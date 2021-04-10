Aintree tips for Thursday card at Aintree including Eileendover in the mares' bumper

Our friends at Timeform identify the key players at Aintree on Thursday including unbeaten mate Eileendover.

Furthest clear on ratings Eileendover 17:15 Four-year-old filly Eileendover has looked in a different league to her rivals in her three starts in bumpers for Pam Sly and, having missed Cheltenham after showing plenty of speed on flat tracks, she has an outstanding chance of keeping her unbeaten record in this Grade 2 contest for fillies and mares. Her first win at Huntingdon at odds of 28/1 was clearly something of a surprise but there was no arguing with her winning margin of 29 lengths and she was a lot shorter next time when producing a similar performance at Wetherby, this time pulling 16 lengths clear. Eileendover faced older rivals for the first time, and was stepping up to two miles, for her latest start in January in a listed contest for fillies and mares at Market Rasen. While her winning margin wasn’t quite so great this time – six and a half lengths – that was partly down to the steady pace which failed to stretch the field out, but Eileendover was an emphatic winner again nonetheless once asked to quicken clear. Runner-up Miss Lamb takes her on again (she’s next in the ratings), while the third, Grangee, won the Grade 2 mares’ bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival, so the form looks strong.

The big improver Monmiral 14:20 Monmiral is one of the most exciting juvenile hurdlers around and he can maintain his unbeaten record in the Anniversary Juvenile Hurdle. A winner on his debut in France last spring, Monmiral has progressed with each run since for Paul Nicholls, starting with a promising British debut at Exeter. He followed that with an easy 11-length win in the Grade 2 Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster where he was impressive in conceding weight to his four rivals even though it was a weak race for the grade. He faced an even smaller field at Haydock last time but showed plenty more improvement with an emphatic win by seven and a half lengths over Nassalam who had finished second to Adagio in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow. Adagio looks Monmiral’s main danger here, having since finished second in the Triumph. Monmiral wasn’t even entered for that race, but the way he won at Haydock, jumping fluently and going with enthusiasm, suggested he'd be tailor made for this contest instead.

Monmiral ridden by Harry Cobden on their way to victory