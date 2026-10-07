Timeform Preview: Darley Dewhurst Stakes

Timeform's David Cleary picks through the strengths and potential weaknesses of Saturday's Darley Dewhurst Stakes field from a Timeform perspective.

Dewhurst Stakes, seven furlongs, 2yo colts and fillies News that a yearling colt by Night of Thunder had been sold for a European record 4.6 million guineas at Tattersalls on Tuesday, tells very much the story of the top end of horse racing. A final bid on behalf of Godolphin was enough to see off the challenge of Coolmore. The clash between the two behemoths of the turf is likely to resume on the track in the Dewhurst Stakes on Saturday. In the last ten runnings of the race, four have gone to Aidan O'Brien and three to Charlie Appleby. Two of the other three have gone to Andrew Balding, who trains the only colt not in Coolmore or Godolphin colours among the seven left in the race currently.

The bidding stops at 4m for the Frankel colt (Tattersalls) on Wednesday

Best winning performances on Timeform ratings since 2001 127 City of Troy

126 Frankel

125 New Approach Pinatubo Teofilo

124 Shamardal Too Darn Hot

123 Air Force Blue Rock of Gibraltar The Dewhurst is the premier race for two year olds in Europe and has been won by some of the great names, as the list of the best winners this century shows. Altogether the 25 winners since 2001 include five 2000 Guineas winners, three Derby winners, two dual Poulains/Jockey Club winners and a pair of Irish Guineas winners (in addition to the two that were doubling up from Newmarket). Two other Dewhurst winners, Pinatubo (Jean Prat) and US Navy Flag (July Cup) added a non-classic Group 1 as a three year old, while Belardo won a Lockinge at four. Two winners didn't race subsequently, Teofilo, who was retired due to injury, and Gewan, who was fatally injured in training prior to his three-year-old return. There have been 'duds', but not many in recent years, Shadow Of Light the only winner in the last decade to run subsequently and not win a Group 1 at three. Shadow of Light is the lowest-rated Dewhurst winner this century and he also faced one of the smallest number of opponents, just four others going to post. Aidan O'Brien's number one string The Lion In Winter was withdrawn with a foot infection, leaving runners from the yard sent off at 12/1 and 33/1. Of the quintet, only Seagulls Eleven has made much impact subsequently.

READ: Sporting Life Podcast Dewhurst Tips

Tactics There is obviously a possibility that there will be an even smaller field than in 2024. Several of the runners are also entered in the Autumn Stakes or hold an engagement in the Futurity at Doncaster. Of the apparent main contender for each team, there is a likely contrast in styles. Desert Castle has been held up and travelled smoothly in winning both his races. Darkness Falls, who has raced over further than seven furlongs so far, has been ridden prominently and found plenty in winning his last two races. It seems likely that Darkness Falls will need to have use made of him to get the better of Desert Castle, possibly assisted by a stable companion, though Great Barrier Reef would be expected to be a contender in his own right.

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Trip/Ground/Draw The draw ought not to be an issue, though even in small fields it has been known for the runners to split into groups. That was the case in the 2024 running, where the five went three and two, Ryan Moore's enterprise on Expanded on the stand rail foiled by William Buick on Native Trail in the centre only close home. Despite some rain in the forecast, the ground is expected to be on the firm side of good, as it has been for all the Rowley Mile meetings this autumn (Timeform has called the ground Good to Firm for four of the five cards, with the last day of the Cambridgeshire meeting recorded as Firm). Of the seven entries, Raging Bull won his maiden on Heavy and Gentle Hurricane has raced only on ground recorded by Timeform as Good. The trip is the issue that raises the biggest question – how effective will Darkness Falls be at seven furlongs? In many ways he seems a more obvious fit for the Futurity, given he's raced at a mile or nine furlongs to date. Getting the tactics right, given he's looked more about stamina than speed, seems the key to his chance.

Desert Castle saunters to the Champagne Stakes

Pedigree In considering the question about Darkness Falls and the trip, a look at his pedigree is needed. Darkness Falls has what might be called a pedigree of contrasts, a type often seen in Ballydoyle runners, where adding speed to the dam's side of a stout male line is a common feature. Darkness Falls is by Camelot, a son of Montjeu, who was by Sadler's Wells out of a Royal Oak runner-up by Top Ville. Darkness Falls' dam You'resobeautiful was a sprinter on the track, by No Nay Never, listed-placed at three. Her first foal, The Flying Seagull (by Kodiac) is a winner at six furlongs. Darkness Falls has been campaigned as if he very much takes after the sire's side of this pedigree and his performances so far raise a concern as to how effective he'll be dropping back in trip. In addition, it's interesting to note that You'resobeautiful's dam Hula Angel, who won the Rockfel and Irish One Thousand Guineas, was more regularly covered by stallions in the Sadler's Wells line. Her progeny included a son of Montjeu, Tigris River who was a useful winner on the Flat at up to two miles and later stayed three miles over jumps.

Darkness Falls wins at Leopardstown

Form Desert Castle and Darkness Falls have little between them on form, having run to a smart level. A reproduction of what they have done so far would rank them near the bottom of the winners this century, but both look sure to improve further. Desert Castle won the Champagne Stakes, a race won by Chaldean and Too Darn Hot before their Dewhurst successes in the last decade. Darkness Falls won the Golden Fleece, a recently promoted Group 1. It's a race Aidan O'Brien has won 12 times since 2010. His previous winners of the race include Australia and Auguste Rodin. It hasn't been a typical prep race for the stable's Dewhurst runners. Auguste Rodin went on to win the Futurity, a race also landed by Darkness Falls' own sire Camelot. Great Barrier Reef is a more typical O'Brien Dewhurst candidate, in that he won the Coventry. Dawn Approach and the O'Brien-trained War Command have completed the double. Two O'Brien Coventry winners in recent years, Arizona and Gstaad, were runners-up in the Dewhurst. O'Brien's third entry, Raging Bull, has just a maiden win to his name. However, it's worth noting that his stable has won this particular maiden, at the Curragh at the end of September, several times in recent years with runners that made their next appearance in a pattern race. Van Gogh was second in the Autumn Stakes (then won the Criterium International) and Mega Force was runner-up in the Zetland, both on this card. Espionage was beaten a neck in the Criterium International after his win at the Curragh. Gentle Hurricane, representing Andrew Balding, would be following the same route as the stable's two Dewhurst winners, Chaldean and Gewan, who both contested the Acomb (both won) and Champagne Stakes (Chaldean won; Gewan flopped). Gentle Hurricane didn't win either but he showed a lot of improvement in finishing second to the subsequent Royal Lodge winner Haffner in the Acomb.