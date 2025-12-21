Timeform: Three 'Large P' improvers

Timeform highlight three hurdlers who were awarded the 'Large P' to show they are capable of much better form.

Macktoad (Timeform rating 120P) Won, 2m juvenile hurdle, Sandown, Friday 5 December

Macktoad was purchased for €125,000 after winning his only start in bumpers in France and he looked a smart prospect when also successful on his hurdling debut for the Moores in a race at Sandown the yard previously won with talented performers Violet Dancer, Sussex Ranger and Goshen. He benefited from helping to set a very steady gallop and seemed to know his job well for one so inexperienced, but there was a lot to like about how readily he asserted after he was briefly shaken up after the final flight. Macktoad scored by three and a quarter lengths but that margin could have been much greater had his rider ridden him out to the line or set a stronger pace that would have placed his rivals under pressure further out. He, therefore, has been handed the Timeform 'Large P' to show he's capable of much better form when required, and he looks up to making his mark in graded company. Gary & Josh Moore

Burrows Drive (81P) Seventh, 2m maiden hurdle, Navan, Saturday 6 December

Burrows Drive showed useful and progressive form in bumpers, running out a wide-margin winner on his third and final start in that sphere last season, and he was sent off favourite on his hurdling debut at Navan. He finished only seventh but shaped much better than that bare result would suggest as he was prominent and still in with every chance when making a bad mistake at the second last which caused him to land awkwardly and lose momentum. He failed to recover from that mistake and also blundered at the final flight when weakening and out of contention, meaning he was ultimately beaten a long way. His jumping let him down in the closing stages, but he had travelled smoothly for a long way and can do much better in this sphere if sharpening up for the experience and cutting out the mistakes. Philip Dempsey

Stroke Play (105P) Won, 2m fillies' junior hurdle, Ludlow, Wednesday 17 December

Stroke Play was sent off a long odds-on favourite on debut in a junior hurdle for fillies' at Ludlow and duly proved a class apart from her rivals. Stroke Play raced prominently, jumped on at the third last and, despite understandably learning on the job and looking a bit green in front, she proved strong up the run-in and powered to a ten-length success, never more impressive than at the line. Given the nature of the race, it's unlikely there's much substance to the form but she is clearly highly regarded, in excellent hands with Nicky Henderson and has plenty of untapped potential. Nicky Henderson