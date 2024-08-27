Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
18:57 · TUE August 27, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Miners Gamble - 15:35 Musselburgh

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Miners Gamble was unsuited by the drop to six furlongs at Ripon on his penultimate start but he returned to form back over a mile at Southwell last month and shaped well in fourth, leaving the impression he should have finished closer. Miners Gamble was caught behind rivals early in the straight and left with a lot to do, but he put in some encouraging late work to mark himself out as one to be interested in. He's since eased 1 lb and should be suited by his extra furlong, so he's taken to build on the promise of his latest effort and get off the mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

