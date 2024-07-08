Marching Mac started at big prices and didn’t show anything better than modest form on his first three starts, but he had seemingly been brought along gradually, and duly showed improved form when runner-up on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at this course in May. He didn’t build on that effort as expected at Wetherby last time, but he did shape better than the bare result, his early exuberance taking its toll in the latter stages. The drop to six furlongs should suit him now and, based on his previous performance at this course, he is well up to winning a race of this nature from his current mark.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.