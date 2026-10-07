Weekend racing preview: Sporting Life Podcast Dewhurst Tips

We asked our Podcast team whether they're for or against Desert Castle going into Saturday's Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's Frankel colt is odds-on to stretch his unbeaten record to three in the Group One with Aidan O'Brien seemingly providing the main dangers in Darkness Falls and Great Barrier Reef. So is it a yes or no about the market leader? David Johnson: “I think it’s a yes from me – but not with any great confidence. We’re left here with a Dewhurst that feels a little like the Middle Park did. We’re looking at it and thinking, this isn’t a strong race. We don’t have the really interesting two-year-old colt at the minute and it intrigues me that Darkness Falls is still in here and might pitch up.

Darkness Falls wins at Leopardstown

“When we saw him winning over nine furlongs at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival, I thought we were far more likely to see him in America or more probably the Futurity at Doncaster than in a Dewhurst. That would have been more of a fit for a horse that you think is going to be more of a mile-and-a-quarter or a mile-and-a-half horse next year. “Desert Castle was really good at Doncaster and sets the standard here. I’m not convinced Darkness Falls will end up running if Great Barrier Reef gets to the race. He should have gone to the Middle Park but missed that engagement. He needs to get his career back on track. But I expect the favourite to step forward again from Doncaster and in this field I think that will be good enough in a race that won’t take as much winning as a Dewhurst sometimes can.” Click here to listen to the latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast

Graham Cunningham: “Desert Castle has drifted left off the bridle on both of his starts to date but I’d be stronger on him as a proper Group One horse than David is. He’s by Frankel and Frankel has had at least one Dewhurst winner. 16 years ago by the way since Frankel won this race which is a scary stat in itself. But Desert Castle looks a really, really strong, good-looking horse and while stablemate Musical Times has that instant zip, his is power and quite sustained power once he hits top gear. The way he came clear at Doncaster was really impressive and if Appleby thinks he’s the best of his bunch of two-year-olds then that’s a pretty strong recommendation. “I think he’ll win this and win it well. Darkness Falls’ CV is pretty impressive but I want to touch on the times. He was impressive in the Golden Fleece, a first-time Group One at Leopardstown over 1800 metres, but hit the line in 1.51.73 with a 24.62 closer. Last year’s Dewhurst, run on top of the ground, was won in 1:23.4 so it’s a substantially different test of what Darkness Falls can do this week but at Leopardstown he was commanding.”

Desert Castle saunters to the Champagne Stakes

Billy Nash: “He was commanding and I think there are a couple of very interesting things about Darkness Falls. Firstly the thing that really fascinates me about this race is that Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby already have a really good line to each other’s horses. Desert Castle beat Sergei Diaghilev at Doncaster and Darkness Falls when he won at Leppardstown beat a horse of Joseph O’Brien’s called Jesus Green who incidentally runs at Navan on Wednesday so keep an eye on him. Back in third was Quest For Stars for Charlie Appleby who was unbeaten coming to Leopardstown. “They both have a really good idea of how good the other one’s horse is and the other fascinating thing about Darkness Falls is that Aidan has come out subsequently and said this fellow could be a potential Triple Crown contender next year. Well, if he’s going to turn into one of those then he probably does need to have the speed to win a Dewhurst. I do expect him to run here without trying to second guess Aidan for a minute. I just think there’s a really good chance he’ll run and they clearly feel this fella is the real deal. They have plenty to test him against at home and if they think he has the speed for the Dewhurst then that’s good enough for me.

Coventry Stakes winner Great Barrier Reef

“They do have a good second string to their bow with Great Barrier Reef who is a really good two-year-old in his own right and I don't think he’s got the credit he deserves this year. He won the Coventry despite being drawn on the wrong side of the track and came back at the Curragh after a bit of a hold-up in the middle of the season and finished second but he finished second to a horse called Push The Boat Out who ran really well in the Middle Park. He was trying to give him five pounds on his first start for ten weeks. That was a better run than maybe it looked at the time and I do think the step up to seven furlongs will really suit him, that’s the way he’s been shaping up. “He’d be a fascinating contender too but it looks to me as though Darkness Falls is definitely the number one Ballydoyle runner.”