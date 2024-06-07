Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Timeform Horse Racing Tips on Saturday

By Timeform
16:04 · FRI June 07, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Beverley, Catterick and Haydock on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice

Live In The Dream - 13:50 Haydock

Live In The Dream enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2023, winning on three occasions, most notably in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Quick ground and a flat track suited Live In The Dream who showed blistering speed and produced a much-improved display to beat the previous year's winner Highfield Princess by a length, with the King's Stand winner Bradsell three-quarters of a length back in third.

Live In The Dream, who ended his campaign with creditable efforts in America, made a promising reappearance when runner-up in the Temple Stakes over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago and the quicker conditions on Saturday could help him get back to the very smart level he showed in the Nunthorpe. He is 4 lb clear of Believing at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and stands out as the one to beat with conditions in his favour.

John Of Gaunt Stakes tips! | Haydock preview

The Big Improver

Miss Gitana - 16:25 Beverley

Miss Gitana didn't show much in novice company at distances around seven furlongs last season but, like so many from the Sir Mark Prescott yard, she has raised her game since going up in trip in handicaps.

She was an encouraging fourth on her return at Yarmouth in April, despite a steadily-run race over a mile and a quarter failing to place enough emphasis on stamina, and she duly built on that when only narrowly denied over this course and distance last time.

Miss Gitana looked to have done enough crossing the line but was beaten by an unexposed last-time winner in a head-bobbing finish. She was suited by the longer trip of a mile and a half, though, and this well-bred filly (out of a listed winner) remains with more to offer.

Download the Sporting Life App

The Timeform Flag

Sunny Orange - 15:20 Catterick

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Sunny Orange hasn't won since making a successful debut at Leicester in April 2022 but he offered encouragement when fourth over this course and distance on his penultimate start and also shaped well when fifth at Redcar 12 days ago.

Sunny Orange, who had the worst of the draw in stall 16, was dropped in at the rear after being carried right early on and he also met interference inside the final couple of furlongs when attempting to make headway.

However, the way he stayed on when finally getting the gap suggests that he was unlucky not to finish closer and he seems in good enough form to capitalise on this reduced mark.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo