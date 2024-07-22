Court Drive caused a surprise when making a winning debut at odds of 50/1 over seven furlongs at this course and she has shaped well on her last two starts, particularly when only narrowly beaten over this course and distance last week.

That was her best run to date and she was arguably unlucky not to collect, slowly into stride and also not getting the clearest run through, meeting some interference over a furlong out and having to be switched out. Court Drive ran on all the way to the line once in the clear, though, and she looks a big player in an arguably weaker race now able to race from the same mark.