Timeform 'Large P improvers

Timeform highlight three maidens who shaped well on debut and earned the 'Large P' to show they are capable of much better form.

Precise (Timeform rating 81P) Runner-up, 6f fillies' maiden, Fairyhouse, Wednesday 9 July There was plenty of promise on show in this six-furlong fillies' maiden, which promises to be a race to follow, but the one arguably open to greatest improvement is runner-up Precise. She was outpaced entering the straight and understandably looked green under pressure, wandering around, but the penny started to drop in the closing stages and she ran on strongly to get to within three-quarters of a length of the winner. Precise has a mixed pedigree as she's by sprinter Starspangledbanner but is out of a sister to smart stayer Kingfisher. It remains to be seen what sort of trip will prove optimum for Precise, but based on her strength in the finish at Fairyhouse she already looks likely to appreciate a step up to seven furlongs.

Amelia Earhart (76P) Third, 7f fillies' maiden, Leopardstown, Thursday 10 July Amelia Earhart is bred to stay well - she's by Derby winner Camelot and out of Irish Oaks runner-up Venus de Milo - and she made a promising introduction with that in mind when third in a seven-furlong maiden at Leopardstown. Amelia Earhart raced handily in a race run at a steady pace, but she ran green when first asked for her effort and couldn't get on terms with the pair who had raced in advance of her and were best placed to strike when the tempo lifted. She's likely to be more streetwise with the outing under her belt and could improve markedly, especially further down the line when she's faced with stiffer tests of stamina (she's a full sister to Chester Cup winner Cleveland).

Catullus (81P) Third, 7f maiden, Newmarket, Friday 11 July This seven-furlong maiden has a notable roll of honour - it was won by Field of Gold last year - and the first two home, who pulled a little way clear, look likely to be competing in pattern company. Catullus, a stablemate of the winner Distant Storm, couldn't land a blow, but he offered plenty to work with and should take a big step forward with the experience to call on. Catullus was carrying some condition and was noisy beforehand, while he also looked green in the race, failing to initially pick up as well as others. His chance was also hindered by some trouble in running, but he kept on nicely when in the clear inside the final furlong to grab third in the style of one likely to progress significantly.