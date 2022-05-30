Lester Piggott won a record-breaking 30 British classics over a period spanning nearly 40 years. Here are how his 25 individual classic winners rank based on the Timeform annual rating they achieved during their three-year-old campaign.

138 Nijinsky (2000 Guineas, Derby, St Leger - 1970) Nijinsky remains the last colt to have won the Triple Crown - a feat he accomplished with Piggott aboard in the 2000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger. Nijinsky outclassed his 2000 Guineas rivals in the paddock and on the racecourse, sweeping through most impressively to beat the top-class Yellow God by two and a half lengths. For the first and only time in his career, Nijinsky, the 11/8 favourite, started at odds-against in the Derby, reflecting the high regard in which the second favourite Gyr was held. For a few strides Nijinsky looked in trouble after he had to be shaken up to chase Gyr, but he picked up strongly and strode clear in handsome style to again win by two and a half lengths. After landing the Irish Derby and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Nijinsky was sent to Doncaster where he was bidding to become the first horse since Bahram 35 years earlier to complete the Triple Crown. Nijinsky proved in a different league to his rivals at Doncaster, hitting the front two furlongs from home without having to come off the bridle, allowed to coast home from that point by Piggott.

137 Never Say Die (Derby - 1954) Lester Piggott was only 18 when riding his first Derby winner, Never Say Die, making him the youngest jockey to win the race during the 20th century. Never Say Die had not looked anything out of the ordinary at two and he was also beaten on his first three starts as a three-year-old. He proved a revelation at Epsom, though. Showing sufficient early pace to enable Piggott to take a favourable position behind the leaders, Never Say Die was fifth at the top of the hill and maintained his position turning Tattenham Corner. Two furlongs out he moved up to Darius and smoothly drew ahead, scoring a shade cosily by two lengths from the fast-finishing Arabian Night. Never Say Die went on to win the St Leger in brilliant fashion but without Piggott in the saddle after he was hit with a six-month ban for causing interference when riding the same colt in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

136 Crepello (2000 Guineas, Derby - 1957) Crepello did not have conditions in his favour for the 2000 Guineas of 1957 as the distance of the race was short for such a stoutly-bred horse, the firm going was against one so substantially built and he was drawn on supposedly the unfavourable side of the course. Nevertheless, Crepello registered a decisive half-length success. Crepello was not only bred like a stayer, he looked one and galloped like one, so there seemed no doubt he would stay a mile and a half. The concern for such a big, heavy-shouldered, long-striding horse was his ability to act around Epsom but he won in spite of the track, hitting the front over a furlong out and moving a length and a half clear. Sadly, lameness ruled Crepello out of a Triple Crown bid and he was retired.

135 Sir Ivor (2000 Guineas, Derby - 1968) Sir Ivor, given a confident ride by Piggott, produced a sharp turn of foot to win the 2000 Guineas of 1968 by a length and a half from Petingo, proving one of the best winners of the race for many a year. Although he had his stamina to prove at Epsom, Sir Ivor was sent off the 4/5 favourite for the Derby and he rewarded his supporters with an astonishing performance. Ridden with supreme confidence, as he had been in the Guineas, Sir Ivor was brought with a steady run to get on the heels of the leaders and he then found an excellent turn of foot to sweep into the lead for an impressive length-and-a-half success. Shadeed (2000 Guineas - 1985) Shadeed's scintillating performance in the Craven Stakes made it difficult to envisage defeat in the 2000 Guineas of 1985 and he was sent off the 4/5 favourite. Shadeed went to the front on the bridle over two furlongs out but had to be strongly ridden in the final furlong to hold on from Bairn. Shadeed would go on to prove himself an outstanding miler in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, scoring by two and a half lengths in a fast time. The Minstrel (Derby - 1977) As Never Say Die, Crepello, St Paddy, Sir Ivor, Nijinsky, Roberto and Empery before him, The Minstrel held a position close to the leaders approaching the bottom of Tattenham Hill. Once into the straight only Hot Grove, The Minstrel and Blushing Groom held out hope of winning, and for most of the way home Hot Grove seemed most the likely to succeed. The Minstrel needed about a furlong to get to grips with Hot Grove and then it took him nearly two furlongs to wear him down. Hard ridden, very nearly as hard as Roberto had been, The Minstrel went a neck up in the shadow of the post.

