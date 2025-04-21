More Thunder had been campaigned at around a mile and a quarter by Sir Michael Stoute last season, but he's out of the listed-winning sprinter Buying Trouble and was dropped markedly in trip on his first start for William Haggas.

A well-run six-furlong handicap, against useful sorts who have spent their careers competing as sprinters, would have provided a significantly different test for More Thunder, but it was one he relished.

More Thunder travelled fluently under a patient ride, made headway inside the final couple of furlongs to lead 100 yards out and was well on top by the line, scoring by a length and three-quarters.

That performance represented a significant improvement on his previous efforts and, still completely unexposed as a sprinter, it would be little surprise were he to progress beyond handicaps. More is required as, for context, the winner of the Group 2 Abernant Stakes, Sajir, earned a rating of 115, but More Thunder is a smart prospect

Almeric (112p from 93p)

1m1f Feilden Stakes, Tuesday

Almeric boasts a superb middle-distance pedigree - his granddam is the dual Champion Stakes winner Alborada - and he has clearly inherited plenty of ability based on his performance in the Feilden Stakes

Almeric had made an encouraging start to his career during a very light juvenile campaign, getting off the mark in a York maiden on his second start, but he took a big stride forward on his reappearance to successfully make the leap to listed level.

A well-run race on rain-softened ground ensured it was a thorough test at the trip and that emphasis on stamina seemed to suit Almeric who stuck to his task to score by a length, with the runner-up seven and a half lengths clear of the third. Almeric ran to a similar level as last year's winner, Jayarebe, who went on to win the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes and the Group 2 Prix Dollar, and he still has the 'small p' to show he's expected to improve further, especially when stepping up in trip again.

For context, Delacroix was also given a Timeform performance rating of 112 for his victory in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, though that one ran to a slightly higher level when runner-up in the Futurity Trophy last season.