Timeform ratings reaction from Fairyhouse including Anzadam and Lossiemouth

Billy Nash provides the Timeform reaction from Fairyhouse at the weekend, highlighting some exciting prospects from Willie Mullins' yard.

Anzadam (146p from 128p) Sir Gino confirmed himself a live Champion Hurdle contender with a wide-margin victory in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on Saturday, but little over ten minutes earlier another four-year-old carrying the same colours, Anzadam, had announced himself as a hurdler of some merit as he improved his record to three wins from three. Successful at Bordeaux and Compiegne when trained by Arnaud Chaille-Chaille, the son of Authorized created quite the impression on his first start for more than a year, dispatching the standard-setting favourite in a matter of strides. He pulled six-and-a-half lengths clear of Kala Conti – a Grade 2 winner last season – without having to be asked any serious questions and looks sure to be winning in a higher grade sooner rather than later.

Ballygunner Castle (128p) The maiden hurdle on Saturday’s card boasts an impressive roll of honour and, while this year’s renewal is unlikely to work out quite so well as last year – when Firefox beat Ballyburn – the winner, Ballygunner Castle, deserves loads of credit for emerging on top. A dual bumper winner, Ballygunner Castle jumped better as the race wore on and did well to overcome serious interference in the straight, a loose horse very nearly carrying him out at both of the last two obstacles. There is definitely more to come from him and, while it is difficult to know how high up the Closutton pecking order Ballygunner Castle will be come the business end of the season, it is significant that Mullins has started the likes of Ballyburn and Facile Vega in this race in the past.

Impaire Et Passe (148p) With a Timeform rating of 162 over hurdles it would have been a massive shock had Impaire Et Passe failed to make a winning start over fences in the opening race on Saturday’s card. He duly landed prohibitive odds without much fuss and the manner of victory suggests that he is destined for big things over fences. A three-time winner at Grade 1 level over hurdles, he jumped efficiently and, although he briefly came off the bridle turning for home, the outcome was in no doubt when his two closest pursuers fell independently of each other at the last. A rating of 148p is just 1 lb lower than the one Monkfish ran to when he won this race on chasing debut four years ago and it is 3 lb higher than the rating achieved by Corbetts Cross in last year’s renewal. In fact, the principals in Sunday’s Grade 1 Drinmore Chase, admittedly a slightly mudding contest in which the first three home were separated by a neck and a short head, all ran to 147 – so it would be a surprise if Impaire Et Passe fails to make his mark at that level later in the season. Lossiemouth (158p from 154p) A small-field tactical affair, on ground Timeform described as good, was always likely to suit Lossiemouth more than Teahupoo but it was hard not to be impressed with just how easily she brushed aside last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle winner. Beaten just once in ten starts over hurdles, Lossiemouth was quickly back on the bridle after a mistake four out and was merely shaken up to draw clear in the final 100 yards, giving the impression that she is capable of raising her game when the situation arises. Teahupoo wasn't at his very best so Lossiemouth didn't strictly need to improve on the pick of her efforts, but such was the authority of the display that we've taken the view she will uphold the form should the pair meet again on the same terms, and she's been rated accordingly.

With Willie Mullins apparently keen to keep Lossiemouth and State Man apart, a trip to Kempton for the Christmas Hurdle – and a potential showdown with Constitution Hill – is reportedly under consideration.