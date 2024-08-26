COME ON YOU SPURS was too free at Newmarket last time when running without her usual hood but she'd been firmly on the up prior to that and she's worth a chance to resume her progress with the headgear now reapplied. Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking for the Richard Spencer-trained filly, and the yard is in good form at present (two winners over the past week and 61.8% of horses running to form). Coincidentally, Spencer won this race last year with Belo Horizonte and though this is no open goal, Come On You Spurs is fancied to score.

