Saturday analysis: Did we see Cheltenham Festival and Grand National winners at Ascot?

Is Impose Toi a Stayers’ star?

The Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle has a rich history when it comes to being a platform for Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle winners at Cheltenham and IMPOSE TOI will be the latest to try and do the double.

Baracouda, My Way De Solzen, Big Buck’s (x3), Thistlecrack and Paisley Park have all done the Long Walk-Stayers’ Hurdle double this century and as an improving seven-year-old who is now three from three at the trip Impose Toi is clearly one of the main players in the division.

A strong traveller given a typical Nico de Boinville ground-saving ride down the inside throughout, he had too many gears for Strong Leader - who ran well in second and dispelled fears he couldn’t act at this track after last year’s no-show.

Impose Toi has been too good for him twice now, though, once off a slow pace in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, where his gears helped him when that race turned into a bit of a sprint, but at Ascot it was a case of different scenario, same result.

That’s because the Long Walk was more of a stamina test off what looked a stronger gallop at a stiffer track and that bodes well for his Cheltenham claims.

While we know he has the gears for an ordinary-run staying hurdle, as so many of them are, he still had to prove he had the stamina for a more gruelling test and this went some way to showcasing a different side to the son of It’s Gino who has quickly established himself as Britain’s number one in the Stayers’ Hurdle betting.

That can be a bit like being England’s best batsman in the Ashes and there’s no doubt a sterner test awaits when he clashes with the best that Ireland has to offer in just under three months’ time.

Ballyburn, Teahupoo and Bob Olinger are the three big guns that were missing from the Long Walk, while Ireland’s Honesty Policy, in the same JP McManus colours as Impose Toi for Gordon Elliott, caught the eye with his finishing effort for a close third on his seasonal return.

Indeed, there’s no surprise that both of McManus’ runners here were cut to similar 8/1 odds for the Stayers’ Hurdle in March, nestling amongst the aforementioned big guns who will likely bang heads in Leopardstown’s Christmas Hurdle over three miles on December 28.

Considering this, the Stayers’ division is looking stronger than it has done for a few seasons and the emergence of Impose Toi is definitely one of the reasons for that.

His Coral Cup second gives him some all-important Festival form and Nicky Henderson looks to have unearthed his best chance of Stayers’ Hurdle glory since Punchestowns (second at Cheltenham) 16 years ago, as he goes in pursuit of his first win in the race since Bacchanal back in 2000.