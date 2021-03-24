Timeform Horses to Follow on the Flat in 2021: King's Lynn

King’s Lynn has had just five career starts, breaking his maiden on his second outing in a big-field sales race at Doncaster in September 2019, and his three starts last season only scratched the surface of his potential.

It’s hard enough to find the Wokingham winner on the day, never mind three months in advance, but King’s Lynn will surely be aimed at the race given the identify of his owner, and he strongly appeals as the type to win a big sprint handicap in 2021.

Even then he showed loads of promise, chasing home Starman (another member of the Fifty) on his reappearance back on Town Moor in August and signing off with an excellent second in a handicap at the same track in October, lack of experience and track position having been his undoing in the Ayr Silver Cup in between.

King’s Lynn is still open to more improvement as he embarks on his four-year-old campaign and that counts for plenty when the top-end sprint handicaps so often lack for unexposed types nowadays.

He’ll probably need to win before Royal Ascot to have a chance of getting a run in the Wokingham, but that’s no bad thing when nominating him as a horse to follow, and in Andrew Balding – who saddled Tactical to win last season’s Windsor Castle Stakes to provide The Queen with her twenty-fourth Royal Ascot winner – he’s got a trainer with a proven track record of winning big sprint handicaps, including the Wokingham which he won with Dark Missile in 2007.

