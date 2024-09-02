The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Tiger Beetle ran his best race of the year to resume winning ways at Haydock in July, appreciating a drop into a lesser handicap and also seemingly helped by the refitting of a tongue tie.
That was also his first success on turf, and he did it in good style, always travelling well and coming through with a strong run in the closing stages to comfortably beat a next-time-out winner.
Tiger Beetle also shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame at Nottingham last time, too, slipping around four furlongs out but getting back into the race well and arguably should have finished closer. A strong pace looks likely, which will suit, and he remains on a good mark.
