Pedigree profiles for Field of Gold, Zanzoun and Almeric

John Ingles delves into the pedigrees of the major three-year-old winners at this week's Craven meeting.

Both winners of the main three-year-old contests at Newmarket on Tuesday were home-breds who came from families developed by their respective breeders for generations. If ="https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/profiles/horse/1159735">Almeric’s grey coat wasn’t already a clue, the Feilden Stakes winner’s name was a big give-away that he comes from Lanwades Stud’s famous ‘Al’ family which had its origins when Lanwades owner Kirsten Rausing bought the Aga Khan filly Alruccaba – Almeric’s fourth dam - in the mid-1980s. Alruccaba’s descendants have been hugely successful for Miss Rausing, particularly the female members of the family. They include Alpinista who ended her racing career with a sixth straight Group 1 success in the 2022 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Alpinista is a granddaughter of Albanova, also trained by Sir Mark Prescott, who won three Group 1 contests in Germany, and was a sister to a still better filly in Alborada, dual winner of the Champion Stakes for the same stable. Alborada’s daughter Alvarita might not have been quite as good, but she raced only four times and still showed useful form, making a belated winning debut at Salisbury in September of her three-year-old season and winning a listed race at Saint-Cloud over an extended ten furlongs on her final outing that December. Alverita has been a prolific broodmare at Lanwades, with Almeric being her tenth winning foal.

Some of her earlier winners have been useful, including Alla Speranza, winner of the Group 3 Kilternan Stakes at Leopardstown, who is herself the dam of Shine So Bright, an untypically speedy member of the family (he was by Oasis Dream) who won the now discontinued Free Handicap at the Craven meeting for Almeric’s trainer Andrew Balding in 2019 before going on to success in the City of York Stakes. With a Timeform rating of 112p, Almeric is already the highest rated of his dam’s many winners, with the potential to improve further and stay a bit further too than the Feilden Stakes’ nine furlongs. He holds a Dante entry but if he ends up contesting a Derby, it’s likely to be the French version as he’s not entered at Epsom. If he did end up at Chantilly, he’d be bidding to follow in the footsteps of his sire Study of Man who won the Prix du Jockey Club in 2018 and began his stallion career at Lanwades two years later. Almeric comes from just the second crop of his sire whose best runner so far is his year-older stablemate Kalpana, a very smart winner of the Fillies’ And Mares’ Stakes on her final start last year. In a very good week or so for Juddmonte, the Nell Gwyn Stakes went to their Dubawi filly Zanzoun who is the first foal of Frankel’s daughter Franconia. That means that Zanzoun is bred on the same cross as the same connections’ Lead Artist who was narrowly beaten in the Wood Ditton at last year’s Craven meeting before developing into a very smart colt for John and Thady Gosden at up to a mile and a quarter. Gosden senior also trained the useful Franconia (Timeform rating 109) who ran just five times but was first past the post in listed races at Newbury (subsequently disqualified) and York in the covid-hit season of 2020. Franconia’s notable half-sister was the smart filly Winsili, also trained by Gosden. She too ran only five times but ended her career by causing something of an upset when a 20/1 winner of the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood when avoiding trouble in a messy race. Incidentally, Khalid Abdullah’s apparent first string in that Nassau, Hot Snap (that year’s Nell Gwyn winner), was back in third and she’s the dam of another promising Juddmonte filly this spring, Swelter, winner of the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown. Further back in Zanzoun’s pedigree, it’s a very solid middle-distance/staying family featuring the likes of Dubai Sheema Classic winner Polish Summer, Hardwicke Stakes/Yorkshire Cup winner Snow Sky and Coronation Cup winner Sunshack. While Zanzoun was beaten when tried over a mile as a two-year-old, that was early days in her career and it’s hard to believe she won’t prove effective given another try at the trip; if anything, she’s bred to stay a mile and a quarter in due course.

Zanzoun wins the Nell Gwyn