134 Petite Etoile (Oaks - 1959) Piggott had not been aboard Petit Etoile when she had won the 1000 Guineas of 1959, establishing herself as a top-class filly, but he was in the saddle at Epsom for the Oaks. It was clear from a long way out that only a lack of stamina could prevent Petit Etoile from following up her Guineas success as she was pulling double over her rivals. Still on the bit, Petit Etoile ranged alongside Cantelo and sprinted past her in the last furlong to win by three lengths with devastating ease. Petit Etoile won her next three races - the Sussex Stakes, Yorkshire Oaks and Champion Stakes - and remains one of the highest-rated fillies or mares in Timeform's experience.

133 St Paddy (Derby, St Leger - 1960) St Paddy had disappointed in the 2000 Guineas when only sixth, lacking the speed to make a serious impact, but he looked like a different horse in the Dante three weeks later - at no stage did it seem likely that he would be beaten. That Dante performance established St Paddy as the leading British hope for the Derby and he needed only a hands-and-heels ride to score at Epsom, registering a decisive three-length success over Alcaeus. St Paddy was also impressive in the St Leger, winning by three lengths but proving value for around five lengths after cruising to the front still on the bridle before drawing clear in style.

132 Teenoso (Derby - 1983) Very nearly 30 years after riding his first Derby winner in his teens, Piggott claimed his final Derby winner in trademark fashion on Teenoso. Once Piggott was booked for the ride, Teenoso, the winner of the Derby Trial at Lingfield, was backed down to start the 9/2 favourite, and he came home three lengths clear after setting sail for home early in the straight in stamina-sapping conditions.

131 Roberto (Derby - 1972) Roberto is best known as the only horse to have beaten Brigadier Gerard - he took that notable scalp in the 1972 Benson and Hedges Gold Cup at York. Earlier in the campaign Roberto also won the Derby, benefitting from a strong ride from Piggott. Rheingold looked to be getting the better of an epic tussle but 20 yards out Roberto edged forward to gain the verdict by a short-head.

130 Rodrigo de Triano (2000 Guineas - 1992) Piggott's 30th and final Classic came aboard Rodrigo de Triano in the 2000 Guineas of 1992. Rodrigo de Triano was waited with last of those who raced in the standside group and, having missed some of the scrimmaging, he came with a smooth run to collar Pursuit of Love and quicken away by a length and a half. Rodrigo de Triano won the Irish 2000 Guineas on his next start and ran to a higher level later in the campaign when successful in the Juddmonte International and Champion Stakes.

129 Commanche Run (St Leger - 1984) Commanche Run's game success in the 1984 St Leger provided Piggott with a record 28th British classic success. It was not a strong running of the St Leger and it was rescued from anti-climax by anticipation of racing history being made and by the race itself, which proved to be a crackerjack. Commanche Run, who had taken up the running entering the straight, was strongly pressed throughout the final couple of furlongs by Baynoun but he battled bravely to score by a neck. Ribocco (St Leger - 1967) The St Leger of 1967 was run at a tremendous gallop all the way and Ribocco, the Irish Derby winner, was kept in last place until making steady progress on the bridle shortly after turning into the straight. Approaching the distance, Ribocco, still on the bit, pounced on the outside and he flashed past his rivals on his way to a most impressive triumph.

128 Empery (Derby - 1976) Empery was first and foremost a stayer, and with that in mind Piggott gave him an ideal ride, never having him worse than fifth in the field of 23 in the 1976 Derby. Poised like Piggott’s other winners within striking distance of the leaders entering the straight, Empery held a better pitch than the unbeaten favourite Wollow. While Wollow made good progress in the straight, it only took him into fifth behind Empery who kept on so well in the final furlong that he won convincingly in the end by three lengths.

