Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:43 · MON November 04, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Another Investment – 16:25 Newcastle

Flags: Sectional, Top Rated

Another Investment has won for 18 months, but he has fallen down the weights as a result, and is just 1lb higher now than when winning a handicap at York in impressive fashion last summer.

He has shaped well in defeat back on the all-weather in two of his last three starts over seven furlongs at Southwell, really catching the eye with how well he travelled through his race last month.

Another Investment was no match for the much less-exposed winner, but he did very well to finish as close as he did coming from the rear of the field, and his performance can be marked up further when taking his closing sectional into account.

The return to six furlongs will be no problem, particularly at this course, which features a stiff finish, and he looks ready to resume winning ways.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

