Timeform Horse Racing Tips on Saturday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Beverley, Catterick and Haydock on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Live In The Dream - 13:50 Haydock

Live In The Dream enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2023, winning on three occasions, most notably in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York. Quick ground and a flat track suited Live In The Dream who showed blistering speed and produced a much-improved display to beat the previous year's winner Highfield Princess by a length, with the King's Stand winner Bradsell three-quarters of a length back in third. Live In The Dream, who ended his campaign with creditable efforts in America, made a promising reappearance when runner-up in the Temple Stakes over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago and the quicker conditions on Saturday could help him get back to the very smart level he showed in the Nunthorpe. He is 4 lb clear of Believing at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and stands out as the one to beat with conditions in his favour.

John Of Gaunt Stakes tips! | Haydock preview

The Big Improver Miss Gitana - 16:25 Beverley

Miss Gitana didn't show much in novice company at distances around seven furlongs last season but, like so many from the Sir Mark Prescott yard, she has raised her game since going up in trip in handicaps. She was an encouraging fourth on her return at Yarmouth in April, despite a steadily-run race over a mile and a quarter failing to place enough emphasis on stamina, and she duly built on that when only narrowly denied over this course and distance last time. Miss Gitana looked to have done enough crossing the line but was beaten by an unexposed last-time winner in a head-bobbing finish. She was suited by the longer trip of a mile and a half, though, and this well-bred filly (out of a listed winner) remains with more to offer.

The Timeform Flag Sunny Orange - 15:20 Catterick Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Sunny Orange hasn't won since making a successful debut at Leicester in April 2022 but he offered encouragement when fourth over this course and distance on his penultimate start and also shaped well when fifth at Redcar 12 days ago. Sunny Orange, who had the worst of the draw in stall 16, was dropped in at the rear after being carried right early on and he also met interference inside the final couple of furlongs when attempting to make headway. However, the way he stayed on when finally getting the gap suggests that he was unlucky not to finish closer and he seems in good enough form to capitalise on this reduced mark.