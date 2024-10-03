Timeform Large P: Four exciting prospects

Tony McFadden highlights the four highest-rated juveniles with the Timeform Large P, a sparingly used symbol that denotes the horse is capable of much better.

Anno Domini (Timeform rating 101P)

Anno Domini was a very expensive breeze-up buy at 525,000 guineas and he looked a good prospect when making a winning start at Newbury in June, doing well to overcome early trouble in running and scoring more impressively than the final margin of three-quarters of a length would suggest. That earned Anno Domini the Timeform Large P and it was retained after he again won with more in hand than the three-quarter-length margin would suggest in a Sandown novice, where he looked set to win by further until closed down close home. That form has since been franked as the runner-up Windlord won a York maiden in style and then finished third in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes.

Cosmic Year (Timeform rating 97P)

Cosmic Year is bred to be smart - he's a half-brother to the high-class Time Test and is out of Group 1 winner Passage of Time - and he has clearly inherited plenty of ability based on his impressive debut success at Sandown. Cosmic Year loomed up over two furlongs out, quickened to lead on the approach to the final furlong and readily assumed control, storming six and a half lengths clear. He ran to a high rating for a debutant and, with plenty still to come, looks well up to making his mark in pattern company.

Sandtrap was well backed on debut at Salisbury - to such an extent that she was sent off odds-on - and she justified that support with an emphatic four-and-three-quarter-length success. Sandtrap showed signs of inexperience, taking a keen hold in the early stages and needing to be shaken up briefly around two furlongs out, but she picked up strongly, deploying a notable turn of foot. As a tall, rangy sort from a good US family, she looks like a smart prospect.

Detain is a half-brother to three smart sorts in Arrest, Spring Loaded and Dinozzo and he has the potential to reach that sort of level after making a stylish winning debut at Kempton. Detain lacked sharpness early on but he put in some fine work in the home straight to quicken to the front entering the final furlong and win by a couple of lengths. He was further back than ideal in a steadily-run race, so it was impressive how comfortably he made his ground under a hands-and-heels ride, looking like something out of the ordinary. It's worth noting that the second, fourth and fifth all won next time out to give the form a boost.