30 1 pt – 14 Royalty Bay14/1

One of the features of the first three days of Royal Ascot this year has been the success of breeze-up horses in the two-year-old races – the very close second and third in the Coventry, the winner of the Queen Mary and the winner of the Norfolk all having been bought for considerable sums from a breeze-up sale this spring. Admittedly all were bought by Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock for Wathnan Racing, who don’t have a runner in this, but reflect a wider point that the quality of breeze-up sales is improving all the time, and the advantage horses that have been well prepared for such sales have over horses purchased as yearlings has probably been exacerbated by the slick conditions this week. With that in mind, it’s interesting that there are only a couple of breeze-up horses in the Albany, outsider Peregrine Falcon who could outrun big odds and Royalty Bay, who seems to be being overlooked in the betting. A £23k yearling, she made much more (£125k) when going back to Doncaster eight months later, and she impressed when making a winning debut at Ripon last month. She wasn’t exactly strongly fancied in the betting, and had to overcome inexperience, but the way she stormed home three lengths to the good was pretty taking. She’ll have much firmer ground to contend with here, but that should really suit on both her pedigree and her action, she’s got a Royal Ascot two-year-old performer in the shape of Go Bears Go in her pedigree, and the Quinn stable has had Royal Ascot two-year-old success with a breeze-up horse before in the shape of The Wow Signal.

3.05 1 pt – 5 Jasour 9/2

Inisherin arguably has the best form here courtesy of his win in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time, but his style of running – going off hard in front – coupled with a draw on the wing, and the presence of others who are likely to be ridden forward means he can be passed over at around 5/2. It wouldn’t come as a surprise at all to see him running a really encouraging race with the July Cup in mind, though, for which he’s available at considerably bigger odds. Given the way this race is likely to be run, and that his best effort came over this C&D on his reappearance, Jasour looks the one to be with at the prices. He looked really good when winning the July Stakes last year and though he completely blew out on both starts after, he did have excuses. He then proved better than ever on his reappearance, perhaps significantly with Jim Crowley back in the saddle, and another patient ride can see him go very close.

3.45 1 pt – 7 Ramatuelle 7/2

The absence of Fallen Angel – just about the division leader on form among the miling fillies after her clear-cut success in the Irish 1000 Guineas – has left Curragh third Opera Singer top of the market for the Coronation Stakes and, reviewing the race, it’s not unreasonable to expect Ballydoyle’s first string to come on fitness-wise for her run that day, given her longer-priced stablemate wasn’t far away from running her out of the placings that day. Still, she looked only second best for most of the way in any case and one rival who did leave a notably big impression of ‘what might have been’ from a classic this spring is undoubtedly Ramatuelle, whose ill-timed bid for glory under Aurelien Lemaitre in the English version was the most striking show of ability in the entire race, including that mustered by the reopposing Elmalka that carried that 28/1-chance to the front close home. Oisin Murphy – so good on Running Lion on Wednesday – takes over in the saddle on Ramatuelle and, with the round course at Ascot placing the emphasis more on speed than stamina (especially on firm ground), it’s going to take a high-class filly to peg back the French challenger should she have her potent change of pace delayed a little longer, as it almost certainly will be on this track given the home straight is little more than two furlongs in length.

4.25 1 pt ew – 15 Shadow Dance 10/1

A trio of Irish-trained horses head the Timeform adjusted ratings for the Duke of Edinburgh but the market has cottoned right onto their chances and it’s hard to suggest any of the three are particularly overpriced on Thursday afternoon. Shadow Dance, in contrast, looks enticing at double-figure odds. Very progressive last autumn in a couple of handicaps, his close second in the Old Rowley Cup in particular a very solid bit of form, backed up by the clock. He came clear that day with Alsakib who finished a good fourth in the Copper Horse Handicap here on Tuesday, has got the scope for further improvement this year at four having run just five times in his life, an outside draw is absolutely no bad thing at all over 1½m here – the first two home in Thursday’s King George V came from stalls 18 and 19 – and the fact that this will be his first run of the year doesn’t put us off at all. Perotto finished a fine third in Wednesday’s Hunt Cup for the stable on his first run of the year and Varian also saddled Waliyak to be beaten less than a length into third in the 2021 Kensington Palace, while he had a fine meeting in the Covid-hit 2020 when virtually everything came in fresh (four winners, two seconds and two thirds from just 13 runners).

5.40 1 pt – 1 Kitty Rose 8/1

‘Group horse in a handicap’ ordinarily refers to an improver climbing the ranks at a rate of knots but Kitty Rose already is one and she can make that class tell against rivals who’ve almost exclusively been plying their trade at a much lower level. On the face of it, defying top-weight in a handicap of this repute is no easy task, but it isn’t as if Kitty Rose can confidently be suggested to have maxed out after only four starts in what has been such a promising start to her career that Australian connections chose to step in and purchase her (moved from Natalia Lupini to Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr). Kitty Rose began her career with back-to-back wins, stepping up from a Naas maiden to take care of subsequent Breeders’ Cup fourth Content under two weeks later, with those positions reversed in the rematch in a Curragh Group 3 primarily as the latter was better served by the emphasis on stamina on testing ground with both tackling a mile for the first time. A fine head second to A Lilac Rolla in the Leopardstown Guineas trial on Kitty Rose’s reappearance was franked when the winner got closest to Fallen Angel – with Opera Singer et al behind – in the Irish 1000 itself and there’s a good chance an opening mark of 104 underestimates her form as it stands but also her potential to improve again, with only a subsequent absence since April quelling a more bullish stance on the staking front.

5.40 2 pts – 10 Space Legend 4/1

A much deeper field for the King Edward VII than we have become accustomed to – just six having lined up in each of the last four years – but Space Legend still stands out as the bet of the day for us. A very promising debut second in December has been firmly built on in a couple of runs this spring, firstly when dispatching subsequent big improver Trouville at Leicester and then when staking very sound claims for ‘unluckiest loser of the season’ in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood. We rated him the two-length winner that day, and even that could be considered conservative given just how much trouble he met before flying home, while Meydaan hardly let that form down when a creditable fourth in Wednesday’s Queen’s Vase despite racing more keenly than ideal. That run showed quick conditions are no issue for Space Legend, the extra furlong surely won’t be either, and he can take this en route to even bigger targets later in the summer for a stable that won this race with the similarly-lightly-raced Alenquer in 2021.

6.15 1 pt – 15 Mukaafah 14/1

Yet another fiendishly difficult big-field handicap here this week and loads look to have a chance. That said, it’s a surprise that Mukaafah isn’t among those disputing favoritism given the impression he’s created to date. He was a very stylish winner of a Kempton novice on his final start last year and though he was too free when beaten in similar company there on his reappearance, he got firmly back on the up fitted with a hood when dominating a handicap at Doncaster last time under similar conditions to what he’ll face here. That form was franked when the runner-up won his next start and the third finished second on his subsequent appearance. The speed Mukaafah shows suggests dropping back to 5f will be no problem and an 8 lb higher mark shouldn’t be enough to stop him if in the same form.