127 Aurelius (St Leger - 1961) Aurelius was delivered in peak condition on St Leger day in 1961 and he produced a game performance to score under Piggott. Aurelius was delivered with a sustained challenge two furlongs out that soon put him on top. He had to be hard ridden to hold off Bounteous, but he prevailed by three-quarters of a length. Humble Duty (1000 Guineas - 1970) Humble Duty had shown outstanding promise as a juvenile and she fulfilled that potential when winning the 1000 Guineas of 1970 by seven lengths. Humble Duty had been sent off joint-favourite for the Guineas along with Highest Hopes, the filly who had beaten her in the Fred Darling. As a contest the 1000 Guineas lasted only until the Dip as Highest Hopes backed out and Humble Duty hit the front before galloping powerfully up the hill. Blue Wind (Oaks - 1981) Blue Wind was one of the most decisive Oaks winners ever. The finish of the race bore some resemblance to that of a three-mile steeplechase, sixth-placed Fruition 32 lengths down on the winner, Go Leasing 29, Ivory Wings 22, Leap Lively 17 and Madam Gay, the runner-up, seven. It was a dazzling display from a filly who would go on to follow up in the Irish Oaks.

126 Ribero (St Leger - 1968) Ribero claimed the notable scalp of Sir Ivor in the Irish Derby and he gained a British classic success of his own in the 1968 St Leger. Ribero made his challenge approaching the two-furlong pole and in a couple of strides had swept into the lead. Approaching the final furlong he was challenged and overtaken by Canterbury, but at the line it was Ribero's nose who was in front. Ribero was emulating his brother Ribocco by winning the Irish Derby and St Leger. Athens Wood (St Leger - 1971) Piggott had a willing partner in the 1971 St Leger as Athens Wood was a horse noted for his toughness. Sent straight to the front in the 1971 St Leger, Athens Wood had to fight for all he was worth in the straight, fending off stern challenges from Homeric and Falkland, but he simply wouldn't give in and prevailed by a neck.

124 Boucher (St Leger - 1972) The 1972 St Leger was run at a very slow pace - which was handy for Boucher who was able to recover ground after missing the break - and the contest didn't develop until the field turned for home. Boucher moved up smoothly looking sure to win comfortably but he started to hang left into his main rival, Our Mirage, and Piggott had to change his whip quickly to correct the situation. Once straightened, Boucher held Our Mirage at half a length through the final 200 yards and was on top inside the half-furlong. Circus Plume (Oaks - 1984) Circus Plume's victory in the Oaks provided Piggott with his 27th British classic success, drawing him level with Frank Buckle's long-standing record. Circus Plume was perhaps a fortunate winner of a below-par Oaks - the subsequently-disqualified third might have won if putting it all in - but she went on to show better form and was probably the equal of any of her age and sex in Europe over a mile and a half in 1984, with the exception of Northern Trick who beat her on merit in the Prix Vermeille.

123 Juliette Marny (Oaks - 1975) Juliette Marny won in a trot from a weak field by Oaks standards at Epsom, showing considerably improved form. Two factors, above all others, seem to have been responsible for bringing about her improvement: the change in the ground from soft to firm and the use of blinkers for the first time. Piggott stayed loyal to Juliette Marny in the Irish Oaks - he could have ridden the Derby second Nobiliary or the well-regarded Tuscarora - and it was an inspired decision as she beat Tuscarora by a neck. Fairy Footsteps (1000 Guineas - 1981) Fairy Footsteps was sent off favourite for the 1000 Guineas of 1981 after running out a convincing winner of the Nell Gwyn and she showed a good attitude to win the classic. Piggott jumped Fairy Footsteps quickly ahead on the far side and she strode out powerfully and keenly, a length or so in front of the pack and setting a reasonable pace. Fairy Footsteps never threatened to run away with the race but stuck on exceptionally well up the hill, so well that she appeared to have more in hand than the winning margin of a neck over Tolmi.