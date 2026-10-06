Tattersalls Book One latest: Godolphin in huge spending spree

Godolphin led way on the opening day of Book One of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale with a huge spending spree.

Sheikh Mohammed’s team paid 4,600.000 for Lot 130, a Night Of Thunder colt out of the Group One-placed My Astra, the highest price ever paid for a yearling colt at the sale. Having beaten Coolmore in the bidding war, Anthony Stroud told www.tattersalls.com: "He was a really beautiful colt, by Night Of Thunder from a very good family. He is particularly taking individual. He has the pedigree, he's got the looks, he's got stallion potential, and is just an extremely nice horse coming from a very good stud, and we couldn't be happier. It was the top end of our valuation."

Lot 130 - the sale-topping son of Night Of Thunder (copyright Tattersalls)

Earlier they also saw off Coolmore after a sustained duel for Lot 87, a son of Wootton Basssett from the family of Lord North. Stroud said of that purchase: "He is an extremely nice horse, an outstanding horse, by Wootton Bassett and there are not so many to come from him now. This colt is from a wonderful farm that has bred countless good horses and the whole team liked him."

Lot 27 - The 1.8m son of Frankel (photo courtesy of Tattersalls)