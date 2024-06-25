Timeform ratings analysis | Royal Ascot three-year-olds including Calandagan

Timeform provide ratings reaction to the key three-year-old performances at Royal Ascot, including Calandagan's wide-margin win.

Rosallion (126 from 121) The St James's Palace Stakes was a representative field for what is often the key contest in establishing the leading three-year-old miler, the Guineas winners in Britain, Ireland and France all in the field, along with a pair that had won at the highest level last season and two more that were unbeaten this year and stepping up in grade. Impressive 2000 Guineas winner, Notable Speech (125 from 125p), failed to fire for whatever reason, but the race otherwise delivered all that is promised, Rosallion progressing again to record a third Group 1 success of his career. He is maturing all of the time, and there was plenty to like about the manner of his success, picking up well to run down Henry Longfellow (123 from 120) who got first run in the straight. Rosallion’s run style could leave him hostage to fortune, but he showed here that the ability is there to get him out of trouble, and he will likely be seen to even better effect when getting a true pace to aim at. Rosallion is a high-class colt, who is already at a level that would usually see him come out on top up against older, established milers.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Illinois (112p from 109p) It was a good-looking renewal of the Queen’s Vase and the cream rose to the top as the Aidan O’Brien-trained Illinois produced a career-best effort to record his first win of the season. He set the standard on form on his second to Ambiente Friendly in the Lingfield Derby Trial and he received a terrific ride, clearly relishing the extra two furlongs but always in a good position to strike under conditions that placed more emphasis on speed. Illinois was in control of the race when edging quite markedly to his left in the final furlong, which required him to be straightened up, and he arguably had a bit more in hand at the line. He is a big, well-made colt, very much the type to go on progressing for a while yet, and he now looks an obvious contender for the St Leger at Doncaster. Highbury (110p from 102p), who is a stablemate of Illinois and finished runner-up, is another horse to be very positive about. He ran to a level which was more than good enough to win an average renewal of the race, and to do so on just his third career start bodes well for his future.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Inisherin (123p from 121) Several high-profile horses missed out on the tenth running of the Commonwealth Cup through injury – notably Vandeek, Bucanero Forte and Elite Status – but the winner, Inisherin, confirmed himself a very smart sprinter, producing the fourth best performance in the race behind Muhaarar, Carravagio and Advertise. He has stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree, but he has proved a revelation on his last two starts over six furlongs, beating Orne and Vandeek in the Sandy Lane Stakes and proving he was full value for that success by following up in style, confirming connections’ decision to supplement him for the Commonwealth Cup. Inisherin also proved himself on quicker ground, his draw in stall 1 proving no obstacle, and he always looked in control, making it all look routine as he travelled well and picked up impressively. He’s a short-priced favourite for the July Cup now, deservedly so, too, and will take the world of beating there, potentially the dominant six-furlong performer that has been lacking for a while.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Porta Fortuna (116 from 112) Porta Fortuna came out on top in what was a strong renewal of the Coronation Stakes with the form of all three major Guineas put to the test. The Irish 1000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel was the most notable absentee and would likely have had a big say in proceedings had she been involved. Porta Fortuna had finished a neck second to Elmalka at Newmarket and comprehensively overturned that form, looking sharper all round and holding a handier position this time, impressing with how she went through the race and then responding well to pressure to peg back Opera Singer (114) who enjoyed first run and matched the pick of her two-year-old efforts. Incidentally, Porta Fortuna took her record at Ascot to two wins from two starts after winning the Albany Stakes last year and, as a tough, likeable filly, she seems sure to continue to give a good account.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Calandagan (123p from 107) Five of the past six winners of the King Edward VII Stakes have gone on to win in Group or Grade 1 company and Friday's impressive winner Calandagan also looks set to make his mark at the highest level. Calandagan had won two of his three starts in France this season for Francis-Henri Graffard and he continued on his upward curve with an emphatic six-length success, in turn putting up one of the best performances in the race this century. That figure of 123p doesn't leave Calandagan with much to find with the highest-rated horses in training, such as White Birch (128), Auguste Rodin (127) and City of Troy (127p), and he'll be well worth his place in a Group 1 next time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!