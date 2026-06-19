Timeform Takeaway: Venetian Sun better judged on Haydock, not Royal Ascot

Venetian Sun had looked the standout contender for the Commonwealth Cup ever since she’d run away with the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last month.
On pre-race ratings, she was 8 lb clear of her nearest rival, the same as what Bow Echo had been over his contemporaries in Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes and like that rival, she didn’t need to show her very best to win, providing Karl Burke with a second success in this race and going one better than her owner’s Lake Forest had behind Shaquille in 2024.
The proximity of several of her rivals means that the 118-rated Venetian Sun only had to run to a figure more like 113 and the bare form of the race has to be treated as slightly below par with big-priced improvers in second and fifth finishing closer than might have been expected on what they’d achieved beforehand.
The Commonwealth Cup has reportedly been at risk of being downgraded from Group 1 status, and Ascot will clearly be pleased that such an outcome is decided on end-of-season ratings of the first three, as opposed to what is achieved in the race on the day.
In terms of her rating, Venetian Sun remains better judged on her pre-race Haydock form, though there’s a chance she might be at her very best under more testing conditions, the July Cup the first chance to test that where a median rating of 122 has been needed to win in the last five years (only 1 lb off that accounting for her sex allowance) but the Sprint Cup back at Haydock will surely be on her agenda, that needing only a median rating of 118 in recent years.
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The Coronation Stakes was the other feature Group 1 on day four with the market setting it up as the decider between English and Irish 1000 Guineas winners True Love and Precise. Much to Ryan Moore’s relief no doubt, he got it right this time and Precise justified favouritism. The stiff 1m here stretching True Love’s stamina to the limit after she’d looked the main threat 1f out, the pair eventually split by the improving Touleen who had a less-than-deal run through.
Rather like the Commonwealth Cup, the cream rose to the top, but without Precise having to show her all. Rated 118 coming into this, she’s probably only had to run to a figure in the low 110s and even that sort of figure has the second and fourth improving.
One final point, Royal Ascot wouldn’t be Royal Ascot without lots of speculation over the ground and while the clerk attracted some criticism ahead of the meeting for his watering policy, the times suggest he’s produced ground as described all week, though those that have ended up with low draws on the straight track can feel aggrieved that it’s not been quite as level a playing field as would be desirable for such a flagship meeting.
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