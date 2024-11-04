Another Investment has won for 18 months, but he has fallen down the weights as a result, and is just 1lb higher now than when winning a handicap at York in impressive fashion last summer.

He has shaped well in defeat back on the all-weather in two of his last three starts over seven furlongs at Southwell, really catching the eye with how well he travelled through his race last month.

Another Investment was no match for the much less-exposed winner, but he did very well to finish as close as he did coming from the rear of the field, and his performance can be marked up further when taking his closing sectional into account.

The return to six furlongs will be no problem, particularly at this course, which features a stiff finish, and he looks ready to resume winning ways.