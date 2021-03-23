Timeform Horses to Follow on the Flat in 2021: Ilaraab

Click here to add horses, jockeys & trainers to our FREE tracker - My Stable

Selected by Matt Gardner, Senior Horse Racing Analyst

Ilaraab was one of the most progressive horses of 2020, looking in need of the experience when beaten on his debut at Newmarket but then going on to win all five of his subsequent starts, his spree starting in a minor event at Thirsk and culminating with a smart performance to win a competitive handicap at York from a BHA mark of 95.

What makes Ilaraab’s campaign even more impressive is the brevity of it in a year when the start of the Flat season was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ilaraab made his belated debut in the first week of June and was on the sidelines for another four weeks before his victory at Thirsk, but he then went on to race four times in two months, quite an intensive spell for one still new to the game.

He coped admirably under the circumstances, overcoming steadily-run races to add to his tally at Wolverhampton and Beverley (his handicap debut), both in August, before again showing an ability to quicken off slow fractions in a hot handicap at Newbury in September, beating the smart Royal Marine and subsequent Old Rowley Cup winner Kingbrook. Ilaraab demonstrated his versatility at York on his final start of last season, picking up well despite the race being run at a stronger tempo than those he’d contested previously.

He wasn’t even subjected to maximum pressure as he came from off the pace to win in authoritative fashion, beating a quartet of well-treated and in-form rivals by three quarters of a length.