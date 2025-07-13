Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

A quicker time than the following 2-y-o maiden for males and this appeals as a race to keep firmly on side, plenty of interesting newcomers in attendance and they made up all bar one of the first 6.

QUIET MUTINY justified support to make a winning start, sealing it with a turf of foot; in touch, ridden over 2f out, quickened to lead last ½f, won readily; will improve.

PRECISE, easy to back, nevertheless shaped with plenty of encouragement in a race that appears to have depth; handy, outpaced entering straight, ran green, kept on well final 1f; will be suited by 7f and well up to winning a similar event with significant improvement on the cards.

DANCING SAXON was much improved from debut dropped to sprinting, looking as if she'd slipped them at one stage; disputed lead, went on under 3f out, went clear approaching final 1f, worn down final 100 yds and lost second soon after; likely to progress again.

TEEWINOT, a mix on breeding, made a promising start to career and is sure to learn from this; awkward leaving stalls, mid-field, headway under pressure 2f out, stayed on until final 50 yds.

PIVOTAL ATTACK made some appeal on pedigree and is bound to improve on this debut form; mid-field, pushed along home turn, headway out wide under 2f out, ran green last ½f, kept on, not knocked about.

SMEXY, whose sales price rose appreciably as a yearling, shaped very well in a race that contained plenty of interesting types; mid-division, shaken up out wide over 2f out, headway approaching final 1f, ran on under hands-and-heels riding and finished with running left; should make considerable progress and win races.

DREAMY SKIES matched debut form in a more competitive race than that one, paying late on for trying to match strides with the third; disputed lead until early in straight, no extra final 1f; remains capable of better.

STELLA AMOROSA, bred to be useful, should know more next time and improve; close up, driven 2f out, beaten when ran green approaching final 1f.

TWO FINE SHOEZ is seemingly being brought along with nurseries over longer trips in mind; mid-field, pushed along under 3f out, not knocked about, never landed a blow.

WHATS IT ALL ABOUT was found wanting for know-how when off the bridle; in touch, driven early in straight, weakening when wandered over 1f out.

AURORA MIST failed to repeat last effort the previous week upped in trip; mid-division, off the bridle long way out, never involved.

XERLING, speedily bred, is probably one for later on; dwelt, raced off the pace, took strong hold, pushed along under 3f out, merely passed beaten horses.

NANDO LILY, who had been sold cheaply, offered little; slowly into stride, always behind.

WEDDING YEAR, in tongue strap for debut, could hardly have shown any less; slowly into stride, ran wide home turn, always behind.

ATALLAH, a cheap purchase given pedigree, showed nothing; very slowly away, soon detached, brief headway 2f out, left behind soon after.