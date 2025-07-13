Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of two-year-old races that had depth and should provide a source of winners.
6f fillies' maiden, Fairyhouse
Wednesday 9 July
A quicker time than the following 2-y-o maiden for males and this appeals as a race to keep firmly on side, plenty of interesting newcomers in attendance and they made up all bar one of the first 6.
QUIET MUTINY justified support to make a winning start, sealing it with a turf of foot; in touch, ridden over 2f out, quickened to lead last ½f, won readily; will improve.
PRECISE, easy to back, nevertheless shaped with plenty of encouragement in a race that appears to have depth; handy, outpaced entering straight, ran green, kept on well final 1f; will be suited by 7f and well up to winning a similar event with significant improvement on the cards.
DANCING SAXON was much improved from debut dropped to sprinting, looking as if she'd slipped them at one stage; disputed lead, went on under 3f out, went clear approaching final 1f, worn down final 100 yds and lost second soon after; likely to progress again.
TEEWINOT, a mix on breeding, made a promising start to career and is sure to learn from this; awkward leaving stalls, mid-field, headway under pressure 2f out, stayed on until final 50 yds.
PIVOTAL ATTACK made some appeal on pedigree and is bound to improve on this debut form; mid-field, pushed along home turn, headway out wide under 2f out, ran green last ½f, kept on, not knocked about.
SMEXY, whose sales price rose appreciably as a yearling, shaped very well in a race that contained plenty of interesting types; mid-division, shaken up out wide over 2f out, headway approaching final 1f, ran on under hands-and-heels riding and finished with running left; should make considerable progress and win races.
DREAMY SKIES matched debut form in a more competitive race than that one, paying late on for trying to match strides with the third; disputed lead until early in straight, no extra final 1f; remains capable of better.
STELLA AMOROSA, bred to be useful, should know more next time and improve; close up, driven 2f out, beaten when ran green approaching final 1f.
TWO FINE SHOEZ is seemingly being brought along with nurseries over longer trips in mind; mid-field, pushed along under 3f out, not knocked about, never landed a blow.
WHATS IT ALL ABOUT was found wanting for know-how when off the bridle; in touch, driven early in straight, weakening when wandered over 1f out.
AURORA MIST failed to repeat last effort the previous week upped in trip; mid-division, off the bridle long way out, never involved.
XERLING, speedily bred, is probably one for later on; dwelt, raced off the pace, took strong hold, pushed along under 3f out, merely passed beaten horses.
NANDO LILY, who had been sold cheaply, offered little; slowly into stride, always behind.
WEDDING YEAR, in tongue strap for debut, could hardly have shown any less; slowly into stride, ran wide home turn, always behind.
ATALLAH, a cheap purchase given pedigree, showed nothing; very slowly away, soon detached, brief headway 2f out, left behind soon after.
7f maiden, Newmarket
Friday 11 July
A maiden last year won by Field of Gold, with 2 subsequent pattern winners in the places, so this renewal has much to live up to, but so many of the runners made appeal on paper and looks, that there is a decent chance this will again throw up some good winners, perhaps even a star for this autumn and beyond; a trio, including the leader and the runner-up, were isolated from the rest of the field for the first 2f, but that had little bearing on the outcome.
DISTANT STORM, with a superb pedigree that has added rarity value, his dam being the only foal sired by George Washington, came with a tall reputation and delivered on debut, looking to have done plenty of work and knowing his job, the outcome decided on the nod, the runner-up every bit as promising and arguably with more longer-term potential, though both good prospects and a rematch in a pattern event something to savour; close up, shaken up 2f out, disputed lead final 1f, edged ahead line; will go on to better things.
CONSTITUTION RIVER, bred to be smart, went down narrowly on debut, but looked at least as good a prospect as the winner, not so obviously ready and with much more about him physically; tracked pace, shaken up 2f out, ran green, hung left, disputed lead final 1f, ran on, beaten on the nod; an exciting prospect, sure to win races and potentially a leading 2-y-o if all goes well.
CATULLUS, has more about him than the winner, but he wasn't anywhere near so ready, carrying condition and noisy beforehand, and he showed plenty of inexperience in the race too, finding trouble not helping either, his debut all in all containing plenty of potential; held up, headway 3f out, hung left, short of room under 2f out, switched, shaken up, ran green, took third late on; open to significant improvement.
BILLECART, bred to be useful, has made an encouraging start, knew job; tracked pace, shaken up over 2f out, challenged over 1f out, kept on inside final 1f; will improve.
OXAGON, with a pedigree of contrasts, was very much in need of experience on debut, but was getting the hang of things in the latter stages and will know a fair bit more next time; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, shaken up 3f out, ran green, kept on final 1f, never on terms; sure to progress.
VENETIAN PRINCE, bred more for stamina than speed, even though his dam won the Duchess of Cambridge on this card, is an athletic sort and he showed promise on debut, likely to leave this form well behind in time; in touch, shaken up 2f out, hung left, not quicken, plugged on final 1f, never on terms; will be suited by 1m; will improve.
HENGROIN, in first-time tongue strap and over 1f longer trip, made the most of his experience, but that wasn't nearly sufficient in a maiden of this quality, nurseries at least an appealing an option as maidens; led, shaken up 2f out, headed 1f out, weakened.
ASPECT ISLAND on pedigree might have been expected to start off at 6f, looking a sprinting type too, but there wasn't much speed to his performance, lacking sharpness on debut; in touch, outpaced halfway, never on terms.
OCEANS FOUR, already gelded, needed the run, but offered little all the same, just too much in need of experience; slowly into stride, in rear, soon off bridle, ran green, made no impression.
SWORD MAKER, his stable's first 2-y-o runner of the year, looked backward and made an unpromising start to career; prominent, shaken up 3f out, weakened quickly 2f out; he's not a bad type and has a decent pedigree, so there is some hope for when he's fit.
RAGING RAJ ran close to his debut form, back on turf, this just way too hot a race for his level of ability; held up, shaken up 3f out, dropped away 2f out.
ANEEDAHBEER showed little again, not surprisingly given the standard of this maiden; held up, took keen hold, shaken up 3f out, dropped away under 2f out.
