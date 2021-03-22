Timeform Horses to Follow on the Flat in 2021: Bounce The Blues

Bounce The Blues started last season in the care of John Feane in Ireland but made the switch to Andrew Balding after winning a 7f Listed event at Naas in August.

She had opened her account in a maiden over the same course and distance earlier that month, landing the spoils comfortably by a length and three quarters, and there was plenty to like about how she then coped with the step up in grade, still last entering the straight but staying on well from two furlongs out to win by half a length with a bit in hand.

Bounce The Blues made her first start for Balding just 17 days later in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster, where she very much caught the eye in being beaten a length and a half into third behind Foxtrot Lady, finishing better than anything else having begun her run from a long way back.