Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:46 · MON September 02, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Tiger Beetle – 17:15 Goodwood

Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Tiger Beetle ran his best race of the year to resume winning ways at Haydock in July, appreciating a drop into a lesser handicap and also seemingly helped by the refitting of a tongue tie.

That was also his first success on turf, and he did it in good style, always travelling well and coming through with a strong run in the closing stages to comfortably beat a next-time-out winner.

Tiger Beetle also shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame at Nottingham last time, too, slipping around four furlongs out but getting back into the race well and arguably should have finished closer. A strong pace looks likely, which will suit, and he remains on a good mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

