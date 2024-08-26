Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
18:09 · MON August 26, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

COME ON YOU SPURS – 6.08 Lingfield

Flags: Hot Trainer, Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

COME ON YOU SPURS was too free at Newmarket last time when running without her usual hood but she'd been firmly on the up prior to that and she's worth a chance to resume her progress with the headgear now reapplied. Oisin Murphy is a positive jockey booking for the Richard Spencer-trained filly, and the yard is in good form at present (two winners over the past week and 61.8% of horses running to form). Coincidentally, Spencer won this race last year with Belo Horizonte and though this is no open goal, Come On You Spurs is fancied to score.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

